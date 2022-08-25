A ridge of high pressure will build over the pacific northwest through the next several days, delivering beautiful blue skies and daytime highs that are set to jump into the upper 90's and triple digits by the middle of the week. National weather service has issued a Heat advisory for much of eastern Washington, Central Washington and the Columbia Basin for temperatures that will be 10°-20° above average, with the hottest temperatures of the 7-day expected Wednesday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO