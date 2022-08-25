Read full article on original website
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees
Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
Business Insider
Ukraine warns Russia's biggest arms buyers against buying weapons that do 'not survive on the battlefield'
Ukraine has urged Southeast Asian countries to reconsider their previously sizeable arms procurements from Russia, saying Moscow's poor performance on the battlefield served as a cautionary tale about the quality of its arms. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's comments came as he was responding to questions from This Week in...
'Nuclear winter' from a US-Russia conflict would wipe out 63% of the world's population
More than 5 billion people — roughly 63% of the world's current population — would die of famine in the aftermath of a full-scale nuclear war between the United States, Russia and their allies, a new study has revealed. According to the researchers, the conflict would create widespread...
Washington Examiner
Guided by British special forces, Ukraine is escalating the 'deep battlespace' fight against Russia
Ukrainian forces attacked various military targets deep behind Russian lines on Thursday evening. We've seen an arms depot explode at Timonovo in the Russian oblast of Belgorod. This area serves as a key logistics hub for Russian operations in northern and eastern Ukraine. In addition, there are multiple reports of explosions near the Russian airfield in Stary Oskol. Sixty miles from the Ukrainian border, Stary Oksol is just 55 miles from Voronezh, the headquarters of a major command of Russia's Western Military District. There have also been explosions around the Kherson dam, located at the southern juncture of the Dnieper river. Ukrainian forces are slowly moving to retake Kherson. Reports of explosions across the Crimean Peninsula also abounded on Thursday, though these may be the result of Russian air defense activity.
Kim Jong-Un's Sister Asks South Korean President To 'Shut His Mouth' After Seoul Offers Aid In Return For Nuclear Disarmament
Kim Jong-un's powerful sister Kim Yo Jong has asked the South Korean president to "shut his mouth" after the neighbouring nation offered economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament. What Happened: "It would have been more [favorable] for his image to shut his mouth, rather than talking nonsense as he...
'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills
Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
The US has been quietly giving Ukraine radar-hunting missiles that could really be a problem for Russia
A top defense official said this month that the US has been sending Ukraine anti-radiation missiles. The official didn't say which missile, but there are reports of AGM-88 missiles in use in Ukraine. The AGM-88 may have a limited overall impact, but it gives Russian troops another reason to worry.
The new US weapons for Ukraine move beyond the war's immediate needs and is a big show of confidence in its ability to keep back Russia, experts say
The US just announced $3 billion in new military supplies for Ukraine — its biggest tranche yet. It includes weapons Ukraine hadn't received before and some that officials say could take years to arrive. Experts tell Insider this is a vote of confidence in Ukraine's ability to successfully keep...
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, The Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine fall flat. In the days leading...
Chinese ambassador to Australia says Beijing will use ‘all necessary means’ for Taiwan ‘unification’
China’s ambassador to Australia has warned Beijing is prepared to use “all necessary means” to prevent Taiwan from being independent, saying there can be “no compromise” on the “one China” policy. Xiao Qian on Wednesday repeatedly blamed the US for the recent escalation...
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
americanmilitarynews.com
China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
NATO chief warns Putin 'the whole alliance will react' if he invades a NATO nation and says Ukraine war 'is the most dangerous situation in Europe since WW2'
The war in Ukraine is the most dangerous moment for Europe since World War Two, and Russia must not be allowed to win, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. To prevent Moscow from succeeding, NATO and its member countries may have to continue to support Ukraine with arms and...
The 12 Newest Weapons in the US Military’s Arsenal
The United States has by far the largest military budget of any nation, at more than three quarters of a trillion dollars. More than one-third of that budget goes toward procurement, research, development, and evaluation of weapons systems. Some of the new weapons systems and equipment in development will replace aging systems. To determine America’s […]
Why China's response to US warships in Taiwan Strait surprised analysts
After United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, the Chinese military staged some of its biggest ever military exercises around the island.
Russian troops in a new combat unit meant to turn the tide in Ukraine keep getting drunk and harassing locals, nearby residents say
Russia has suffered staggering losses in Ukraine and is looking to bolster its ranks. But one new combat unit in training is reportedly harassing locals and spending much of its time drunk. Locals have been complaining about the new unit on social media, The Wall Street Journal reported. Russia is...
Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging
The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
‘We realized that there’s no way we can return’: Russia’s best and brightest are leaving the country in record numbers. 6 young Russians explain why they left
"We realized that there's no way we can return to Russia anytime soon. Once we get in, we might not be able to get out."
