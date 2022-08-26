ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Countdown to new school year begins for Randolph County schools

By Dean-Paul Stephens, The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
 5 days ago
Monday marks the start of Randolph County's school year and The Hope of East Side wants students to go back with everything they need.

Later today, beginning at 1 p.m., The Hope of East Side will have their Back to School Bash, an event meant to help the community get ready for the fall semester. The event will be held at Asheboro's Frazier Park at 317 Wainman Avenue.

Based in Asheboro, The Hope of Eastside is a non-profit first formed in 2020. The organization puts on community events throughout the year.

"Join us as we help the community kids prepare for the new school year," reads part of the event's flyer.

The event will feature free snacks and drinks. Participants will also be able to fill backpacks with essential school supplies, such as notebooks, pens, and pencils, while supplies last.

Backpack fill-ups start at 3 p.m. and will last until all supplies have been given away.

The Hope of Eastside isn't the only organization preparing for back to school.

The Back to School Bash caps a week of school-related events in Randolph County, leading up to the first day of school on Aug. 29.

Aug. 18 marked the first day of school for teachers, while Aug. 23 and 24 were the respective open houses for the middle school and high school. Aug. 25 was an open house for the elementary school.

In his annual letter to parents, Superintendent Dr. Stephen Gainey said there would be an emphasis on connecting students to needed resources.

"I hope the 2022-2023 school year in the Randolph County School System is an exciting and productive one," Gainey said. "Please know that our staff members will do everything possible to help the children of this county continually improve over the next 10 months, as well as their future years with us, in terms of academic performance and overall development as individuals."

