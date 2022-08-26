ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

There’s plenty to do at ‘Sundays on State’

Kiana DiStasi, chief marketing and communications officer of Chicago Loop Alliance, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the second year of Sundays on State, and the different activities you can do if you decide to attend. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Dan Proft responds to Mayor Lighfoot’s ‘racial demagoguery’

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/30/2022): On this edition, the co-host of WIND 560’s Morning Answer and conservative political advocate Dan Proft joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to discuss Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot’s accusing Proft’s People Who Play By the Rules super PAC of darkening her skin tone in ads to scare white people in the suburbs. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Lindholm Roofing will come out and assess your roof for free!

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/13/2022: Roofing’s Assistant Manager Mike Huston to the rescue! Listen in while Mike helps a listener who has a leak in his roof in his house in a duplex. To learn more about what Lindholm Roofing can do for you go to lindholmroofing.com or call them at 1-800-4-ROOFER.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
Daily Cardinal

Chicago announces official change to city flag

A new star will be added to the city’s flag for the first time in nearly 90 years. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. In a long overdue...
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Illinois: $22.77 an hour

(The Center Square) – A nationwide survey says that renters in Illinois need salaries of $22 to $25 an hour to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The annual survey named Out of Reach is a joint venture of Housing Action Illinois and the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Median rents for two-bedroom apartments in Illinois increased nearly 18% between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, the report said.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Residents recall Monday's suburban severe storm damage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Powerful winds and heavy rain pounding Chicago' s North Side and the suburbs Monday afternoon.The storm knocked down several trees, one falling on a car in Skokie. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei has a look at the aftermath where the damage is very scattered, but in parts of one neighborhood, it's severe.A very large part of a tree snapped off during the storms and came right down on a car just looking at this i would say it's a total loss. The car in front seems to be fine with just some minor scratches on the other side.Neighbors said...
SKOKIE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Property Taxes#Business Industry#Linus Business
wgnradio.com

Meet WallyGator, the emotional support alligator

Joie Henney joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how his unusual relationship with WallyGator came to be, and how the reptile eventually became his emotional support animal and internet sensation. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money

Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
EVANSTON, IL
WGN TV

Severe Thunderstorm Watch #524 has just been issued for areas north and west of Chicago, valid until 7:00 pm CDT this Sunday evening

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 524...CORRECTED NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 115 PM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 CORRECTED MAXIMUM GUST SPEED and TO ADD LASALLE COUNTY IL The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Extreme east central Iowa Northern Illinois Southeastern Wisconsin Lake Michigan * Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 115 PM until 700 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...A well-defined convective system now over eastern Iowa is expected to intensify some through the afternoon, while moving east-northeastward across northwestern Illinois and southeastern Wisconsin. A mix of storm clusters and embedded supercells will pose a threat for damaging gusts, and possibly an isolated tornado or two through late afternoon. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles north and south of a line from 5 miles east northeast of Milwaukee WI to 65 miles west of Rockford IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU4). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 524 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 115 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS KANE LAKE IL MCHENRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, ELGIN, GURNEE, LA SALLE, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MUNDELEIN, OREGON, OTTAWA, ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, AND WOODSTOCK. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Six Indicted For Pandemic Relief Fraud

Six Central Illinois residents… including five from Springfield… have been indicted on federal wire fraud charges related to pandemic relief payments and other government benefits. The defendants are accused of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided assistance to small businesses impacted by pandemic shutdowns. Named...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Shop Roseland This Weekend Will Feature Local Vendors Selling Clothes, Housewares And More

ROSELAND — Far South Side neighbors can shop from small businesses at this weekend’s Shop Roseland event. The event runs noon-4 p.m. Saturday at 27 E. 111th St. It will feature nearly 50 vendors selling clothes, candles, custom eyeglasses and other items. There will also be food from local restaurants, a live band, DJ and a kid’s corner with a bouncy house, said Andrea Reed, executive director of the Greater Roseland Chamber of Commerce.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman in crosswalk run over and killed in Chicago's Clearing neighborhood

CHICAGO - A woman was run over and killed when two cars collided in Chicago's Clearing neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said that a man, 27, was driving a sedan southbound on Cicero Avenue at a "high rate of speed" when he changed lanes and collided with another car being driven by a 19-year-old woman.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy