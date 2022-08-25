ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Pentagon#The Space Force
Washington Examiner

Guided by British special forces, Ukraine is escalating the 'deep battlespace' fight against Russia

Ukrainian forces attacked various military targets deep behind Russian lines on Thursday evening. We've seen an arms depot explode at Timonovo in the Russian oblast of Belgorod. This area serves as a key logistics hub for Russian operations in northern and eastern Ukraine. In addition, there are multiple reports of explosions near the Russian airfield in Stary Oskol. Sixty miles from the Ukrainian border, Stary Oksol is just 55 miles from Voronezh, the headquarters of a major command of Russia's Western Military District. There have also been explosions around the Kherson dam, located at the southern juncture of the Dnieper river. Ukrainian forces are slowly moving to retake Kherson. Reports of explosions across the Crimean Peninsula also abounded on Thursday, though these may be the result of Russian air defense activity.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills

Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, The Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine fall flat. In the days leading...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

The 12 Newest Weapons in the US Military’s Arsenal

The United States has by far the largest military budget of any nation, at more than three quarters of a trillion dollars. More than one-third of that budget goes toward procurement, research, development, and evaluation of weapons systems. Some of the new weapons systems and equipment in development will replace aging systems. To determine America’s […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy