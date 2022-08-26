Read full article on original website
5 Best ADCs in League of Legends Patch 12.16
Having a good AD carry is necessary to win team fights and secure a victory in League of Legends. While any AD carries can be viable when played correctly, Patch 12.16 has allowed certain ADCs to thrive on the Rift. Here are the best AD carries in League of Legends...
Apex Legends Community Unhappy With Crappy Laser Sights
One of the biggest scams of Season 14 was the addition of the Laser Sight. Respawn Entertainment essentially nerfed the hipfire of all SMGs in Apex Legends, and then introduced the Laser Sight to try to appease fans. But members of the community quickly figured out that numbers. Every SMG...
Apex Legends Pros Sound Off on Season 14 Ring Adjustments
It appears some of the most prominent Apex Legends pros are speaking out against the Season 14 Ring changes.
Valorant Agent Tier List September 2022
Here is how the Agents stack up in Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 in September 2022.
Warzone Operation: Last Call LTM: What is it?
Debuting with the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand is Operation: Last Call, a limited-time mode (LTM) that's said to be inspired by Search and Destroy. For those wondering just what it is and if it's any good, here's a breakdown of Operation: Last Call LTM in Call of Duty: Warzone.
The Lords of the Fallen Playable Platforms Listed
The Lords of the Fallen playable platforms is pretty limited.
Warzone Season 5 Heroes vs. Villains Community Event: Faction Points, Rewards, End Date
Here's a breakdown of everything players need to know about the Heroes vs. Villains Community Event in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand.
Warzone Content Creator Reveals 'Best' Meta Weapon for Season 5
Warzone content creator and loadout wizard WhosImmortal has picked the STG-44 as the best meta weapon for Season 5. The STG-44 is no stranger to the Warzone meta, with the gun being the top option for players just two seasons ago. It did receive numerous nerfs, but it never fully left the spotlight.
Apex Legends Streamer iitzTimmy Catches Players Getting Boosted
Apex Legends streamer iitzTimmy recently caught people boosting in pubs. Boosting has been a common problem in many competitive multiplayer games, but rarely has it been so clearly caught on film. iitzTimmy is a Twitch streamer that's developed a community of over 2.4 million followers. He's known for being a...
DrDisrespect Not Happy With Warzone's Heroes vs Villians Event
Notorious streamer DrDisrespect was quick to shoot down the newest season of Warzone. After stating multiple times throughout his career that he was done with Call of Duty, the Doc is back for the last season of Warzone. Raven Software tried to go out with a bang, adding a new...
Will There Be a Warzone Pacific Season 6?
Since the introduction of Call of Duty Vanguard, the title has had five total seasons that coincide with Warzone, the ultra popular battle royal that has served as a counter part to the last three Call of Duty titles. Season Five just released on Aug. 24 and is titled "Last...
Warzone Season Five Makes Fans Furious as Sun Glare Returns
Fans are furious as Warzone's most recent (and final) update has brought back sun glare to Caldera. Redditor Raketee posted a photo that depicted heavy glare when looking into the Caldera sky. The Redditor in question titled their post "Horrible lighting is back again," making it clear that the lighting is a significant issue. Ever since it replaced the fan favorite and iconic map Verdansk, Caldera has been divisive amongst fans, to say the least, but Warzone players agree that both maps have had their fair share of lighting problems.
Pokémon GO Season of Light Content Revealed
Everything you need to know about Pokémon GO Season of Light, including dates, events, research, raids and more.
Epic Games Vaults Imposters Playlists in Fortnite
Fortnite's Among Us-inspired mode, Imposters, has been vaulted. Here's what you need to know. Today, Epic Games rolled out its v21.50 update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. As the season begins to move to a close, a number of changes are still being rolled out to the online multiplayer. One such change sees the removal of Epic Games' Imposters playlists — a mode heavily inspired by the popular party game, Among Us.
Swagg Says the P90 is the Best SMG in Warzone Following Buffs
Warzone creator Swagg claims a recent buff has made the P90 the best SMG in the game. The buff arrived in the massive Season 5 update, released Aug. 25, alongside bug fixes and a ton of weapon balance changes. One of these balance changes involved the P90. The patch notes...
Overwatch 2 Reveals New Content
Blizzard revealed that it will be hosting a special summit for content creators to prepare for the new information that will be released. Overwatch community manager Andy Belford shared on his personal Twitter account that fans will be seeing some streamers absent as they are preparing for the creator summit. The chosen content creators will be able to share the news in September. Players should stay on the lookout for what is to come in the upcoming month.
Fortnite Battle Royale Update v21.50: Shadow of Phantasm Week, Imposters Vaulted and More
Fortnite's latest update, v21.50, has launched. Here's what's changed. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has rolled out its latest update. V21.50 sees the addition of Shadow of Phantasm Week, where players can get their hands on a number of stealth-based weapons. The Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud are sticking around for a little bit longer, despote the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Quests coming to an end. But be cautious, these special items will be a little bit harder to come by going forward.
PlayStation Acquires Savage Game Studios, Establishes Mobile Division
Sony opened a PlayStation Studios Mobile Division this week featuring its latest acquisition, Savage Game Studios.
Legend of Runeterra Awakening Release Date
Legends of Runeterra release date is confirmed for Aug. 31.
Gold Apex Legends Player Matched Against All Predator Squad
A Gold Apex Legends player was matched against an all-predator squad. The newest season hasn't gone without a hitch with plenty of bugs and glitches, but this problem has been around for multiple seasons. Players understand at this point, that their ranked game could be invaded by upper-tier players. So...
