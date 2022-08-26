ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, OH

Cleveland.com

Sound of gunshots leads to arrest: Lyndhurst Police Blotter

At 10:15 p.m. Aug. 23, several callers reported hearing gunshots in the area of Richmond Road and Haverford and Oakmont drives. One caller pinpointed a Haverford Drive home as the location from where the shots may have emanated, and reported seeing a dark-colored sedan going down the street at high speed with a person hanging out of the car’s window.
LYNDHURST, OH
Mayfield, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
Mayfield, OH
Cleveland.com

Man alleges abuse by free speech advocate: Medina Police Blotter

Police responded to a report of threats allegedly made against a man by a free speech advocate at 8:18 p.m. Aug. 26. Reports did not indicate whether any charges were filed. A mail carrier called police at 11:23 a.m. Aug. 25 for a welfare check on a resident whose mail had been piling up. The resident was found to be OK.
MEDINA, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership released on bond

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was back in Bedford Municipal Court on Tuesday. Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road. First responders found the customer on the...
BEDFORD, OH
NewsBreak
cleveland19.com

4 people arrested in Cleveland drug bust, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bags and bottles full of drugs and guns are off the Northeast Ohio streets after a bust by Cleveland Police in the Third District. Police said Third District Violent Crimes Reduction Team detectives conducted the search warrant on Aug. 30. The search warrant was in connection...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

30-year-old Parma man reported missing on Aug. 25

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police confirmed that 30-year-old Ryan Alan Krebs of Russell Avenue was reported missing on Aug. 25, and the department needs the community’s help finding him. Krebs was described by police as 6′ tall, 165 - 170 lbs, with green eyes, and shoulder-length dirty blond...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Father of man shot at Bedford car dealership asks judge for restraining order

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer appeared in Bedford Municipal Court Monday. Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer around 1:30 Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road. First responders found the customer on the ground in the parking lot...
BEDFORD, OH
Cleveland.com

Shooting outside Akron hookah lounge wounds 1

AKRON, Ohio — A fight broke out in a hookah bar in downtown Akron early Tuesday morning, spilling outside and leading to a shooting that wounded a 28-year-old man, police say. Police say the unknown suspect fired multiple shots at the victim during the fight, which occurred just after...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

