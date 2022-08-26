Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
'Healthcare for the Homeless' BBQ returns to Redding tomorrow
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta Community Health Center (SCHC) and the Health Outreach for People Everywhere (HOPE) program are hosting a free BBQ. In celebration of National Health Center week, SCHC and HOPE will be holding their annual "Healthcare for the Homeless" BBQ. The BBQ will be taking place on...
krcrtv.com
"This is an artifact," Redding's Nur Pon Open Space to reopen to the public next week
REDDING, Calif. — Redding's Nur Pon Open Space, an area in the middle of town notorious for homeless camps over the years, should be open to the public next week. The first tour will be guided by a local retired physician who has been working there since 2005 when it was known as the Henderson Open Space.
krcrtv.com
Redding Rancheria ventures outside gaming and buys Sundial Collective
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Rancheria is venturing outside of gaming and trying their hands at the cannabis industry. The tribe recently bought the Sundial Collective cannabis dispensary in Redding. After opening up a little over three years ago, the dispensary now starts a new partnership with Redding Rancheria. Sundial...
KTVL
Hikes With Holden: Walking on New Earth at Lassen Peak
REDDING, Calif. — This week we take you back across the California border to Lassen Volcanic National Park which serves as the southernmost point of the Cascade Range. The heart of the park is located about an hour and a half east of Redding and is home to the youngest rock in the state of California. A walk in this park is literally a walk on new Earth, a blend of intrusive and extrusive igneous rock formed by a series of eruptions on Lassen Peak from 1914 to 1917.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County Farmers' Markets open through September 26
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Shingletown Certified Farmers' Market is now open on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Shingletown Medical Center parking lot. The market will be taking place at 31292 Alpine Meadows Road in Shingletown. The market will be open every Saturday, now through...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of vegetation fire in eastern Shasta County stopped
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The forward progress of a vegetation fire in eastern Shasta County has been stopped, according to CAL FIRE SHU. The fire broke after 10:45 a.m. west of McArthur and burned ¼ of an acre. CAL FIRE said it sent multiple resources to battle the fire.
actionnewsnow.com
2 fires sparked in Redding Sunday contained
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department extinguished two fires on Sunday afternoon. The first fire started just after noon in the Clover Creek Preserve. The fire was contained to about one acre. Firefighters said a squirrel playing on power lines sparked the fire. The second fire started on Cascade...
krcrtv.com
"Redding. Set. Go!" Avelo Airlines sweepstakes kicks off
REDDING, Calif. — As summer winds down, Northstate tourism is receiving another boost with the "Redding. Set. Go." sweepstakes. This giveaway is a collaboration between upstart Avelo Airlines and Visit Redding, as well as a variety of local partners to showcase all that the city has to offer for visitors. In particular, the package targets Las Vegas and Burbank, two cities with direct flights to Redding.
kymkemp.com
Evacuation Orders/Warnings for Areas (See Specifics Below) in Trinity County
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office due to recent increased wildfire activity an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas: ZONE HWK480. Zone HWK480 – This zone includes all areas north of the Denny Road from the intersection...
krcrtv.com
End of an era? More like end of a century: Lim's Café set to close its doors for good
REDDING, Calif. — It’s not often a restaurant can remain family-run for almost 90 years, but that’s what makes Lim’s Café so unique, and why so many in this community are sad to see it go. Originally opened in 1933 by Peter Lim, Lim’s Cafe...
actionnewsnow.com
Small fire on Main Street in Red Bluff quickly contained
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Late Saturday afternoon a small vegetation fire was reported in the 500 block of South Main Street in Red Bluff. Units from the Red Bluff Fire Department responded. According to fire officials the first engine that arrived at the scene was able to contain and control...
actionnewsnow.com
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Redding last week identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified the man who died after he was hit by a vehicle in Redding last week. On Aug. 23, police responded to Highway 273 near Wyndham Lane where they say a man pushing a shopping cart through an intersection was hit by a vehicle.
krcrtv.com
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? 16-year-old habitual runaway from Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a habitual runaway teenager in the area. Police said 16-year-old Areli Servin is described as standing 5 feet tall and weighing around 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They said she is possibly with her friend, Emily. However, he current location is unknown.
krcrtv.com
Bay Area man killed in motorcycle crash in southwest Shasta County
PLATINA, Calif. — A 51-year-old Bay Area man was killed in a motorcycle crash in southwest Shasta County on Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says Kevin Burgess, of Fremont, was driving his motorcycle on Highway 36 near Harrison Gulch, west of Platina, just before 4 p.m. Sunday.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Gunshot victim on Whitmore Road in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: According to Sergeant Kyle Wallace of the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Whitmore and Ponderosa Road around 11 am after getting reports of a possible gun shot victim in the area. Once on scene Deputies located an adult male...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies search for man they believe left an early-morning shooting in Rancho Tehama
RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. - Deputies are searching for the shooter responsible for an early-morning shooting in Tehama County Monday. Investigators said they are looking for Christian Jesus Mezarodriguez who they believe left the scene just after the shooting. "We are seeking contact with Mezarodriguez to determine his wellbeing and his...
krcrtv.com
Heat related illness risk rises with temperatures
REDDING, Calif. — As a significant late season heat wave arrives, it is important to prepare for and prevent heat-related illness. This is especially true for sensitive populations, including those without regular access to cooling devices, as their bodies cannot fully recover from the stress of daytime highs. Critical...
historynet.com
These Outlaw Brothers Met Their End By Vigilante Justice
Around 5:15 on Saturday evening, May 14, 1892, Johnny Boyce crested the grade on Middle Creek Road above the Sacramento River in the heart of northern California, en route to Redding. He’d just started downhill when out stepped a figure on the riverbank, wearing a red calico mask and drawing a bead on him with a double-barreled shotgun, both hammers cocked. As a stagecoach driver, Boyce was used to holdups. In fact, he’d been robbed four days earlier by a bandit who looked suspiciously similar to the man before him. But highwaymen generally operated farther from civilization, not within 5 miles of a town the size of Redding. Rather than risk being shot, Boyce reined the four-horse team that was pulling the Redding and Weaverville Stage Line coach to a stop.
msn.com
Turtle Bay loses beloved grey fox, whose life exemplified the park's purpose
On Friday, Turtle Bay Exploration Park shared some sad news: one of their most-beloved "animal ambassadors" had died. Inali the grey fox had been with Turtle Bay for nearly 15 years and helped raise three other foxes. The lifespan of a grey fox is roughly 2 to 4 years in...
krcrtv.com
Deputies search for man in connection to shooting in Rancho Tehama
RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. — Deputies with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting in Rancho Tehama early Monday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m., deputies went to a home on Alpine Drive and found the victim, Moises Salcedo, had been shot in the chest. According to the TCSO, Salcedo was taken to a hospital and had surgery. He is expected to recover.
