KOMO News

Detectives investigating after finding man dead inside north Seattle home

SEATTLE — Detective have launched an investigation after finding a man dead inside a home in north Seattle on Sunday evening. Police and firefighters were called to the 12200 block of Aurora Avenue North, in the Licton Springs neighborhood, for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, however, the 33-year-old man appeared to have been assaulted, according to police.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Auburn police investigating shooting after man wounded by gunfire

AUBURN, Wash. — Police in Auburn were searching for clues after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The victim, whose identity was pending, was rushed for treatment to Harborview Medical Center but information about his condition was pending. A spokesperson for Valley Regional Fire Authority said paramedics...
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

'It's Seattle now,' residents, employees speak out after more deadly crimes

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a string of deadly crimes along Aurora Avenue North, and those crimes do not appear to be slowing down. The most recent shooting death happened around midnight on Tuesday near 145th street and Aurora. Police say a man was shot and killed at a bus stop, and another person was hurt as well.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Body of man reported missing in Kirkland over the weekend found

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kirkland police said Tuesday that the body of a man who was reported missing over the weekend has been found but officials did not say if the man's death was the result of foul play. Michael Warga, 63, was last seen sometime Sunday morning in an...
KIRKLAND, WA
KOMO News

Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man in Olympia house

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed during an argument in Thurston County on Monday evening, according to deputies. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said it was dispatched to a home in the 4400 block of Libby Road NE in Olympia after receiving a 911 call from a man saying he shot and killed someone because they were attacking his roommate.
OLYMPIA, WA
#West Seattle#Seattle Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Detroit Ave
KOMO News

One killed, one injured after Saturday evening shooting in Columbia City

SEATTLE, Wash. — Officials are investigating after reports that one man was killed, and another critically injured in a shooting in Columbia City on Saturday evening. 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the 3000 block of South Bradford Street. Officers arrived and found two adult male victims. The...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

1 man dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting in Kent apartment unit

KENT, Wash. — One man died and two others are in critical condition after all three were shot in an apartment on Sunday night. According to the Kent Police Department, the three men — all 23 years old — were at the Irwin apartment complex at 25822 110th Ave SE. Police received reports of multiple gunshots.
KENT, WA
Key News Network

Multiple Victims Wounded in Kent Shooting

Kent, WA: Three victims were wounded, one fatally, in a shooting on the 25800 block of 110th Avenue in the city of Kent on Sunday night, Aug. 28. Kent Police officers responded to a 9:04 p.m. 911 call for multiple shooting victims at the location where officers found three victims in various conditions.
MyNorthwest.com

Spree of Ballard bank heists land alleged serial thief with 3 felony charges

King County prosecutors have charged a Seattle man with three felony counts of robbery in the first degree. Prosecutors allege that Bruce Baker stole thousands of dollars from at least three banks in Ballard. Seattle Police arrested Baker last week. The alleged heists occurred over a several-day span in the...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Two men shot near 7-Eleven, taken to hospital in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A shooting in Pierce County sent two men to the hospital early Friday morning. The shooting occurred near a 7-Eleven store in the 9500 block of South Steele Street in Tacoma around 12:47 a.m. Police said the two shooting victims were in their 30s. Both suffered...
TACOMA, WA
seattlemedium.com

Surveillance Video Captures Downtown Seattle Beating

A deadly downtown beating in Seattle is shown in a newly released surveillance video. The person responsible for the beating is in custody and being charged with murder. Forty-eight-year-old Aaron Fulk and a 66-year-old victim can be seen initially speaking with each other. Fulk then took out a metal bar. It all ended with the death of the 66-year-old man.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman dies after shooting at Wallingford motel

SEATTLE — A 33-year-old woman was killed in a shooting at a motel in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood early Friday. At 12:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Park Plaza Motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North for reports that a woman had been shot. A KIRO...

