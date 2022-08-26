Nick Saban to ESPN: 'I sure plan to be here coaching' in 2030

Anyone hoping Nick Saban would retire soon didn’t get good news this week when he added another year to his contract. He’s now signed through the end of February 2030.

Saban will be 71 on Halloween and will be 78 when the contract expires.

In a sit-down interview Saban had this week with ESPN , he was asked whether he “would still be here” when his contract expires.

“Still alive?” Saban joked to ESPN. “I sure plan to be here coaching.”

Saban is entering his 16 th season coaching the Crimson Tide, but he told ESPN “I feel like a young man, aight? So let’s clear that up.”

The discussions about Saban and retirement are frequent among college football fans, but he doesn’t talk like someone who is about to retire.

"Everybody asks when I'm going to retire," Saban said in February. "Retire for what? I'm going to jump into an empty abyss? Of what am I going to do? Because the very challenges I talk about and the things in our profession that concern me, for you and for me both in your game and our game, that's what keeps me going. That's why I get up every day. That's why I can't sleep at night sometimes. Why would you quit doing that? I haven't figured that one out yet."

Saban’s consistent message has been that if he feels like he is not making a positive contribution to the program anymore, then “that would probably be time to let somebody else carry the torch.”

For now, Saban appears set to carry the torch until 2030. His contract also made him the highest paid public school coach again for this season as he leapfrogged Georgia’s Kirby Smart. Saban will make $10.695 million this season while Smart will earn $10.25 million thanks to an extension he signed earlier this summer.

Both are higher sums than what a high school junior offered him at SEC meetings in Destin, Florida, back in June.

Saban was offered $5,000 .

"He made an offer for me to retire or come back to LSU, one or the other," Saban said. "But I think LSU has a good coach. They have a lot of good players. We've had a lot of competitive games with them, and I'm sure it'll be no different in the future."

Retirement is a tactic other coaches have supposedly used against Saban on the recruiting trail. He brought it up to SEC Network at SEC Media Days.

"I wish you all would ask all the other coaches that come up here, because they tell all the recruits that I'm going to retire," Saban said on SEC Network. "Why don't you ask them how they know I'm going to retire?"

Alabama begins its season on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium against Utah State.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban to ESPN: 'I sure plan to be here coaching' in 2030