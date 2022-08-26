ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dabo Swinney has changed Trenton Simpson's role on Clemson football defense. Expect him to do more damage

By Scott Keepfer, Greenville News
CLEMSON – The Clemson football linebackers have the potential to be among the best unit in years, and Trenton Simpson is the primary reason.

Truth be told, there are both good and bad sides to Simpson, depending on one’s perspective.

“Trenton Simpson is the best Trenton Simpson that he’s ever been,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “What does that mean? That’s good news for the Tigers, bad news for whoever we play.”

Apparently Swinney and first-year defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin aren’t the only ones sold on the junior linebacker's abilities; last month he was voted first-team All-ACC.

“He’s a freak, man,” said Swinney, whose No. 4-ranked team opens its season at 8 p.m. on Labor Day against Georgia Tech at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “It’s not the weight, it’s the composition of the weight. He’s big, strong, fast and lean. He’s been a dynamic player his first two years here. This kid has got unlimited potential.”

A rare combination of size, speed, aggressiveness and intuition, Simpson filled a hybrid spot on Clemson’s defense last season and accumulated 78 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss. But with longtime linebackers James Skalski and Baylon Spector having moved on to the NFL, Simpson began transitioning into the Will linebacker spot this past spring.

He has thrived in his new position.

“I’m loving this Will position, I love being in the box,” Simpson said. “It’s more physical. I feel like this year is going to be the year I go out there and showcase all of my skills.”

There is plenty to showcase.

Simpson starred at Charlotte’s Mallard Creek High, where he played running back and linebacker. As a running back, he had a career average of 8.2 yards per carry.

“He could play anywhere,” Swinney said.

That still holds true, which will offer Goodwin some interesting options.

“He’s a freak athlete, for sure,” Goodwin said. “He’s 6-foot-3, 235 pounds and he can cover like a safety and blitz like a defensive end. Just having him and being able to move him around into different spots and utilize what he does best will be really fun.”

A projected first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Simpson has drawn comparisons to former Clemson standouts Isaiah Simmons and Stephone Anthony.

“He’s probably in that same category - elite size, elite speed, elite athleticism and strength,” Goodwin said. “Think about it with an NFL mindset: The more versatility you have, the more valuable you are, especially in today’s world, where it’s a space game. Just being able to cover, blitz, play in the box, play on the edge. From a schematic standpoint, it’s being able to utilize their skillset and take advantage of what the offense is giving you.

“... He’s worked extremely hard this offseason and has been really self-motivated to learn the Will linebacker spot. You can tell all of his hard work from the summer has really paid off. He’s playing really confident and really fast, and every day he’s continued to get better and better. I’m excited to see him go out there in September and perform.”

