mysoutex.com
Hometown hero selected for 20th annual All-American Classic
The Accolades for Sinton Pirate Blake Mitchell haven’t stopped with the season’s championship as he’s set to take the stage at another big game. Continuing to expand the efforts of leading the amateur baseball industry, Perfect Game (PG) is excited to announce five Texas natives have been selected for the 20th annual Perfect Game All-American Classic to be held the afternoon of Aug. 28 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.
mysoutex.com
Patricia Rocha Cantu
Patricia Rocha Cantu, 73, passed away August 27, 2022. She was born May 3, 1949, in Refugio, Texas to the late Elizardo and Magdalena Rocha Cantu. Patricia is preceded in death by her brothers, Leo Cantu, Sr., Elizardo Cantu, Jr. and Daniel Cantu; and sisters, Ida Staton and Virginia Garcia.
mysoutex.com
Sinton welcomes new WellMed clinic
Growth in Sinton hit another milestone last week as the city continues to prosper due to new industry continuing to the area. WellMed celebrated the grand opening of its newest clinic in the Coastal Bend with WellMed Sinton, located at 8168 Hwy 77 in Sinton. The July 29 grand opening...
mysoutex.com
Beeville locals play music on the porch
Two Beeville residents are opening up their front porch, inviting neighbors and citizens to join them in celebrating the eight annual international Play Music on the Porch Day. Jim Stevenson and his wife Beverly Stevenson will be celebrating on Aug. 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Play Music on...
mysoutex.com
Restaurant Week returns
Corpus Christi’s local Marketing Consultant, Mirza M. Pearson, is hosting another Coastal Bend Restaurant Week, and is encouraging the Coastal Bend to once again take part in the huge event. Coastal Bend Restaurant Week will take place from Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 2 with participating restaurants showcasing...
mysoutex.com
Labor Day Holiday events ready
Just as the summer starts to wind down, area organizations have stepped up their games to provide a rich assortment of events that are equally fun and beneficial to fundraising efforts in Karnes County. Labor Day will be honored and feted in the City of Kenedy in events still to...
Yorktown community leader dies after overnight wreck
WESTHOFF, Texas – A Cuero resident and Yorktown community leader died after an overnight wreck on a state highway. Tammy Bitterly, 56, was pronounced dead by Peggy Mayer, Justice of the Peace for DeWitt County , at 2:55 a.m. Thursday. According to State of Texas DPS Sergeant Ruben San...
fox7austin.com
Billboards in California tell citizens to not move to Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Billboards have been popping up around California, urging citizens not to move to Texas. These billboards go on to say the Texas miracle died following the Uvalde school shooting. Katie Narajo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County...
CCPD works to clear large car crash off South Staples Street, Holly Road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are currently working to clear a major vehicle accident at the intersection of South Staples Street and Holly Road, according to a social media post from CCPD. Traffic will be diverted and southbound lanes on Staples Street will be closed until the...
Timeline: Deadly mass shootings in Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Before Uvalde, there was White Settlement. Before that, there was El Paso, Sutherland Springs and Killeen. Since 1966, Texas has been the site of more than 20 deadly mass shootings. From church to the workplace, these events have claimed the lives of more than 200 Texans.As part of our search for answers in light of the Uvalde shooting, we compiled a list of some of the deadliest mass shootings that have occurred in Texas over the past 50 years.Following the shooting in Uvalde, CBS 11 reached out to those most impacted by mass shootings in Texas and asked...
Trade Center in Corpus Christi Has Abruptly Closed
As reported by KRIS-TV, the Trade Center has ceased operations due to malfunctions with the electrical grid. According to the article, the Corpus Christi Trade Center had electrical issues with a service breaker. AEP was called out to inspect the service breaker and was forced to shut services down. Rain got into the breaker box, and it had to be shut down so it wouldn't burn the equipment. However, I feel that they have had problems with electricity for much longer. The lights at the Trade Center went out during a trip last year.
Texas Attorney Arrested For Human Smuggling At The Border In A Loaner Car
A Texas attorney was recently arrested for alleged human smuggling near the border. Corpus Christi attorney Timothy Japhet was arrested near the border in Del Rio, Texas, on Aug. 13, with four illegal migrants in a loaner car he was driving, he told the DCNF and Galveston
newcivilengineer.com
Contractors on $930M Texas bridge could be removed over lack of action on safety deficiencies
The Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge is a cable-stayed bridge being built to carry the US 181 highway across Corpus Christi Ship Channel in Texas as a replacement for the existing six-lane Harbor Bridge, which carries 26,000 vehicles daily and opened in 1959. The original needs replacing because it lacks hard shoulders, has a steep grade and an accident rate that is higher than the state average. The New Harbor Bridge has a main span length of 506m, a main tower height of 164m and a clearance of 62.5m above the water. It is designed to last 170 years.
Update: Male hit by CCRTA bus, now injuries are life-threatening
UPDATE: CCPD has clarified that the person who was hit by a CCRTA bus earler Friday evening is a male.
