OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed during an argument in Thurston County on Monday evening, according to deputies. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said it was dispatched to a home in the 4400 block of Libby Road NE in Olympia after receiving a 911 call from a man saying he shot and killed someone because they were attacking his roommate.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO