Palatine, IL

wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Dan Proft responds to Mayor Lighfoot’s ‘racial demagoguery’

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/30/2022): On this edition, the co-host of WIND 560’s Morning Answer and conservative political advocate Dan Proft joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to discuss Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot’s accusing Proft’s People Who Play By the Rules super PAC of darkening her skin tone in ads to scare white people in the suburbs. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

There’s plenty to do at ‘Sundays on State’

Kiana DiStasi, chief marketing and communications officer of Chicago Loop Alliance, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the second year of Sundays on State, and the different activities you can do if you decide to attend. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago

Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
ROCKFORD, IL
wgnradio.com

Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: Should we start naming our heatwaves?

WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether we should start naming heatwaves like we do with hurricanes. Also, Tom gives us the Labor Day weekend forecast. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Cardinal

Chicago announces official change to city flag

A new star will be added to the city’s flag for the first time in nearly 90 years. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. In a long overdue...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Melrose Park Man Admits To Robbing 9 Chicago Area Banks

Surveillance footage from the 2019 robbery of a US Bank branch in Elmwood Park. Three men have since admitted to robbing the bank, along with several others in the Chicago area. | U.S. Attorney’s Office. Monday, August 29, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Federal prosecutors announced on...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Four arrested after brawl in North Aurora

North Aurora Police arrested four people Saturday evening from the North Aurora Island Park on State Street at the Fox River. A news release says police were called for a report of a large group of people fighting and were told that someone may have a gun. 20-year-old Xykiriah Clark,...
NORTH AURORA, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have extraordinary online reviews and are known for serving high quality food made with fresh ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
ILLINOIS STATE
cwbchicago.com

2 tourists are among 6 robbed in River North, West Loop on Monday night

Four people, including two tourists, were robbed at gunpoint in River North on Monday evening, according to Chicago police reports. Gunmen robbed two more people in the West Loop, not far from where some of the River North victims’ stolen property was found. Around 7:35 p.m., Chicago police officers...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago has lost 24% of its district patrol officers under the current administration, as leaders continue to mislead about canceling days off

In late May, after Chicago Police Supt. David Brown publicly denied that some of the city’s police officers were being ordered to work 11 days in a row, we dubbed him the “Lyin’ King” in a story that included CPD’s own scheduling records to show that cops really were being ordered to work that long without a break.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Three Illinois Colleges Rank Among Best In Nation

A trio of colleges in Illinois are being ranked among the best in the nation. Niche released its 2023 list of Best Colleges in America. Northwestern University came in at number-14 and the University of Chicago earned the 16th spot. The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign ranked 59th on the list. The rankings are based on reviews from current and former students, academics, campus life and more.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

New severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Lake (IL), DuPage, and Cook counties; valid until 1:00 pm CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1214 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 100 PM CDT. * AT 1214 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM INVERNESS TO ADDISON TO NEAR LISLE, MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, CICERO, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, EVANSTON, PALATINE, SKOKIE, DES PLAINES, BERWYN, MOUNT PROSPECT, OAK PARK, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, BUFFALO GROVE, OHARE AIRPORT, WHEELING, PARK RIDGE, ADDISON, NORTHBROOK AND ELK GROVE VILLAGE. THIS INCLUDES... LINCOLN PARK ZOO, LOYOLA UNIVERSITY, OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, TRITON COLLEGE, HAWTHORNE PARK, NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY, RAVINIA MUSIC FESTIVAL, SOLDIER FIELD, UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS CHICAGO, WRIGLEY FIELD, THE LOOP, MUSEUM CAMPUS, AND NORTHERLY ISLAND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
NBC Chicago

Chicago Rooftop Bar Named Best in the US by Travel Website

Rooftop bars offering spectacular views aren't hard to come by in Chicago. But according to new rankings released by a travel website, one specific bar tops them all. In fact, the iconic establishment has been deemed the nation's top rooftop bar. The website Big 7 Travel released its official list...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Meet WallyGator, the emotional support alligator

Joie Henney joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how his unusual relationship with WallyGator came to be, and how the reptile eventually became his emotional support animal and internet sensation. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

ComEd looks to fill 75 entry-level clean energy jobs

CHICAGO — ComEd is looking for diverse applicants for in-demand clean energy jobs, the company announced Tuesday. Up to 75 jobs entry-level positions are being offered for the company’s overhead helper positions that “will play a critical role in bringing power to their communities,” representatives said.
CHICAGO, IL

