Nolensville, TN

See Nolensville Little League's Josiah Porter hit grand slam in first inning of LLWS game

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
 5 days ago

Josiah Porter made a grand impact in the first inning for Nolensville Little League on Thursday.

Porter hit a grand slam to straightaway centerfield with two out in the first inning to put Nolensville up 4-1 over Pearland (Texas) in an elimination game at the Little League World Series in Williamsport.

Take a look.

Porter, who started the game in right field, is now 3-fo-9 with six RBI and two walks in five games in the tournament.

LIVE UPDATES: Nolensville in the Little League World Series: Live game updates vs. Pearland (Texas)

MEET THE TEAM: Meet the Nolensville Little League baseball team as they play in the 2022 LLWS

NOLENSVILLE LITTLE LEAGUE: Nolensville Little League players' World Series experience transcends baseball

"I was screaming so loud," a hoarse Brandon Porter, Josiah's dad, said to ESPN in a second-inning interview.

Porter is blind in his right eye after an incident just before his seventh birthday where he accidentally cut his eye ball on a parked vehicle. Brandon Porter told ESPN that his son had a total of five surgeries on his eye, two of which were retinal reattachment procedures. Brandon Porter credited Josiah's faith for his strength in reaction to the injury and its impact.

"It was a tough journey for him," Brandon Porter said. "But finally, when he started getting back to play and jump and run, he just didn't let it bother him."

The grand slam provided all the margin Nolensville needed on Thursday, winning 7-1 over Pearland (Texas) and advancing to the United States Championship Game.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: See Nolensville Little League's Josiah Porter hit grand slam in first inning of LLWS game

NOLENSVILLE, TN
