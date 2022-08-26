ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandville, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener

Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
DEXTER, MI
The Flint Journal

Ann Arbor official braves Detroit’s Belle Isle giant slide, suggests city should have one

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor City Council Member Elizabeth Nelson acknowledged she was initially nervous about going down the giant slide on Detroit’s Belle Isle. But after three trips down the 40-foot tall, bumpy ride in a potato sack along with her son Henry last Friday, Aug. 26, she’s now wondering if Ann Arbor should have a slide similar to the one attracting national attention for its post-pandemic comeback.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Former second-round pick among 2 ex-Lions cornerbacks released by Falcons

ALLEN PARK -- The Atlanta Falcons released a pair of former Lions cornerbacks ahead of the roster cut deadline, including former second-round pick Teez Tabor. Tabor’s name is always brought up when combing through former Lions general manager Bob Quinn’s draft misses. He went Pick 53 in 2017 and then struggled to stick. The cornerback was forced into an early starting role through injuries, then allowed 22 catches on 27 targets before getting benched.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Truck pulling camper flips along I-75 in northern Michigan after tire blowout

ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pickup truck and camper flapped along a northern Michigan freeway after a tire blew Sunday. Police said a tire on the 2007 Dodge Ram blew out and the rotor separated, causing the driver to lose control on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township around 12:55 p.m.
The Grand Rapids Press

Report: Saints release veteran linebacker who spent 1 year with Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK -- According to NFL Network, veteran linebacker Jon Bostic is among the cuts for the New Orleans Saints. Bostic spent 2016 with the Lions but never played in a regular season game while on injured reserve. The linebacker has 106 games and 81 starts under his belt since going in 2013′s third round to the Chicago Bears. Bostic has spent the last three seasons in Washington, where he had some ultra-productive years. He had a career-high 105 tackles in 2019, followed by 118 tackles and a new-best three sacks. He played in only four games due to a torn pectoral muscle.
DETROIT, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Wind-whipped gustnadoes caused damage across Michigan

Here’s a recap of Monday’s severe thunderstorms and the resulting severe weather reports. Monday’s severe thunderstorm event came as a solid line of severe thunderstorms moved east across the southern half of Lower Michigan. The radar screen capture from Monday afternoon shows the line of thunderstorms was continuous and had severe weather reports all along the line of storms.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

‘Hard Knocks’ captures player-led practice, tense moments leading into cut day: Live updates recap

Live updates will begin at 10 p.m. Hit refresh to keep up with the rolling log:. We open with another look back at last week’s episode featuring Detroit’s trip to Indianapolis for joint practices and a preseason game. And we’re sent into the intro with head coach Dan Campbell’s postgame speech at Lucas Oil. We’ll probably get a closer look at those on the bubble in this new one.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

