ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

Touring the St. Jude Dream Home in Commerce City

By Dan Daru
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vCZwg_0hVgQDQw00

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) – The 12th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway kicks off Thursday, which means your chance to win an $850,000 home is here. All you need to do is buy one ticket.

The sound of the doorbell will be music to the ears of the giveaway winner.

Oakwood Homes has been the Denver St. Jude builder for eleven years.

“We are building a Brighton home right here, we have a nice exterior of stucco and stone, it’s a beautiful home, we have the three-car garage and a paver driveway right up the front,” Ty Waters, Oakwood Homes’ regional construction manager, said.

Buy your ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Precision Building Systems laid the foundation and then some on this spacious and luxurious dwelling.

“It’s a beautiful layout, it’s a nice open layout it has a big, beautiful kitchen with an extraordinary island,” Carlos Dominguez from Precision Building Systems said.

If you like the patio, the designers have more in store for you.

“I would say my favorite feature is the backyard. The backyard is amazing.” Dominguez said.

The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home backs right up to the Buffalo Run professional 18-hole golf course so there’s plenty of room to breathe.

A state-of-the-art kitchen, a huge primary suite and more can be yours for the price of one ticket. The money raised goes to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Kids back in Memphis who are out there fighting cancer,” Brenda Orbe from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 2

Maria Buysse
5d ago

An $850k in Commerce City ???You know is referred to Cancer City.It's in & around Refineries. Smells likeoil, petroleum, gas & butane. And emitsso much foul emissions into the atmosphere, you're bound to wake upw/that stuff in your lungs. I mean, who's bright idea was it to build in that area??Now that house should only cost 85k.If not $8500. because if someone does buy it, the builder will have to deal w/lawsuits, at one point time or another.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5280.com

13 New Restaurants and Bars Heating up the Denver Metro Dining Scene, Summer 2022

Whether you’re craving French cuisine, Mexican favorites, or veggie-forward bites, there’s always something fresh and delicious to savor in Colorado’s culinary world. This season is no exception, thanks to the arrival of a bounty of new food and drink concepts over the past few months in the Denver metro area. Here, 13 spots you should pop by in the coming weeks (and beyond).
DENVER, CO
secretdenver.com

After 4 Decades, This Old Western Style Drive-Inn In The Desert Has Reopened

You can watch silent era films to modern day hits. 3 hours outside of Denver and 15 miles north of Del Norte, Mark Falcone, an art collector and former chair of the Board of Directors at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, has taken on an experimental project hoping to bring more of that hipster revival to the San Luis Valley that’s already gotten its start in the past couple of years. The project: Take an old drive-in movie theater surrounded by the Great Dunes National Park that’s been out of operation for the past four decades and turn it into an arts and culture space called Frontier Drive-Inn. Movie screenings, performances, and collective gatherings will abound at Frontier, and what’s better, it will also operate as an inn, given there are lush yurts and hotel rooms on the premises.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 60-date US tour

DENVER — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back. Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced Monday a 60-city holiday-season tour called “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.”. Two sets of TSO bands will visit arenas across the United States beginning Nov. 16 in Wisconsin and Iowa....
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commerce City, CO
Business
City
Brighton, CO
Local
Colorado Real Estate
City
Denver, CO
City
Commerce City, CO
Commerce City, CO
Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Dream Home#Business Industry#Linus Business#Oakwood Homes
milehighcre.com

Industrial Investment Property Sells Near New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Loveland

Denver-based investment brokerage firm Quiver Investments recently closed the sale of 6310 Byrd Drive in Loveland, a 9,450-square-foot truck fleet maintenance facility situated on 2.62 acres and occupied by Penske Truck Leasing. A sale price was not disclosed. Ben Swanson and John Witt of Quiver Investments represented a repeat out-of-state...
LOVELAND, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

Colorado farmers feel the heat and local produce is suffering

At the table, and in the garden, this summer's heat is impacting Colorado plants. The next few weeks of high heat will make it hard for farmers working on their final harvests of summer, and they're already weathering the fallout from a hot and dry year. Flowers on a lettuce plant at one Denver urban farm are a sign that the lettuce is going to seed too early. It's a result of abnormally high heat this summer and it's having a negative impact on local farms."They are just going through their life cycle a little more quickly because of the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Here's the lineup of Broadway shows coming to Colorado

DENVER — Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) has raised the curtain on its 2023-24 Broadway season. The theatre company announced Broadway hits "MJ," "Beetlejuice," "Jagged Little Pill," "1776," "Company," "SIX," "Message in a Bottle," and "TINA — The Tina Turner Musical" will perform at Denver's Buell Theatre.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

New access to Denver International Airport coming — the Aerotropolis Parkway

Three decades after the runways were graded across the empty plains northeast of downtown, developers and investors are taking a new look at Denver International Airport and they’ve set off an explosion of growth in the countryside nearby. The airport’s 54-square-mile expanse, including huge tracts remaining for future runways,...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Brand names or generic, can you taste the difference?

Inflation remains to be a major concern for millions of Coloradans who are trying to make their grocery budget stretch. If Americans could separate themselves from their food brand loyalty and purchase grocery store branded food products, they could save 40% on average at checkout. Jessica Trowbridge with King Soopers put the King Soopers Private […]
COLORADO STATE
macaronikid.com

Free Family Fun at A Taste of Colorado ~ Labor Day Weekend

A Taste of Colorado is a three-day culinary, music, and arts festival proudly produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership. This annual event takes place over Labor Day weekend (Sept 3-5) in downtown Denver’s Civic Center Park. The event will be open daily from 11am to 9pm. Bring your appetite...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy