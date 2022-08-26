Read full article on original website
Sound of gunshots leads to arrest: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 10:15 p.m. Aug. 23, several callers reported hearing gunshots in the area of Richmond Road and Haverford and Oakmont drives. One caller pinpointed a Haverford Drive home as the location from where the shots may have emanated, and reported seeing a dark-colored sedan going down the street at high speed with a person hanging out of the car’s window.
Man steals date’s phone, shows gun outside hotel: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 12:35 p.m. Aug. 24, a Cleveland man, 46, met a woman he had come to know through a dating app at the Aloft Hotel, 1010 Eaton Blvd. The man argued with the woman, 38, of Indianapolis, then punched her and took her cell phone. The woman attempted to retrieve her phone as the two exited the building.
Speeding drunk driver arrested with mustard on it: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
Drunken driving, Royalton Road: On Aug. 3, police observed a weaving and speeding vehicle traveling 58 mph on 35-mph Royalton Road. When told about the traffic issues, the woman -- who had yellow stains on her clothing -- had no idea she was traveling that fast. She looked confused and...
Woman charged with hitting officer with her car: I-Team
A 24-year-old Shaker Heights woman has been arrested on numerous charges after police say she struck an officer with her vehicle and took off.
Man alleges abuse by free speech advocate: Medina Police Blotter
Police responded to a report of threats allegedly made against a man by a free speech advocate at 8:18 p.m. Aug. 26. Reports did not indicate whether any charges were filed. A mail carrier called police at 11:23 a.m. Aug. 25 for a welfare check on a resident whose mail had been piling up. The resident was found to be OK.
Man rams car into vehicle in Swagelok lot: Solon Police Blotter
At 5 a.m. Aug. 26, an employee of Swagelok, 6050 Cochran Road, reported that as he sat in his car in the company’s parking lot, a Dodge Challenger driven by a man pulled up and the man began to yell at him. The man in the Dodge was yelling...
After staying out all night, boyfriend locked out by angry girlfriend: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Aug. 16, a Howe Road resident called police when his girlfriend refused to let him in the house. It turned out that the caller hadn’t come home the night before and the woman wasn’t happy. The couple were arguing over text messages about him getting inside the house to retrieve his stuff.
No warm greeting for woman checking on man’s welfare: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A woman said Aug. 23 that she checked on a man lying down in the outfield of a ball field at St. Francis School. In return, he gave her the middle finger and yelled obscenities at her. Officers located and identified the 53-year-old Mayfield Heights man. He was advised against...
Armed woman threatens to ‘shoot up’ Cleveland Family Dollar amid theft, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed two women are wanted for aggravated robbery after one held a gun and threatened to “shoot up” Family Dollar. Police said the women are accused of stealing numerous items from the Family Dollar at 4444 Rocky River Dr. at 8:58 p.m. on Aug. 24.
Employee scratches her ticket to lottery theft charges: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
cleveland19.com
Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership released on bond
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was back in Bedford Municipal Court on Tuesday. Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road. First responders found the customer on the...
Mystery driver dumps trash at Pearl Road market: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police reviewed video evidence of littering at Sleepy Hollow Market Aug. 19-20. The owner of the business said an unknown man in a gray van had been placing his personal trash into the business’ dumpster. The incident was still under investigation at the time of the report. Unruly juvenile:...
Fugitive wanted for Bedford Heights homicide arrested in Euclid
Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday arrested a fugitive wanted since January for murder.
cleveland19.com
4 people arrested in Cleveland drug bust, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bags and bottles full of drugs and guns are off the Northeast Ohio streets after a bust by Cleveland Police in the Third District. Police said Third District Violent Crimes Reduction Team detectives conducted the search warrant on Aug. 30. The search warrant was in connection...
cleveland19.com
30-year-old Parma man reported missing on Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police confirmed that 30-year-old Ryan Alan Krebs of Russell Avenue was reported missing on Aug. 25, and the department needs the community’s help finding him. Krebs was described by police as 6′ tall, 165 - 170 lbs, with green eyes, and shoulder-length dirty blond...
Truck stolen from Brunswick used in theft in Medina: Brunswick Police Blotter
cleveland19.com
Father of man shot at Bedford car dealership asks judge for restraining order
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer appeared in Bedford Municipal Court Monday. Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer around 1:30 Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road. First responders found the customer on the ground in the parking lot...
Police: Man finds Ohio teen after years of cyberstalking
Brunswick police arrested Timothy Nielsen, 43, after they said he traveled from Gresham, Oregon to Brunswick to find a 13-year-old girl he saw five years ago on YouTube.
Man wanted in fatal shooting in Bedford Heights found sleeping in car in Euclid
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cleveland man in January in Bedford Heights was arrested Tuesday morning when he was found sleeping in a vehicle in Euclid. Authorities have been searching for Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks, 33, who is charged...
Shooting outside Akron hookah lounge wounds 1
AKRON, Ohio — A fight broke out in a hookah bar in downtown Akron early Tuesday morning, spilling outside and leading to a shooting that wounded a 28-year-old man, police say. Police say the unknown suspect fired multiple shots at the victim during the fight, which occurred just after...
Comments / 1