Memphis in May looks to return to Tom Lee Park in 2023, but issues remain

The Memphis in May International festival hopes to return to downtown's Tom Lee Park in 2023, but according to organization president and CEO James Holt , major issues remain in securing a contract to hold the events there.

Holt's comments came during Memphis in May's annual recap event held at Memphis Botanic Garden Thursday night.

After moving the Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest to the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park in 2022, due to construction at Tom Lee, Memphis in May had planned to return to the riverfront park in 2023.

However, in his remarks during the event, Holt said that renovations at Tom Lee would not be completed by May, but that work would be paused to allow the festival to take place -- albeit with some changes due to the new footprint of the park (this included the elimination of the Blues Tent at Beale Street Music Festival and the loss of Patio Porkers from the Barbecue Cooking Contest).

Holt chiefly used the event to bemoan the additional security deposit that the he claims the Memphis River Parks Partnership -- which operates Tom Lee -- was requiring. Holt said MRPP was asking for a $1.4 million damage deposit, as compared to the $53,000 deposit required in previous years.

Holt said he hoped to have a contract in place before Thursday’s event, but said there had been no resolution af several months of discussions and negotiations with the Memphis River Parks Partnership.

Reached for comment, Carol Coletta, president and CEO of MRPP, said Holt’s Thursday statements were “a sad misrepresentation of the facts.”

Holt also contended that delays in negotiating what Memphis in May believed was a fair deposit amount was potentially “jeopardizing” the festival, which is some nine months away.

Until a contract for the venue is secured, Holt said the organization was unable to move ahead with booking acts for the music festival planning or for other logistics. He ended his comments by appealing to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland for relief from the security deposit, and asking him for assurances that the park would be available for the events.

Coletta disputed much of Holt's version of events. She said that Memphis in May has had plans for the renovated park for the “better part of a year.” She also said that Memphis in May and MRRP officials met in June to discuss logistics of the event further.

She noted that due to the renovations Tom Lee “will be a young park, and if [Memphis in May] can produce the event carefully then we can reduce the risk of damage -- but damages could run as much as $1.4 million," said Coletta. "That said, there is a way to set up festival operations to reduce that number. And we described those in detail to Memphis in May.”

After suggesting a number of tweaks and alternations to Memphis in May, the Memphis River Parks Partnership was able to get the deposit number down to $375,000 as of last week.

"[MIM] can decide not to take any of those recommendations, that’s up to them," said Coletta. "If they choose not to do that, they could also offer recommendations of their own to reduce the amount. But we haven’t heard those yet.”

Coletta added that the parks partnership "had no interest in charging anything that is unfair or punitive. That’s just nonsense. But we are trying to make sure the investment by the state and city in the park is protected."

Coletta added that while Memphis in May and MRRP “don’t yet have a contract, we do hope to have a contract.” Coletta said she still expects Memphis in May to ultimately take place at Tom Lee next year, “and we look forward to that.”

In conjunction with Thursday's event, Memphis in May also released its annual report and economic impact study.

As expected, this year’s Memphis in May — the first full festival held since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic — resulted in the largest economic loss in the organization’s 46-year history, $2.237 million for fiscal year 2022. The organization's total losses related to the pandemic are close to $4 million.

Holt noted that “holding our two largest events away from the familiar turf created challenges, including significant increases in operational expenses as well as many long-term fans’ decisions to opt out because of the temporary move to the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park in Midtown Memphis."

Holt also cited other factors "such as the ongoing COVID pandemic, inflationary environment, and top-tier artist cancellations at the Beale Street Music Festival also contributing to the decline in attendance.”

The combined attendance for BSMF and the Barbecue Cooking Contest in 2022 was 110,083. This marked the first time the attendance fell below 115,000 in two decades. For the two pre-COVID years of Memphis in May, attendance was 175,330 in 2019 and 178,478 in 2018.

For 2022, the total economic impact of Memphis in May on the Memphis and Shelby County economy was calculated to be $72.9 million. That figure represents the “combined impact of the year-round operations to produce and promote the festival, capital expenditures, and spending from visitors outside a 50-mile radius of Memphis.”

The festival provided 615 full-time-equivalent jobs, with the Memphis in May organization directly employing 15 full-time equivalent workers, and supporting 600 indirect jobs.

Local tax revenues generated by the impact of the Memphis in May were projected to be $2.5 million. Visitor spending on lodging generated an estimated $1.2 million in hotel/motel tax. Another $144,769 is estimated to have been collected for the Tourism Improvement District. The largest segment of local taxes collected were local option sales taxes, which totaled approximately $1 million.

Despite what was a historically down year, Holt said that the organization is “ready to return to the home our fans know and love along the majestic riverfront in downtown Memphis in 2023.”

Bob Mehr covers music and features for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at bob.mehr@commercialappeal.com

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis in May looks to return to Tom Lee Park in 2023, but issues remain