Touring the St. Jude Dream Home in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) – The 12th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway kicks off Thursday, which means your chance to win an $850,000 home is here. All you need to do is buy one ticket.

The sound of the doorbell will be music to the ears of the giveaway winner.

Oakwood Homes has been the Denver St. Jude builder for eleven years.

“We are building a Brighton home right here, we have a nice exterior of stucco and stone, it’s a beautiful home, we have the three-car garage and a paver driveway right up the front,” Ty Waters, Oakwood Homes’ regional construction manager, said.

Precision Building Systems laid the foundation and then some on this spacious and luxurious dwelling.

“It’s a beautiful layout, it’s a nice open layout it has a big, beautiful kitchen with an extraordinary island,” Carlos Dominguez from Precision Building Systems said.

If you like the patio, the designers have more in store for you.

“I would say my favorite feature is the backyard. The backyard is amazing.” Dominguez said.

The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home backs right up to the Buffalo Run professional 18-hole golf course so there’s plenty of room to breathe.

A state-of-the-art kitchen, a huge primary suite and more can be yours for the price of one ticket. The money raised goes to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Kids back in Memphis who are out there fighting cancer,” Brenda Orbe from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.