Read full article on original website
Related
Apex Legends Community Unhappy With Crappy Laser Sights
One of the biggest scams of Season 14 was the addition of the Laser Sight. Respawn Entertainment essentially nerfed the hipfire of all SMGs in Apex Legends, and then introduced the Laser Sight to try to appease fans. But members of the community quickly figured out that numbers. Every SMG...
JGOD Reveals 'Top Meta' SMG for Warzone Season 5
JGOD picks the recently released RA 225 to be the top meta SMG for Warzone Season 5. The popular content creator released a video recently that broke down if the new Season 5 weapons are worth using. Season 5 saw the release of five weapons, with the RA 225 being...
Valorant Agent Tier List September 2022
Here is how the Agents stack up in Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 in September 2022.
Warzone Operation: Last Call LTM: What is it?
Debuting with the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand is Operation: Last Call, a limited-time mode (LTM) that's said to be inspired by Search and Destroy. For those wondering just what it is and if it's any good, here's a breakdown of Operation: Last Call LTM in Call of Duty: Warzone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will There Be a Warzone Pacific Season 6?
Since the introduction of Call of Duty Vanguard, the title has had five total seasons that coincide with Warzone, the ultra popular battle royal that has served as a counter part to the last three Call of Duty titles. Season Five just released on Aug. 24 and is titled "Last...
Apex Legends Pros Sound Off on Season 14 Ring Adjustments
It appears some of the most prominent Apex Legends pros are speaking out against the Season 14 Ring changes.
Warzone Season 5 Heroes vs. Villains Community Event: Faction Points, Rewards, End Date
Here's a breakdown of everything players need to know about the Heroes vs. Villains Community Event in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand.
The Lords of the Fallen Playable Platforms Listed
The Lords of the Fallen playable platforms is pretty limited.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DrDisrespect Not Happy With Warzone's Heroes vs Villians Event
Notorious streamer DrDisrespect was quick to shoot down the newest season of Warzone. After stating multiple times throughout his career that he was done with Call of Duty, the Doc is back for the last season of Warzone. Raven Software tried to go out with a bang, adding a new...
Warzone Content Creator Reveals 'Best' Meta Weapon for Season 5
Warzone content creator and loadout wizard WhosImmortal has picked the STG-44 as the best meta weapon for Season 5. The STG-44 is no stranger to the Warzone meta, with the gun being the top option for players just two seasons ago. It did receive numerous nerfs, but it never fully left the spotlight.
Swagg Says the P90 is the Best SMG in Warzone Following Buffs
Warzone creator Swagg claims a recent buff has made the P90 the best SMG in the game. The buff arrived in the massive Season 5 update, released Aug. 25, alongside bug fixes and a ton of weapon balance changes. One of these balance changes involved the P90. The patch notes...
Warzone Season Five Makes Fans Furious as Sun Glare Returns
Fans are furious as Warzone's most recent (and final) update has brought back sun glare to Caldera. Redditor Raketee posted a photo that depicted heavy glare when looking into the Caldera sky. The Redditor in question titled their post "Horrible lighting is back again," making it clear that the lighting is a significant issue. Ever since it replaced the fan favorite and iconic map Verdansk, Caldera has been divisive amongst fans, to say the least, but Warzone players agree that both maps have had their fair share of lighting problems.
Apex Legends Streamer iitzTimmy Catches Players Getting Boosted
Apex Legends streamer iitzTimmy recently caught people boosting in pubs. Boosting has been a common problem in many competitive multiplayer games, but rarely has it been so clearly caught on film. iitzTimmy is a Twitch streamer that's developed a community of over 2.4 million followers. He's known for being a...
Apex Legends Clip Shows the Game Still Needs a Hit Registration Fix
It's no question that Apex Legends has had issues in the past regarding hit registration. There have been several incidents where players have hit almost every single shot without doing any damage. Fans of the game have gone tired of this problem as it has gone on for a long...
New Leak Shows Possible Alien & Predator Collection Rewards in Apex Legends
Each season of Apex Legends contains at least one collection event. Last season, the collection event was named the Awakening Event.
Respawn Working on Apex Legends Badge Overhaul
Respawn Entertainment has been hard at work trying to fix the badge problem ever since the launch of Apex Legends Season 14. Developer Kalyrical posted the initial update five days ago, but developer RobotHavGunz gave more clarity on the situation. Every fix seems to not work when launched on the...
Is The Lords of the Fallen Coming Out on the Switch?
Will The Lords of the Fallen come out on the Switch?
Assassin's Creed Mirage Reportedly Title of Baghdad-Set Sequel
Assassin's Creed Mirage will reportedly be the next game in the series.
Goat Simulator 3 Release Date Information
Goat Simulator 3 release date information was revealed during Gamescom.
Is Madden Ultimate Team Down?
Here's a breakdown of how to check, and what to do if the Madden 23 Ultimate Team servers are down.
NFL・
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 1