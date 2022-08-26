ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

krcrtv.com

'Healthcare for the Homeless' BBQ returns to Redding tomorrow

REDDING, Calif. — Shasta Community Health Center (SCHC) and the Health Outreach for People Everywhere (HOPE) program are hosting a free BBQ. In celebration of National Health Center week, SCHC and HOPE will be holding their annual "Healthcare for the Homeless" BBQ. The BBQ will be taking place on...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Rancheria ventures outside gaming and buys Sundial Collective

REDDING, Calif. — Redding Rancheria is venturing outside of gaming and trying their hands at the cannabis industry. The tribe recently bought the Sundial Collective cannabis dispensary in Redding. After opening up a little over three years ago, the dispensary now starts a new partnership with Redding Rancheria. Sundial...
REDDING, CA
KTVL

Hikes With Holden: Walking on New Earth at Lassen Peak

REDDING, Calif. — This week we take you back across the California border to Lassen Volcanic National Park which serves as the southernmost point of the Cascade Range. The heart of the park is located about an hour and a half east of Redding and is home to the youngest rock in the state of California. A walk in this park is literally a walk on new Earth, a blend of intrusive and extrusive igneous rock formed by a series of eruptions on Lassen Peak from 1914 to 1917.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Shasta County Farmers' Markets open through September 26

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Shingletown Certified Farmers' Market is now open on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Shingletown Medical Center parking lot. The market will be taking place at 31292 Alpine Meadows Road in Shingletown. The market will be open every Saturday, now through...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 fires sparked in Redding Sunday contained

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department extinguished two fires on Sunday afternoon. The first fire started just after noon in the Clover Creek Preserve. The fire was contained to about one acre. Firefighters said a squirrel playing on power lines sparked the fire. The second fire started on Cascade...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

"Redding. Set. Go!" Avelo Airlines sweepstakes kicks off

REDDING, Calif. — As summer winds down, Northstate tourism is receiving another boost with the "Redding. Set. Go." sweepstakes. This giveaway is a collaboration between upstart Avelo Airlines and Visit Redding, as well as a variety of local partners to showcase all that the city has to offer for visitors. In particular, the package targets Las Vegas and Burbank, two cities with direct flights to Redding.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Small fire on Main Street in Red Bluff quickly contained

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Late Saturday afternoon a small vegetation fire was reported in the 500 block of South Main Street in Red Bluff. Units from the Red Bluff Fire Department responded. According to fire officials the first engine that arrived at the scene was able to contain and control...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man hit, killed by vehicle in Redding last week identified

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified the man who died after he was hit by a vehicle in Redding last week. On Aug. 23, police responded to Highway 273 near Wyndham Lane where they say a man pushing a shopping cart through an intersection was hit by a vehicle.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

HAVE YOU SEEN ME? 16-year-old habitual runaway from Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a habitual runaway teenager in the area. Police said 16-year-old Areli Servin is described as standing 5 feet tall and weighing around 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They said she is possibly with her friend, Emily. However, he current location is unknown.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Bay Area man killed in motorcycle crash in southwest Shasta County

PLATINA, Calif. — A 51-year-old Bay Area man was killed in a motorcycle crash in southwest Shasta County on Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says Kevin Burgess, of Fremont, was driving his motorcycle on Highway 36 near Harrison Gulch, west of Platina, just before 4 p.m. Sunday.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Gunshot victim on Whitmore Road in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: According to Sergeant Kyle Wallace of the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Whitmore and Ponderosa Road around 11 am after getting reports of a possible gun shot victim in the area. Once on scene Deputies located an adult male...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Heat related illness risk rises with temperatures

REDDING, Calif. — As a significant late season heat wave arrives, it is important to prepare for and prevent heat-related illness. This is especially true for sensitive populations, including those without regular access to cooling devices, as their bodies cannot fully recover from the stress of daytime highs. Critical...
REDDING, CA
historynet.com

These Outlaw Brothers Met Their End By Vigilante Justice

Around 5:15 on Saturday evening, May 14, 1892, Johnny Boyce crested the grade on Middle Creek Road above the Sacramento River in the heart of northern California, en route to Redding. He’d just started downhill when out stepped a figure on the riverbank, wearing a red calico mask and drawing a bead on him with a double-barreled shotgun, both hammers cocked. As a stagecoach driver, Boyce was used to holdups. In fact, he’d been robbed four days earlier by a bandit who looked suspiciously similar to the man before him. But highwaymen generally operated farther from civilization, not within 5 miles of a town the size of Redding. Rather than risk being shot, Boyce reined the four-horse team that was pulling the Redding and Weaverville Stage Line coach to a stop.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Deputies search for man in connection to shooting in Rancho Tehama

RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. — Deputies with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting in Rancho Tehama early Monday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m., deputies went to a home on Alpine Drive and found the victim, Moises Salcedo, had been shot in the chest. According to the TCSO, Salcedo was taken to a hospital and had surgery. He is expected to recover.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA

