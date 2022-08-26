ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca Starbucks workers strike after employee is fired

By Rhea Jha
 5 days ago

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Workers at the Starbucks in Ithaca walked out on their shift at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning after they say one of their co-workers was unjustly fired.

Over a dozen of recently unionized workers gathered on the corner of E. Seneca St., outside of the Ithaca Commons Starbucks location, yelling chants and holding signs that said “union busting is disgusting.”

The worker they were protesting for had worked at Starbucks for over five years. She was fired after she showed up to her shift 80 minutes late, but her co-workers said she had no track record of doing so in the past.

Protestors say this is only the latest in a recent string of firings that they say is in retaliation to their union organizing.

“We heard that she got fired and I was really upset and sad because I love working with her…We just told customers like sorry we’re closing because one of us got fired in retaliation to our union organizing,” said Nadia Vitek, barista at the Ithaca Commons Starbucks.

In tandem with the firings, this is only the latest of many strikes held over the past few months as workers try to bring awareness to short staffing and managerial issues after unionizing in April.

18 News has reached out to Starbucks but has not received a comment from the company at this time.

Comments / 9

Renee Jacobs
5d ago

There are so many job openings out there that are probably much better than Starbucks. It’s pretty much a losing battle to go up against corporate. Honestly I think maybe everybody should move on from there. They are never going to take care of their employees and you’ll never be able to force them to. But if it makes you feel better you should all know that they will have to close their doors because nobody is gonna want to work for them. Take your wonderful talents and use them elsewhere. In the day and age that nobody wants to work you will get the satisfaction of seeing them close the doors without you. There’s bigger fish in the sea go where you are appreciated because they never will.

Kenneth Gianetti
4d ago

Looks like Ithaca will be without a Starbucks soon. Woke eating the woke. Look out Portland Ithacas on your heels.

shtankyshtank
4d ago

just go make the friggin coffee stop trying to push your beliefs on us civilized folks we just want our coffee or go get a different job.

