Waco, TX

KWTX

Temple ISD leader a finalist for Texas Superintendent of the Year

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott on Tuesday was named a finalist for the Texas Superintendent of the Year by a Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) committee. Ott was named Region 12 Superintendent of the Year last month. The region comprises 77 school districts in...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

One day left for Waco Police hiring applications, incentives

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police department is looking to hire 12 new officers and have pulled out all the stops to attract applicants including hiring bonuses and moving expenses. “We have seen very positive momentum with these hiring incentives,” recruiting Sergeant Chris Nall explained. The department says...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick visits Waco during 8-week Texas bus tour

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick made a stop at the Hippodrome Theater in Waco as part of his 8-week Texas bus tour. Patrick and his team started the tour last week at the Alamo in San Antonio and he plans to visit 131 Texas cities. The Republican...
KWTX

Massive disco party fundraiser in Central Texas a huge success

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit founded in 2021 to assist families who have lost someone too early, held its biggest fundraiser to date over the weekend, raising more than $200,000 in net profits thanks to the generosity of Central Texans. 500 people turned out for...
WACO, TX
KWTX

HSFB Games rescheduled due to shortage of officials

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A few high school football games have been rescheduled due to a shortage of officials. Mart vs. Marlin has been bumped up to Thursday at 8pm in Mart. Axtell vs. Bartlett has also been moved to Thursday. It will be played at 7pm in Bartlett. Moody...
MART, TX
