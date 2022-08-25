Read full article on original website
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Columbia Missourian
Hickman comes back to win softball home opener
Hickman defeated Boonville 10-7 after coming back from a four-run deficit. Kewpies pitcher Anna Baker had a rough start to the game, allowing six runs in the first three innings. She recovered to finish the game, though, only allowing one more run the rest of the way.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College volleyball falls in road matchup at Saint Mary
Columbia College volleyball’s early-season funk continued Tuesday as the Cougars dropped a road matchup to Saint Mary. The Cougars dropped the match in four sets. Columbia (2-7) got off to a bad start, with Saint Mary (4-1) absolutely handling the Cougars en route to a 25-16 first-set victory. Columbia rebounded with a strong second set, taking it in a comfortable 25-19 margin.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri lands new transfer Marcus Clarke from Miami
It has been a very busy start to the week for Marcus Clarke. The cornerback spent his Monday in Columbia wandering the campus of MU and on Tuesday made his transfer to the Midwest official, trading the Miami Hurricanes’ classic green-and-orange look for Missouri’s black and gold. Matt...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College women's soccer's upset bid comes up short
The Columbia College women's soccer team opened its season Sunday on the road against Division I foe Southeast Missouri. The Cougars battled hard for a potential upset but were ultimately defeated by a score of 1-0. Columbia (0-1-0) played with no fear out of the gate, controlling the game for...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri releases Week 1 injury report
Missouri released its injury report for the 2022 season opener against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday afternoon. Defensive linemen Ky Montgomery and DJ Wesolak, wide receiver Demariyon Houston and offensive tackle Hyrin White were all declared out for Thursday’s game. No one is probable, questionable or doubtful. Running back Nate...
Columbia Missourian
Top in-state wide receiver Reddell grateful for Missouri offer
Raymore-Peculiar junior Jaden Reddell announced he received an offer from Missouri on Saturday after a conversation with head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and tight ends coach Erik Link. Reddell was discovered last season by Link and Drinkwitz after the staff was recruiting Class of 2023 wide receiver Jaidyn Doss, who is...
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer allows late equalizer to draw against Omaha
With 10 minutes to play Sunday, Missouri had maintained a 1-0 lead over Omaha for the majority of the contest. The Tigers had dominated possession of the ball throughout the game’s entirety and looked to be on their way to a second consecutive victory and their third in four games.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri focuses on La. Tech's Harris in Week 1
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz mentioned two Louisiana Tech players by name in his opening statement at Sunday’s press conference. One was transfer quarterback Matthew Downing, who he noted spent years in new coach Sonny Cumbie’s offensive system at TCU. The other was slot receiver Smoke Harris. He’s 5-foot-7,...
Columbia Missourian
Meet one of Missouri’s most vocal leaders: 'D-Rob'
Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson radiated pure intensity standing in front of his teammates as they finished stretching ahead of Sunday afternoon’s practice. “Get ’em up!” the senior yelled repeatedly at his teammates, shouting encouragement as they finished their jumping jacks and prepared for one of their final practices before kicking off the 2022 season against Louisiana Tech on Thursday.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College welcomes big freshman class as fall semester begins
The fall semester kicked off Monday at Columbia College, where enrollment is at its highest level in several years. Incoming freshmen and transfer students participated in the school’s “Storm the Gate” tradition on a pre-pandemic scale Sunday night. Participating students lined up at the parking lot outside the campus on Rogers Street and walked through the school gates.
Columbia Missourian
The Cattlemen Days Rodeo wrangles in people from near and far
On Friday and Saturday night, the Cedar Valley Saddle Club hosted the 44th Cattlemen Days Rodeo in Ashland. Cowboys and cowgirls came from across America to compete in the rodeo, the highest prize being approximately $15,000 for the women’s breakaway event. On Saturday night, families and kids participated in the “Kiddie Roundup,” where kids could take pictures with the horses and ride on a bull riding simulator before the rodeo began at 8 p.m. Over 3,000 hamburgers and 1,500 hotdogs were served over the two day event, along with popcorn, nachos, soda and beer.
Columbia Missourian
Dalton's survival: A testament to endurance and a cautionary tale
DALTON — Nestled along Route J, centered in what’s left of Dalton, Missouri, lies the old, dilapidated calaboose. Across the way stands one of two businesses still operating, the grain elevator, located along the railroad that originally gave cause to establish the settlement of Dalton in 1867.
Columbia Missourian
Power outage in south Columbia impacts over 1,600 residents
Over 1,600 people in south Columbia were impacted by a power outage Monday caused by a fallen tree on a power line. According to a tweet from Columbia Water and Light, crews were dispatched to the area for repairs and any residents experiencing the effects of the outage should contact their repair crew.
Columbia Missourian
Ashland Rodeo roundup: Cattlemen Days draws large crowd for Saturday spectacle
A large crowd flocked into Ashland’s Cedar Valley Riders Saddle Club Arena on Saturday night for a festive evening of rodeo, music and more. Over 4,400 people packed into the rodeo arena, beating the Friday attendance total of about 3,100. The evening kicked off with the Kiddy Roundup, which...
Columbia Missourian
2,500 Below: Inside Dalton, Mo.
The village of Dalton is built on the fertile floodplains of Chariton County. Its staples are now mostly agricultural, but at one time had its own post office and a two-story hotel. Over the years its population has declined by 100s to now just 7 residents. Lizzy Kalinka is the amateur historian keeping the town on the map.
Columbia Missourian
Families boogie down at Rose Music Hall's Kid Disco! event
Twirling around in her iridescent dress, Chandler Iseri and her mom joyfully danced to live music Sunday at Kid Disco!, an event held at Rose Park in Columbia. Rose Music Hall relaunched its popular event in early 2022 after a brief pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Featuring live music, fun activities and the opportunity to boogie down, the lively affair drew the attention of over 100 guests on Sunday.
Columbia Missourian
Read Across Columbia event brings 650 literacy kits to local elementary schools
About 50 hands shot up in the air when Brian Yearwood, superintendent of Columbia Public Schools, asked a group of Blue Ridge Elementary School students if they liked to read. District administration, students and others gathered Tuesday afternoon in the Blue Ridge library to celebrate the Read Across Columbia event, through which district elementary schools will receive literacy kits from Heart of Missouri United Way and MU Health Care.
Columbia Missourian
National Cinema Day promotion offers $3 movie tickets at Columbia theaters
Columbia moviegoers can celebrate National Cinema Day this Saturday with $3 movie tickets for all movies currently playing at Goodrich Forum 8 movie theater and Regal Columbia. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit national organization, announced the promotion last Sunday in a news release. Most national theater chains, including Regal Cinemas,...
Columbia Missourian
New impaired driving enforcement campaign results in multiple arrests
A new impaired driving enforcement campaign known as Saturation Saturday resulted in multiple arrests, citations and 63 warnings for various violations on Friday and Saturday. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department partnered with the Columbia Police Department, the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Mothers Against Drunk Driving for the campaign. With a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation, Highway Safety and Traffic Division Officeof Highway Safety, the operation was able to take shape in Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law
A Boone County Circuit Court judge on Monday sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association and dismissed a lawsuit that argued the organization was subject to the state’s open records laws. Southeastern Legal Foundation, a Georgia-based legal nonprofit that filed the lawsuit, argued the Missouri School Boards’ Association...
