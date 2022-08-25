ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empowering Parents program helps fund Idaho students education expenses

BOISE, Idaho - Eligible families with students in Idaho can now receive funding for school supplies, services, tutoring, and other educational materials following the approval of Senate Bill 1255 by the Idaho State Board of Education through the Empowering Parents program. Empowering Parents is a $50 million grant program created...
Heat Advisory in place through Wednesday

A ridge of high pressure will build over the pacific northwest through the next several days, delivering beautiful blue skies and daytime highs that are set to jump into the upper 90's and triple digits by the middle of the week. National weather service has issued a Heat advisory for much of eastern Washington, Central Washington and the Columbia Basin for temperatures that will be 10°-20° above average, with the hottest temperatures of the 7-day expected Wednesday.
