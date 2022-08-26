Read full article on original website
Vote for Flint-area football Player of the Week 1
FLINT – It’s time for the first Flint-area high school football Player of the Week poll. We have 14 candidates for your consideration and could have had considerably more based on some of the scores that were posted around the area.
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch covering Detroit, Ann Arbor, Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, Thumb for good reason
A line of severe thunderstorms with no significant breaks in the line is moving east into the eastern and southeastern part of Lower Michigan between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The severe thunderstorm watch covers the entire Saginaw Valley and Thumb, south to Ann Arbor and the entire Detroit area.
Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener
Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
Ann Arbor official braves Detroit’s Belle Isle giant slide, suggests city should have one
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor City Council Member Elizabeth Nelson acknowledged she was initially nervous about going down the giant slide on Detroit’s Belle Isle. But after three trips down the 40-foot tall, bumpy ride in a potato sack along with her son Henry last Friday, Aug. 26, she’s now wondering if Ann Arbor should have a slide similar to the one attracting national attention for its post-pandemic comeback.
Former second-round pick among 2 ex-Lions cornerbacks released by Falcons
ALLEN PARK -- The Atlanta Falcons released a pair of former Lions cornerbacks ahead of the roster cut deadline, including former second-round pick Teez Tabor. Tabor’s name is always brought up when combing through former Lions general manager Bob Quinn’s draft misses. He went Pick 53 in 2017 and then struggled to stick. The cornerback was forced into an early starting role through injuries, then allowed 22 catches on 27 targets before getting benched.
Truck pulling camper flips along I-75 in northern Michigan after tire blowout
ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pickup truck and camper flapped along a northern Michigan freeway after a tire blew Sunday. Police said a tire on the 2007 Dodge Ram blew out and the rotor separated, causing the driver to lose control on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township around 12:55 p.m.
More than a race: Supporters along route and runners enjoy Crim’s sense of community
FLINT, MI -- Denny and Nancy Pickard have been visiting the same corner at West Court Street and Bradley Avenue for the past 15 years to cheer on Crim 10-mile runners. Their support of runners in the race actually started 15 years before that, traveling to different spots on the route. Both Denny and Nancy have themselves raced in the annual event.
Report: Former sixth-round receiver pick for Lions cut by Green Bay Packers
ALLEN PARK -- Former Detroit Lions sixth-round pick Travis Fulgham is looking for another new team. The Green Bay Packers released the 26-year-old wide receiver as part of cuts to get their roster to 53 players. He was cut by the Denver Broncos late in training camp, then landed with...
Former longtime Lions punter reportedly released by Broncos after refusing pay cut
ALLEN PARK -- Sam Martin, who served as the Detroit Lions punter for seven seasons, is reportedly looking for a new team after refusing to take a pay cut with the Denver Broncos. It’s hard to argue with Martin’s reported stance after delivering another stellar season booting the football. Martin...
Pittsburgh Steelers releasing ex-Lions offensive lineman after short stint
ALLEN PARK -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing interior offensive lineman Ryan McCollum after claiming him off waivers via the Detroit Lions less than two weeks ago. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported the news. McCollum appeared in 13 games while earning one start at center for the Lions in...
Report: Saints release veteran linebacker who spent 1 year with Detroit Lions
ALLEN PARK -- According to NFL Network, veteran linebacker Jon Bostic is among the cuts for the New Orleans Saints. Bostic spent 2016 with the Lions but never played in a regular season game while on injured reserve. The linebacker has 106 games and 81 starts under his belt since going in 2013′s third round to the Chicago Bears. Bostic has spent the last three seasons in Washington, where he had some ultra-productive years. He had a career-high 105 tackles in 2019, followed by 118 tackles and a new-best three sacks. He played in only four games due to a torn pectoral muscle.
Wind-whipped gustnadoes caused damage across Michigan
Here’s a recap of Monday’s severe thunderstorms and the resulting severe weather reports. Monday’s severe thunderstorm event came as a solid line of severe thunderstorms moved east across the southern half of Lower Michigan. The radar screen capture from Monday afternoon shows the line of thunderstorms was continuous and had severe weather reports all along the line of storms.
Detroit Lions reportedly releasing former first-round linebacker Jarrad Davis
ALLEN PARK -- Former first-round linebacker Jarrad Davis’ second stint with the Detroit Lions won’t make it to the regular season. NFL Network reports Davis is included on the team’s cuts ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. Davis, who was Pick 21 in 2017 to the Lions,...
‘80s in the Hole benefit concert will support Flint River Watershed Coalition after chemical spill
FLINT, MI -- An ‘80s themed benefit concert and party is returning to Flint this summer to raise money for the Flint River Watershed Coalition. The 5th annual benefit concert “80s in the Hole” will take place from 6:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 at 630 W. Kearsley Street in Flint.
Grand Blanc District Court closing Wednesday afternoon for staff training
GRAND BLANC, MI -- Two Genesee County district courts will close for staff training during the next two weeks, the first on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Grand Blanc District Court is scheduled to close from 12-4 p.m. on Wednesday followed by Burton District Court, which is scheduled to close during the same four hours on Sept. 12.
Rescued beagles adopted by West Michigan families after surviving harsh conditions
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Twenty-one of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility have been adopted by West Michigan families since arriving in early August. The beagles were removed in July from Envigo, a facility that breeds beagles for medical research after federal officials accused the company of violating the Animal Welfare Act.
Lions keeping close tabs on waiver wire with second-highest claim priority
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are in a prime position to fill some roster holes after the NFL’s cut deadline, with the second-highest priority on the league’s waiver wire. And while head coach Dan Campbell wasn’t sharing any state secrets Monday afternoon. He did mention that he...
Pennsylvania man visiting family in Michigan wins $2.08 million Lotto 47 jackpot
LANSING, MI -- A trip to visit family paid off in a huge way for a Pennsylvania man who won a $2.08 million Lotto 47 jackpot last year. The 59-year-old winner -- who chose to remain anonymous -- claimed his prize recently, roughly 11 months after he won. “I purchased...
‘Hard Knocks’ captures player-led practice, tense moments leading into cut day: Live updates recap
Live updates will begin at 10 p.m. Hit refresh to keep up with the rolling log:. We open with another look back at last week’s episode featuring Detroit’s trip to Indianapolis for joint practices and a preseason game. And we’re sent into the intro with head coach Dan Campbell’s postgame speech at Lucas Oil. We’ll probably get a closer look at those on the bubble in this new one.
