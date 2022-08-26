ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends Community Unhappy With Crappy Laser Sights

One of the biggest scams of Season 14 was the addition of the Laser Sight. Respawn Entertainment essentially nerfed the hipfire of all SMGs in Apex Legends, and then introduced the Laser Sight to try to appease fans. But members of the community quickly figured out that numbers. Every SMG...
JGOD Reveals 'Top Meta' SMG for Warzone Season 5

JGOD picks the recently released RA 225 to be the top meta SMG for Warzone Season 5. The popular content creator released a video recently that broke down if the new Season 5 weapons are worth using. Season 5 saw the release of five weapons, with the RA 225 being...
Warzone Operation: Last Call LTM: What is it?

Debuting with the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand is Operation: Last Call, a limited-time mode (LTM) that's said to be inspired by Search and Destroy. For those wondering just what it is and if it's any good, here's a breakdown of Operation: Last Call LTM in Call of Duty: Warzone.
Will There Be a Warzone Pacific Season 6?

Since the introduction of Call of Duty Vanguard, the title has had five total seasons that coincide with Warzone, the ultra popular battle royal that has served as a counter part to the last three Call of Duty titles. Season Five just released on Aug. 24 and is titled "Last...
Warzone Content Creator Reveals 'Best' Meta Weapon for Season 5

Warzone content creator and loadout wizard WhosImmortal has picked the STG-44 as the best meta weapon for Season 5. The STG-44 is no stranger to the Warzone meta, with the gun being the top option for players just two seasons ago. It did receive numerous nerfs, but it never fully left the spotlight.
Warzone Season Five Makes Fans Furious as Sun Glare Returns

Fans are furious as Warzone's most recent (and final) update has brought back sun glare to Caldera. Redditor Raketee posted a photo that depicted heavy glare when looking into the Caldera sky. The Redditor in question titled their post "Horrible lighting is back again," making it clear that the lighting is a significant issue. Ever since it replaced the fan favorite and iconic map Verdansk, Caldera has been divisive amongst fans, to say the least, but Warzone players agree that both maps have had their fair share of lighting problems.
Apex Legends Streamer iitzTimmy Catches Players Getting Boosted

Apex Legends streamer iitzTimmy recently caught people boosting in pubs. Boosting has been a common problem in many competitive multiplayer games, but rarely has it been so clearly caught on film. iitzTimmy is a Twitch streamer that's developed a community of over 2.4 million followers. He's known for being a...
Respawn Working on Apex Legends Badge Overhaul

Respawn Entertainment has been hard at work trying to fix the badge problem ever since the launch of Apex Legends Season 14. Developer Kalyrical posted the initial update five days ago, but developer RobotHavGunz gave more clarity on the situation. Every fix seems to not work when launched on the...
