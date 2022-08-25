ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples stage 4 cancer survivor is now a marathon runner

By Amanda Lojewski
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DmPJb_0hVgNfHB00

NAPLES, Fla. – It was one week before Christmas in 2020 that changed Rose Maxfield of Naples life.

One day while walking her dog, she felt pain in her abdomen which got worse as the day progressed. She went to the emergency room because she thought the pain was appendicitis.

But scan after scan, Maxfield knew something was wrong. She spent five days in the hospital and was diagnosed with liver cancer.

Still something didn’t sit right. So, she sought out a second opinion from doctor Allison Betof-Warner, an Oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City. She diagnosed Maxfield with stage four melanoma.

“When I first met Rose she was so sick,” said Dr. Betof-Warner.

The melanoma had gone through Maxfield’s bloodstream and ended up landing in her liver but it wasn’t liver cancer.

It was a tragic diagnosis followed by an even harsher reality.

“That was probably the toughest conversation I’ve ever had to date with my children,” said Maxfield. “Ten years ago if this had happened they would have given me six-seven months to live.”

Instead she went to New York often for immunotherapy treatments. It’s now the standard treatment for melanoma. Through the treatment, antibodies are used to help boost a patient’s immune system.

MORE INFORMATION: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

“I thought I have to live for my kids no matter what I have to live for my kids. I’m too young to have this take me I got into like a fighting mode,” she said.

The treatment was intense for the first few times as she needed double doses of immunotherapy.

Some people respond very well to immunotherapy and some people don’t respond at all to the therapy. Maxfield responded so well she had many side effects as her immune system worked to fight off the cancer.

Dr. Betof-Warner kept her going

“One of the things I told rose was I can’t promise anything but if this treatment works we’ll get you back to your life,” she said.

Little did they know this journey with cancer would be the start of a new life for both of them.

“I would wake up and I would force myself to smile and then I would lay back down and say ‘I’m going to get through this day it’s going to be a good day’,” said Maxfield. “I didn’t want to look back over my shoulder and even think there was a chance I was not going to make it.”

Dr. Betof-Warner researches the impact exercise can have on cancer which was perfect since Maxfield loved running.

“Doctors basically say that because studies have shown that aerobic exercise really improves your mind, body and spirit,” she said.

But because of her cancer, running was out of the question for a while until she was healthy.

“I jokingly said I’ll run a race with you someday thinking like a normal human we would run a 5k together and do a charity race.”

But Maxfield wanted to go big! In November of last year these two ran the New York City Marathon.

“When a patient asks you to run a marathon with them, especially a patient as awesome as Rose to raise money for your hospital and your research the answer is always yes,” said Dr. Betof-Warner.

After that Maxfield received the best news of all!

She said, “I am now cancer free, I’m back to completely Rose!”

She is back to doing everything she loves like training for yet another marathon to celebrate her success. “I can run, I don’t feel any stomach abdomen pain, I don’t have any serious back pain.”

She is also raising money for cancer research in hopes of saving someone else’s life just like Dr. Betof-Warner saved her’s.

“She always says she’s the lucky one but I will say that I am, she’s such a joy,” said Dr. Betof-Warner. Maxfield added, “it’s such a fantastic feeling to be healthy again I can’t tell you.”

Maxfield is heading to London in October to run in another marathon.

DONATE TO ROSE’S MARATHON RUN IN LONDON AND CANCER RESEARCH: CLICK HERE

