Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Meet Ardmore's new police chief
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore has a new police chief. He's Cameron Arthur, who comes to Ardmore after serving for 10 years as the top cop at the police department in Jenks, Oklahoma, a city with a similar population in suburban Tulsa. Ardmore police said Arthur, who was sworn...
KXII.com
Tishomingo Indians
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - For the Tishomingo Indians, they come into 2022 searching for their first winning season in over eight years. Yet, this season shows promise with eight starters back for the Indians on the defensive side of the ball which will look to rely on a very dynamic front seven to lead the charge.
KTEN.com
Man with firearm arrested at Savoy school
SAVOY, Texas (KTEN) — An armed man was arrested after police said he tried contacting his ex-girlfriend at Savoy Elementary School. Savoy police said they found Timothy Gray, 50, by his car in the school's parking lot on Friday, and he gave officers the okay to search his car.
OK man arrested for murder after trying to sell victim’s truck
Agents have arrested a man following the murder of a 63-year-old Ada man.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTEN.com
Suspect pleads guilty to five North Texas bank holdups
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A man accused of robbing more than half a million dollars from five banks in Grayson, Fannin and Collin counties has pleaded guilty to federal charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Kevin Long, 30, faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced. Long entered...
KXII.com
Denison residents could see their recycle and garbage bill increase
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Public Works of Denison is working to keep its curbside recycling beyond the pre existing contract, which is set to expire January 31, 2023. “We have decided to work with a company called Republic Services and at our last council meeting we presented to council what this partnership would look like if they chose to approve this recycling method,” said Denison Communication and Media Manager Emily Agans.
KXII.com
Suspects at large after Thackerville dispensary burglary
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - Big Poppa’s dispensary in Thackerville was burglarized before opening on August 28. This is the second dispensary in the area to be targeted in two months. “I got a call that our alarms were… going off, I headed straight down as quick as I could,...
KXII.com
Several counties lift burn ban after rain
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The rain has finally provided enough relief for several counties to lift their burn bans. After more than a month, Grayson County is lifting its ban along with Fannin, Marshall and Pontotoc counties. And while the rain is certainly good news for the drought, fire officials...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXII.com
Denison prepares for road test against Reedy
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - After securing their tenth straight victory over Sherman in the historic Battle of the Axe game, the Denison Yellow Jackets now face another tough test to start the season as they travel down to Frisco to take on the Reedy Lions at the Star. For head...
KXII.com
Movie theaters selling $3 tickets for National Cinema Day
TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - There’s a way to enjoy Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank. On Saturday, September 3, moviegoers will be able to purchase a movie ticket for just three dollars for National Cinema Day. Right now without a discount the starting price for tickets at an...
KXII.com
Court documents suggest Faith Lindsey’s accused killer plans to plead guilty
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man accused of murdering a Pauls Valley girl is expected to plead guilty tomorrow morning at a federal court hearing in Muskogee. Family and friends last saw Faith Lindsey in late October of 2019. On Wednesday - nearly three years later - her suspected killer...
KXII.com
DAWG needs your help with pet adoptions
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The nationwide pet adoption drive, clear the shelters campaign, has helped more than 700,000 pets find their forever home since the campaign’s launch in 2015. Every August, a slew of animals become adopted, but during the rest of the year, finding homes for pets become...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
Oklahoma Appeals Court Reinstates Murder Conviction Of Netflix's 'The Innocent Man'
An Oklahoma prisoner whose case was made famous by a Netflix documentary will remain behind bars. Tommy Ward, featured in the series “The Innocent Man,” was expected to walk free after a district court overturned his murder conviction last year. In December, a Pontotoc County judge threw out...
KTEN.com
Three injured in Sherman crash
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Three people were hospitalized Friday after a head-on crash in Sherman. The accident happened during the lunch hour on the Grand Avenue overpass near Old Settlers Park. Police said two pickup trucks collided after one vehicle malfunctioned and swerved into oncoming traffic. The overpass, about...
bowienewsonline.com
Boy, age 10, dies in a drowning
A 10-year-old boy drowned in a tank near his family’s home between Saint Jo and Montague after the battery-operated vehicle he was riding in turned over by the water. Montague County Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said Saint Jo EMS and deputies responded about 2:41 p.m. on Aug. 24. Lawson did not release the names on Thursday.
KXII.com
Caddo Bruins
CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - Unlike many first-year head coaches, Trenton Harmon comes to Caddo to a team that has seen success in recent seasons going a combined 17-6 over the last two years. So in his first season, coach Harmon looks to certainly keep that momentum going while adding his own style to this team.
KXII.com
Denison police make largest drug bust ever
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Police Department recently made its largest narcotics seizure in its history. City officials said when an officer tried to make a traffic stop, a suspect took off and wrecked after a short pursuit. The driver was taken into custody. Inside the vehicle officers discovered...
KXII.com
Police respond to two separate wrecks on same highway in Bryan County
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - Police responded to two wrecks on the same highway in Calera Monday morning. Calera Police said one of the wrecks happened south of Platter Road, and a person had to be flown to the hospital. The name or condition of the person flown to the hospital...
kswo.com
New Pill Targeting Minors
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A pill discovered in Duncan appears to be targeting young people and putting their lives at risk. The fentanyl laced pill looks more like candy than a street drug. “If I didn’t do what I do and I wasn’t aware of kind of what’s out there,...
KXII.com
Suspect in custody after shelter in place alert issued in Durant
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A man was taken into police custody Thursday afternoon in Durant after a shelter in place alert was issued by Southeastern Oklahoma State University for a distraught man walking near campus with a firearm. The alert went out about 4 p.m. stating the man may have...
Comments / 6