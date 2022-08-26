Read full article on original website
KWTX
Beloved Central Texas hospital employee a step closer to attending barber school
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas hospital employee whose picture went viral while giving a homeless man a roadside haircut at a busy Waco intersection is a step closer to his dream of attending barber school. Jimmy Rangel, 39, applied for a scholarship at Champions Barber and Beauty Academy...
KWTX
Temple ISD leader a finalist for Texas Superintendent of the Year
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott on Tuesday was named a finalist for the Texas Superintendent of the Year by a Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) committee. Ott was named Region 12 Superintendent of the Year last month. The region comprises 77 school districts in...
KWTX
One day left for Waco Police hiring applications, incentives
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police department is looking to hire 12 new officers and have pulled out all the stops to attract applicants including hiring bonuses and moving expenses. “We have seen very positive momentum with these hiring incentives,” recruiting Sergeant Chris Nall explained. The department says...
KWTX
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick visits Waco during 8-week Texas bus tour
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick made a stop at the Hippodrome Theater in Waco as part of his 8-week Texas bus tour. Patrick and his team started the tour last week at the Alamo in San Antonio and he plans to visit 131 Texas cities. The Republican...
KWTX
VOTE: Week 2 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vote for the Week 2 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup! Voting closes Thursday at 3 p.m.
KWTX
Massive disco party fundraiser in Central Texas a huge success
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit founded in 2021 to assist families who have lost someone too early, held its biggest fundraiser to date over the weekend, raising more than $200,000 in net profits thanks to the generosity of Central Texans. 500 people turned out for...
KWTX
Waco community rallies around family who lost everything to electrical fire
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family is still picking up the pieces after an electrical fire left the couple without a home or any belongings. Now, their community is coming together, having held a benefit for the Ratliff family to help them get back on their feet. it’s been...
KWTX
HSFB Games rescheduled due to shortage of officials
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A few high school football games have been rescheduled due to a shortage of officials. Mart vs. Marlin has been bumped up to Thursday at 8pm in Mart. Axtell vs. Bartlett has also been moved to Thursday. It will be played at 7pm in Bartlett. Moody...
KWTX
Two killed during high-speed chase on I-35 that began in Central Texas, ended in Fort Worth
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two occupants in a vehicle that led Troy Police Department officers on a chase topping 100 miles per hour on I-35 were killed after the vehicle crashed in Fort Worth, Texas, Troy Police said. Troy police were dispatched to investigate reports of a reckless driver northbound...
KWTX
Drunk driver crashes into 18-wheeler on I-35; toddler in pickup critically injured, DPS says
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Isaiha Robinson, 21, of San Antonio, was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail after police said he was driving drunk, crashed into the rear of an 18-wheeler, and critically injured a 2-year-old girl riding in a Ford 150 with him. Robinson is facing a...
KWTX
‘Snakebit’: District Attorney dismisses felony case against Waco man charged with selling fake electronic goods
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed a felony case mid-trial Tuesday after it was discovered that the Sheriff’s Office failed to submit updated offense reports to the DA’s office, which, in turn, should have been turned over to the defense. Prosecutor Kristi...
KWTX
Rainwater harvesting can save you money on your water bill and help restore your lush yard
Bell County, Texas (KWTX) - As water conservation enforcements continue here in parts of Central Texas, we’ve got a way for you to keep your yard looking lush without breaking those rules. Rainwater harvesting has numerous benefits for your yard and your wallet. Best used for watering plants, the...
KWTX
‘Help people. That’s the only rule’: Bell County organization makes scarves for homeless residents
Bell County, Texas (KWTX) - Nellie Bracho is working on something beautiful. “Anything that you want to make for someone that needs something,” she said. She’s crocheting 100 scarves to distribute to the homeless in October ahead of the winter season. “It’s important to let them know to...
