Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Empowering Parents program helps fund Idaho students education expenses
BOISE, Idaho - Eligible families with students in Idaho can now receive funding for school supplies, services, tutoring, and other educational materials following the approval of Senate Bill 1255 by the Idaho State Board of Education through the Empowering Parents program. Empowering Parents is a $50 million grant program created...
KHQ Right Now
WSDA receives $4.7 million grant to fund agriculture and specialty crop projects
OLYMPIA – Specialty crop grants have aided in revolutionizing agriculture, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is at it again, awarding Washington state nearly $5 million to support specialty crops in 2022. The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) received the grant to fund 20 projects ranging from...
KHQ Right Now
Grant applications opened for small Washington businesses impacted by the pandemic
OLYMPIA, Wash. - On Aug. 17, the Washington State Department of Commerce and Washington State Arts Commission opened applications for Working Washington Grants and Convention Center Grant Programs. The Washington State Legislature allocated $70 million of grant funding for small businesses affected by the pandemic. The Round 5 Grant is...
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga women's basketball to make trips to California, Texas, Wyoming and The Bahamas during nonconference schedule
The Gonzaga women will hit almost every point in the compass this season. Released on Monday, the Zags’ nonconference schedule includes trips to Wyoming, Texas and Northern California. The highlight of the nonconference season might just be a trip to Paradise. On Nov. 19-21, Gonzaga will play three games...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Heat Advisory in place through Wednesday
A ridge of high pressure will build over the pacific northwest through the next several days, delivering beautiful blue skies and daytime highs that are set to jump into the upper 90's and triple digits by the middle of the week. National weather service has issued a Heat advisory for much of eastern Washington, Central Washington and the Columbia Basin for temperatures that will be 10°-20° above average, with the hottest temperatures of the 7-day expected Wednesday.
Comments / 0