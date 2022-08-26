Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
KOMO News
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man in Olympia house
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed during an argument in Thurston County on Monday evening, according to deputies. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said it was dispatched to a home in the 4400 block of Libby Road NE in Olympia after receiving a 911 call from a man saying he shot and killed someone because they were attacking his roommate.
KOMO News
Police arrest domestic violence suspect they say shot at officers in North Seattle
SEATTLE — A domestic violence suspect was arrested late Monday night in North Seattle but not until after he opened fire on Seattle police. The department said it was called at 11:40 p.m. from a Bitter Lake apartment, operators said they could hear a man and woman arguing before he started to choke the woman.
KOMO News
Woman arrested in Sequim found with 100's of stolen pieces of mail, drugs
SEQUIM, Wash. — Clallam County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman they say had more than 100 stolen pieces of mail during after someone reported a suspicious vehicle. Three deputies and a sergeant with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to Olson Road in Sequim early Wednesday morning just after midnight for the suspicious vehicle.
KOMO News
Seattle police arrest two men in unrelated kidnapping attempts within two hours
SEATTLE — SEATTLE — Two suspects were arrested for trying to kidnap children in Seattle Tuesday, both were unrelated events. The Seattle Police Department said the first incident happened at 11:14 a.m. in the View Ridge neighborhood. A man, identified as 37-year-old Nash Leland Miller, reportedly tried to...
MyNorthwest.com
Spree of Ballard bank heists land alleged serial thief with 3 felony charges
King County prosecutors have charged a Seattle man with three felony counts of robbery in the first degree. Prosecutors allege that Bruce Baker stole thousands of dollars from at least three banks in Ballard. Seattle Police arrested Baker last week. The alleged heists occurred over a several-day span in the...
KOMO News
Detectives investigating after finding man dead inside north Seattle home
SEATTLE — Detective have launched an investigation after finding a man dead inside a home in north Seattle on Sunday evening. Police and firefighters were called to the 12200 block of Aurora Avenue North, in the Licton Springs neighborhood, for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, however, the 33-year-old man appeared to have been assaulted, according to police.
KOMO News
Auburn police investigating shooting after man wounded by gunfire
AUBURN, Wash. — Police in Auburn were searching for clues after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The victim, whose identity was pending, was rushed for treatment to Harborview Medical Center but information about his condition was pending. A spokesperson for Valley Regional Fire Authority said paramedics...
KOMO News
'It's Seattle now,' residents, employees speak out after more deadly crimes
SEATTLE — Police are investigating a string of deadly crimes along Aurora Avenue North, and those crimes do not appear to be slowing down. The most recent shooting death happened around midnight on Tuesday near 145th street and Aurora. Police say a man was shot and killed at a bus stop, and another person was hurt as well.
KOMO News
Body of man reported missing in Kirkland over the weekend found
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kirkland police said Tuesday that the body of a man who was reported missing over the weekend has been found but officials did not say if the man's death was the result of foul play. Michael Warga, 63, was last seen sometime Sunday morning in an...
Multiple Victims Wounded in Kent Shooting
Kent, WA: Three victims were wounded, one fatally, in a shooting on the 25800 block of 110th Avenue in the city of Kent on Sunday night, Aug. 28. Kent Police officers responded to a 9:04 p.m. 911 call for multiple shooting victims at the location where officers found three victims in various conditions.
KOMO News
Mill Creek community gathers to remember woman shot to death in home invasion
MILL CREEK, Wash. — It was a somber Sunday in Mill Creek as dozens gathered to remember Irah Sok, an Everett mother gunned down in her own home. The 36-year-old died during a home invasion a week ago on Friday. She, her husband and son were in bed when the suspects broke in.
KOMO News
Investigation underway into officer-involved shooting during domestic-violence incident
TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Force Investigations Team is looking into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Tacoma. The independent investigation is required by state law. Investigators said the incident began Sunday around 2 p.m. as a domestic violence situation between two family members in the 6700 block of...
Detectives seeking information in fatal hit-and-run on Vashon Island
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in gathering information about a fatal hit-and-run on Vashon Island. On Monday, Aug. 22, at about 7:30 p.m., Philip Cushman was found dead in the 17800 block of Thorsen Road Southwest. It is believed he was hit by a vehicle.
Seattle man arrested after allegedly threatening 3-month-old daughter with gun
Seattle police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly threatened his 3-month-old daughter and the baby’s mother in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood from the mother, saying they had been threatened before the...
KOMO News
Two men shot near 7-Eleven, taken to hospital in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A shooting in Pierce County sent two men to the hospital early Friday morning. The shooting occurred near a 7-Eleven store in the 9500 block of South Steele Street in Tacoma around 12:47 a.m. Police said the two shooting victims were in their 30s. Both suffered...
KOMO News
One killed, one injured after Saturday evening shooting in Columbia City
SEATTLE, Wash. — Officials are investigating after reports that one man was killed, and another critically injured in a shooting in Columbia City on Saturday evening. 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the 3000 block of South Bradford Street. Officers arrived and found two adult male victims. The...
WATCH: Man Steals Necklace From 4-Year-Old Girl In Auburn Restaurant
The girl was traumatized by the event, according to her mother.
KOMO News
Fixed-wing hang glider dies about 30 feet up from Tiger Mountain Road in Issaquah
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A person on a fixed-wing hang glider died on Sunday in Issaquah after crews found them unconscious and unresponsive. According to Eastside Fire and Rescue, crews responded to the 25900 block of SE Tiger Mountain Road shortly before 6 p.m. The person was about 30 feet up in a tree.
The Crime Blotter: Right place, right time as cop stops theft of thousands of dollars in retail theft
A patrol officer with the Tukwila Police Department recovered several thousand dollars worth of clothes from an organized retail theft crime ring after conveniently being in the right place at the right time. Suspects were exiting a store with carts and bags loaded with stolen merchandise when an employee tried...
q13fox.com
Woman shot, killed at Wallingford motel
SEATTLE - Detectives are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early Friday morning at a motel in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. At about 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North after reports of a woman who was shot. When police arrived,...
