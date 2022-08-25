ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Anne Hathaway Set to Star in Film Adaptation of Harry Styles-Inspired Fan Fiction

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

Wattpad and fan fiction enthusiasts, listen up. Anne Hathaway has been cast in the leading role of a film adaptation based on the popular fan-fic novel inspired by Harry Styles , The Idea of You, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The Robinne Lee novel published in 2017 follows 39-year-old art gallery owner Solène Marchand, who takes her daughter Isabelle to meet her favorite boy band, August Moon. Solène unexpectedly makes a connection with boy band member Hayes Campbell, but he is only 20 years old. “What begins as a series of clandestine trysts quickly evolves into a passionate and genuine relationship,” according to the book’s description . “It is a journey that spans continents as Solène and Hayes navigate each other’s worlds: from stadium tours to international art fairs to secluded hideaways in Paris and Miami.”

What differs in the film, however, is Hathaway will play Sophie, a 40-year-old divorced mother whose husband left her for a younger woman. He cancels a trip with their 15-year-old daughter to Coachella, so Sophie steps in to take her — where she eventually meets 24-year-old Campbell of August Moon.

“Hayes is very different from Harry Styles. I think people who are aware of Harry and/or want to picture Harry will,” Lee previously wrote in a Q&A session about Campbell’s similarities to Styles. “And that’s completely fair, as the most successful British boy band of the last ten years is One Direction. And if you’re going to create a twenty-something popstar, you may want to start with a good head of hair and dimples, because why not?”

The Prime Video movie will be directed by Michael Showalter, who will also produce alongside Hathaway, Lee, Cathy Schulman, Gabrielle Union, Kian Gass, Eric Hayes and Jordana Mollick. Jennifer Westfeldt will serve as executive producer and writer.

A release date for the film has not been set.

Billboard

You Have to See This Adorable Father-Daughter Duo at Harry Styles’ Toronto Concert

The dad of the year was in attendance at Harry Styles‘ Love on Tour show at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena this week. According to Today, who found 16-year-old Sarita Rampersad and her father Nari at the shows, the dad surprised his teen daughter for her birthday with tickets for not one, but both nights of Styles’ tour in Toronto. Sarita went on to plan the duo’s incredible outfits. The first night was to celebrate Styles’ sophomore album Fine Line by wearing coordinating blue and pink outfits, “because that’s the album when I finally got my dad to start listening to Harry too,” the teen...
MUSIC
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion Joins ‘She-Hulk’ Cast, Has Dreams of Directing, Producing Films

Megan Thee Stallion is just getting started on her Hollywood adventure. In an interview with New York magazine’s The Cut, the 27-year-old Traumazine rapper talked about how she was inspired to go after what she wants by her mother — a rapper who went by the name Holly “Holly-Wood” Thomas — playing the bad cop to her good copy in early music industry meetings. But following her mother’s passing in 2019, Meg has to take on both roles and it seems as if she — along with manager T. Farris — are making her Moet wishes and caviar dreams come true....
MOVIES
Billboard

Daniel Radcliffe Teases ‘Weird Al’ Origin Story in Official Biopic Trailer, Reveals Musical Motto: ‘Be as Weird as You Want to Be’

Most teens rebel by getting regrettable tattoos, partying, or driving too fast. But in the first official trailer for Roku’s upcoming “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story — which stars Daniel Radcliffe as the polka-loving song parodist — we learn that Al’s motivation was, well, being told that he was too weird. “I’m tired of people thinking I’m some kind of joke,” a young Al says in voiceover as his movie mom makes the helpful suggestion that she and pops think his best bet would be to “stop being who you are and doing the things you love.”...
MOVIES
Billboard

Michael Jackson Wanted to Play Morpheus in Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Sandman’

The King of Pop was almost the personification of dreams. The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman recently appeared as a guest on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he revealed that Michael Jackson actually wanted to star in a TV adaptation of the comic book series in the 1990s. “By 1996, I was being taken to Warners, where the then-president of Warner Bros sat me down and told me that Michael Jackson had phoned him the day before and asked him if he could star as Morpheus in The Sandman,” Gaiman recalled to Horowitz. “So, there was a lot of interest in this,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

RM Shows His ‘Natural, True’ Self in New Teaser for ‘Me Myself and RM: Entirety’ Photobook

RM unveiled another look at the creative process behind his upcoming book of photography, Me, Myself, and RM ‘Entirety’ on Tuesday (Aug. 30). Posted on the official BANGTANTV YouTube account, the new teaser shows the BTS leader deploying an editorial eye to select photos of himself for the upcoming project. “I have a certain image of myself and I wanted to visualize that through photos,” he explains in the brief, black-and-white clip. “I tried hard to show the natural, true side of me. Simple and candid.” Though RM admits he has “pretty high standards” in the video, he’s ultimately able to whittle...
PHOTOGRAPHY
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Welcome a Baby

Activist and professional football player Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, radio and TV personality Nessa Diab, are parents. Diab announced Sunday (Aug. 28) on Instagram that the couple welcomed a baby “a few weeks ago.”. “We are over the moon with our growing family,” she wrote. “Recovering after...
NFL
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Urges People to Take Mental Health ‘Seriously’ in Her 2022 VMAs Video Vanguard Award Acceptance Speech

Immediately after dialing in a hellacious performance at the 2022 VMAs at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., Nicki Minaj returned to the stage to deliver her speech as the newest Video Vanguard Award recipient Sunday night (Aug. 28). Met by a crew of her most devoted Barbz, Minaj expressed gratitude toward her rap counterparts and supporters. First, she credited Jay-Z, Foxy Brown, and Lil Wayne, among other legendary MCs who helped influence her flow. Minaj then praised Eminem, Beyonce, Kanye West, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Madonna, and more for allowing her to work aside them throughout her career. She then saluted...
NEWARK, NJ
Billboard

Britney Spears Shares 22-Minute Voice Memo on Life Post-Conservatorship: ‘How Can I Mend This If I Don’t Talk About It?’

Britney Spears didn’t want to get paid for a tell-all interview after the end of her conservatorship. She’s telling the story on her own. The pop star, who recently deactivated her Instagram account but moved over to updating fans via Twitter, without comment tweeted the link to an unfiltered, 22-minute oral account of her experience being put under a conservatorship by her family. To this day, Spears wonders, “How the f— did they get away with it?”
MUSIC
Billboard

Taylor Swift Dances to BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ at the 2022 VMAs: Watch

An audience camera caught Taylor Swift dancing during BLACKPINK‘s performance of “Pink Venom” at the 2022 MTV VMAs. BLACKPINK treated BLINKs — including Swift — to a live rendition of the group’s new hit single Sunday night (Aug. 28) at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., where both acts were up for awards. Drink in hand, Swift sang along and swayed her hips with attitude to “Pink Venom” as Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa ruled the VMAs stage — paying special attention to the song’s “look what you made us do” line. Earlier Sunday night, Swift also got ready for the VMAs red...
NEWARK, NJ
Billboard

Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Makes Record Return to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” returns to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, rebounding from No. 2 for an 11th total week at No. 1. It claims the longest stay at the summit since Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” also ran up 11 weeks at No. 1 in January-March 2020. No song has led longer since Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, ruled for a record 19 weeks in April-August 2019. Meanwhile, “As It Was” logs its unprecedented fifth distinct run at No. 1 on the Hot 100, after it first reigned upon its debut...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Britney Spears Posts Pointed Addendum to 22-Minute Voice Memo: ‘It’s Not About Pleasing Others’

Britney Spears had a few more things to say after dropping — and then deleting — an emotion-packed 22-minute voice memo in which she chronicled the hardship of her 13-year conservatorship. “You can lose your individuality on a fake tale of how other people may percieve you and some idiots like me fall into the trap cause unfortunately I do care,” she wrote on Sunday night (August 28). “But at the end of the day … I have to honor myself and realize it’s not about pleasing others or driving yourself crazy on what other think,” she added just hours after...
MUSIC
Billboard

Jennifer Lopez Says Video of Her Performing for Ben Affleck at Their Wedding Video ‘Was Stolen’: ‘We Had NDAs’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had their dream wedding in Savannah, Ga., on Aug. 20 in front of a small group of friends and family. In the time since, Lopez has shared few details about her and the actor’s special day. Now, she’s come forward after a video from the occasion was leaked to TMZ. The clip in question featured the 53-year-old singing an unreleased song to the actor, who was sitting in a chair in front of her and smiling widely at the display of affection. “All night I can feel the passion in your eyes/ I’m still in love...
SAVANNAH, GA
Billboard

Harry Styles Has Perfect Response After Getting Pelted With Cold Chicken Nuggets During MSG Show: ‘Very Interesting Approach’

There is a long, storied tradition of fans throwing keepsakes onto the stage to honor their favorite artists. Sometimes those precious moments involve the shedding of bras and underwear, while other stars are gifted with everything from shoes to t-shirts, hats, personal notes, live chickens/bats, lollipops, personal hygiene products and blunts. But in the midst of his epic 15-show run at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday night (August 27) Harry Styles was hit with a deep-fried tribute that really made him laugh. “Very interesting, very interesting approach,” the unflappable singer said as he surveyed a few pieces of fast...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Maneskin Delivers Risque Performance of ‘Supermodel’ at 2022 VMAs

After Maneskin member Victoria De Angelis flaunted her Lil Kim circa 1999 VMA-inspired outfit on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV VMAs on Sunday (Aug. 28), it was her bandmate Damiano David’s turn to cause a stir during their electric performance of “Supermodel.” The bare-chested David had no problem showing off his goods, wearing chaps that exposed his rear end. For at-home viewers, MTV zoomed out on the group’s performance various times while an undeterred David partied away with a group of clad dancers alongside him. Despite the camera tricks, Maneskin electrified the crowd in attendance and kept the vibes...
MUSIC
Billboard

Romeo Santos Shares Tantalizing Sneak Peek of Justin Timberlake Collab ‘Sin Fin’

“King” of bachata Romeo Santos has finally given us a sneak peek at his upcoming collaboration with another royal pop icon, Justin Timberlake. The dynamic duo dropped a 15-second preview of their anticipated collaboration on the sensual ballad “Sin Fin” (Endless) on Monday night (August 29). The preview of the track from Santos’ anticipated Formula, Vol. 3 (Sept. 1) album spotlights JT’s vocals, as he sings, “You already know this love is all your, baby/ So take it/ We’ve been here before, it’s strong enough to save us, oh baby,” over what appears to be black and white footage from the...
MUSIC
Billboard

What Will Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album Mean for Her Re-Recording Schedule? Plus More Quick Questions

When Taylor Swift announced at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards that she would release a new album on Oct. 21, she raised more questions than answers. The singer/songwriter revealed later that night that the new album will be called Midnights — and this isn’t one of her re-recorded Taylor’s Version albums; it’s a package of 13 brand-new songs. On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are talking through all the questions we have about Swift’s upcoming 10th studio album. What does this mean for her re-recording schedule? What genre will the album be, following her pair of 2020...
MUSIC
Billboard

Addison Rae’s Dad Responds to Yung Gravy Taking His Estranged Wife to the VMAs

Yung Gravy fueled the flame of his feud with TikTok star Addison Rae‘s father, Monty Lopez, when the “Betty (Get Money)” rapper brought Lopez’s estranged wife, Sheri Easterling, as his date to the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (Aug. 28). Following the viral moment, Lopez took to his Instagram Stories to throw some shade at the unexpected couple. “Thank you @younggravy for taking the leftovers,” he captioned a shirtless selfie on Sunday. “I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that Sheri Nicole made me abandon as a child in order to be with her,” he continued, though...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

