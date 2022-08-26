Read full article on original website
Warzone Season 5 Weapon Tier List
PPSh-41 (VG) These options in the S Tier all form Warzone's weapon meta moving forward. After the nerfs to the KG M40, STG44, Cooper Carbine and SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x optic, the Grau 5.56 has stolen the show early on. Right by its side as a main AR option, however, is the Automaton, which moves up the list by virtue of not being nerfed. For sniper support, look no further than the Volk, which should be a perfect option when paired with the newly buffed snipers. For now, the all-new EX1 laser rifle slots in here as well, so long as players are using the right barrel and aren't trying to beam others from extreme ranges. The RA 225 charts here as well, fitting right in as the newest Vanguard SMG with the full package. Ultimately, after being unquestionably at the top for some time, the Marco 5, Armaguerra 43 and H4 Blixen could see their stays in the S Tier cut moving forward now that each received some heavy nerfs to their damage multipliers and recoil. Perhaps the biggest winner to start Season 5 is the SVT-40, which was already a TTK monster but is just now made viable thanks to it using assault rifle Ammunition instead.
JGOD Reveals 'Top Meta' SMG for Warzone Season 5
JGOD picks the recently released RA 225 to be the top meta SMG for Warzone Season 5. The popular content creator released a video recently that broke down if the new Season 5 weapons are worth using. Season 5 saw the release of five weapons, with the RA 225 being...
Warzone Operation: Last Call LTM: What is it?
Debuting with the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand is Operation: Last Call, a limited-time mode (LTM) that's said to be inspired by Search and Destroy. For those wondering just what it is and if it's any good, here's a breakdown of Operation: Last Call LTM in Call of Duty: Warzone.
Will There Be a Warzone Pacific Season 6?
Since the introduction of Call of Duty Vanguard, the title has had five total seasons that coincide with Warzone, the ultra popular battle royal that has served as a counter part to the last three Call of Duty titles. Season Five just released on Aug. 24 and is titled "Last...
League of Legends Patch 12.17 Skins
While League of Legends patches usually come with champion and system changes that impact how the game is played, new patches also frequently come with new skins for players to enjoy. Skins are the best way to customize your favorite characters on the rift. For players who are interested in...
Warzone Mobile Twitter and Instagram Hinting Toward an Official Release
Some interesting news has taken place in the Call of Duty universe. We all know about the upcoming new game, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Well, it seems that these two games will be available on more than just console and PC. Recently, Activision created a Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Instagram account. This account has already been verified and has one post. A post that we will discuss more later.
Is Imposters Gone From Fortnite?
Can't find the Imposters playlists in Fortnite? Here's what you need to know. Last year, Epic Games revealed that it would be launching a new Fortnite game mode called Imposters. Despite obvious inspiration having been drawn from Innersloth's popular party game Among Us, it took Epic Games a full month to formally acknowledge the influence.
DrDisrespect Not Happy With Warzone's Heroes vs Villians Event
Notorious streamer DrDisrespect was quick to shoot down the newest season of Warzone. After stating multiple times throughout his career that he was done with Call of Duty, the Doc is back for the last season of Warzone. Raven Software tried to go out with a bang, adding a new...
