KOMO News
Man killed, another in hospital after double shooting on Aurora Avenue in North Seattle
SEATTLE — One man is dead and another is injured after a double shooting in north Seattle near Shoreline early Tuesday morning. The investigation is ongoing at Aurora Avenue North and North 145th Street, at the Seattle/Shoreline border. Police say shots rang out near a bus stop around 12:15...
KOMO News
Police arrest domestic violence suspect they say shot at officers in North Seattle
SEATTLE — A domestic violence suspect was arrested late Monday night in North Seattle but not until after he opened fire on Seattle police. The department said it was called at 11:40 p.m. from a Bitter Lake apartment, operators said they could hear a man and woman arguing before he started to choke the woman.
KOMO News
Detectives investigating after finding man dead inside north Seattle home
SEATTLE — Detective have launched an investigation after finding a man dead inside a home in north Seattle on Sunday evening. Police and firefighters were called to the 12200 block of Aurora Avenue North, in the Licton Springs neighborhood, for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, however, the 33-year-old man appeared to have been assaulted, according to police.
KOMO News
Auburn police investigating shooting after man wounded by gunfire
AUBURN, Wash. — Police in Auburn were searching for clues after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The victim, whose identity was pending, was rushed for treatment to Harborview Medical Center but information about his condition was pending. A spokesperson for Valley Regional Fire Authority said paramedics...
KOMO News
'It's Seattle now,' residents, employees speak out after more deadly crimes
SEATTLE — Police are investigating a string of deadly crimes along Aurora Avenue North, and those crimes do not appear to be slowing down. The most recent shooting death happened around midnight on Tuesday near 145th street and Aurora. Police say a man was shot and killed at a bus stop, and another person was hurt as well.
KOMO News
Seattle police arrest two men in unrelated kidnapping attempts within two hours
SEATTLE — SEATTLE — Two suspects were arrested for trying to kidnap children in Seattle Tuesday, both were unrelated events. The Seattle Police Department said the first incident happened at 11:14 a.m. in the View Ridge neighborhood. A man, identified as 37-year-old Nash Leland Miller, reportedly tried to...
KOMO News
Body of man reported missing in Kirkland over the weekend found
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kirkland police said Tuesday that the body of a man who was reported missing over the weekend has been found but officials did not say if the man's death was the result of foul play. Michael Warga, 63, was last seen sometime Sunday morning in an...
KOMO News
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man in Olympia house
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed during an argument in Thurston County on Monday evening, according to deputies. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said it was dispatched to a home in the 4400 block of Libby Road NE in Olympia after receiving a 911 call from a man saying he shot and killed someone because they were attacking his roommate.
KING-5
Person dies after Tacoma police shooting
A suspect was declared dead after a Tacoma police shooting Sunday. Officers were responding to a domestic violence incident when the shooting happened.
KOMO News
One killed, one injured after Saturday evening shooting in Columbia City
SEATTLE, Wash. — Officials are investigating after reports that one man was killed, and another critically injured in a shooting in Columbia City on Saturday evening. 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the 3000 block of South Bradford Street. Officers arrived and found two adult male victims. The...
KOMO News
1 man dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting in Kent apartment unit
KENT, Wash. — One man died and two others are in critical condition after all three were shot in an apartment on Sunday night. According to the Kent Police Department, the three men — all 23 years old — were at the Irwin apartment complex at 25822 110th Ave SE. Police received reports of multiple gunshots.
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for woman last seen in Skyway
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A Missing Indigenous Person Alert was issued by the Washington State Patrol Sunday night. Monica Jackson was last seen at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, in the Skyway area of unincorporated King County. Jackson is in a mental health crisis and is at risk,...
Multiple Victims Wounded in Kent Shooting
Kent, WA: Three victims were wounded, one fatally, in a shooting on the 25800 block of 110th Avenue in the city of Kent on Sunday night, Aug. 28. Kent Police officers responded to a 9:04 p.m. 911 call for multiple shooting victims at the location where officers found three victims in various conditions.
MyNorthwest.com
Spree of Ballard bank heists land alleged serial thief with 3 felony charges
King County prosecutors have charged a Seattle man with three felony counts of robbery in the first degree. Prosecutors allege that Bruce Baker stole thousands of dollars from at least three banks in Ballard. Seattle Police arrested Baker last week. The alleged heists occurred over a several-day span in the...
KOMO News
Two men shot near 7-Eleven, taken to hospital in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A shooting in Pierce County sent two men to the hospital early Friday morning. The shooting occurred near a 7-Eleven store in the 9500 block of South Steele Street in Tacoma around 12:47 a.m. Police said the two shooting victims were in their 30s. Both suffered...
Argument ends with 32-year-old man shot in South Seattle
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a man was shot Thursday afternoon in South Seattle. Officers were called at 4:35 p.m. to the 7800 block of Detroit Avenue Southwest for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to...
seattlemedium.com
Surveillance Video Captures Downtown Seattle Beating
A deadly downtown beating in Seattle is shown in a newly released surveillance video. The person responsible for the beating is in custody and being charged with murder. Forty-eight-year-old Aaron Fulk and a 66-year-old victim can be seen initially speaking with each other. Fulk then took out a metal bar. It all ended with the death of the 66-year-old man.
Woman dies after shooting at Wallingford motel
SEATTLE — A 33-year-old woman was killed in a shooting at a motel in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood early Friday. At 12:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Park Plaza Motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North for reports that a woman had been shot. A KIRO...
KOMO News
Ballard residents are taking back their street, moving heavy planters in to keep RVs out
SEATTLE — Frustrated and fed up. Some Ballard residents are taking back their street. They've moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation - some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.
KOMO News
Fixed-wing hang glider dies about 30 feet up from Tiger Mountain Road in Issaquah
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A person on a fixed-wing hang glider died on Sunday in Issaquah after crews found them unconscious and unresponsive. According to Eastside Fire and Rescue, crews responded to the 25900 block of SE Tiger Mountain Road shortly before 6 p.m. The person was about 30 feet up in a tree.
