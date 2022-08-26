ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

Shelby-area home prices fall 8.7% in July

By Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
The Star
The Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMQ2r_0hVgMDik00

A typical Cleveland County home listed for $225,000 in July, down 8.7% from the previous month's $246,500, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

The median list home price in July was up slightly from July 2021. Cleveland County's median home was 1,449 square feet for a listed price of $167 per square foot.

The Cleveland County market was busy, with a median 34 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 24 days on market. The market added 132 new home listings in July, compared with the 96 added in July 2021. The market ended the month with some 164 listings of homes for sale.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude much, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only homes that are single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Information on your local housing market is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

Across all of North Carolina, median home prices were $419,000, rising 1.6% from a month earlier. The median North Carolina home for sale had 2,074 square feet at list price of $211 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $449,024, down 0.2% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,890 square feet, listed at $227 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database.. The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman.

Comments / 0

Related
Charlotte Stories

One of The Largest Goodwills In America Just Opened in Shelby

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont just celebrated the grand opening of one of the largest Goodwill locations in the nation in the small city of Shelby, NC, about 40 miles west of Charlotte. The new location was built inside an old Lidl location. The 36,000 square feet facility is...
SHELBY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Cleveland County, NC
Business
County
Cleveland County, NC
City
Cleveland, NC
wunc.org

Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC

Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Restaurant One of America’s Most Photo Worthy Places to Eat

“The camera eats first!” Listen, North Carolina is home to some of the best restaurants out there. Sometimes we let our cameras eat before we dive right in. You want to get the best photo-op of your surroundings or your meal or even your drinks. One Mills River, North Carolina restaurant has been named one of the most photo-worthy places to eat in the United States. Are you thinking about which restaurant it might be? Well, find out what Yelp had to say!
MILLS RIVER, NC
Alina Andras

5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are five beautiful but underrated places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Single Family Homes#List Price#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#County Market#Business Industry#Linus Business#Realtor Com#The Usa Today Network#American
FOX Carolina

Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
Axios

Life expectancy for North Carolinians drops

Life expectancy in North Carolina fell by 1.5 years from 2019 to 2020, according to new CDC data. By the numbers: North Carolinians lived to an average age of 76.1 — lower than the national average of 77. Women in the state (79) tended to live longer than men...
HEALTH
wspa.com

Ingles Open Road at Sky Top Orchard

The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
FLAT ROCK, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WBTW News13

What is North Carolina’s state vegetable? The internet wants to know

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — What is North Carolina’s state vegetable? Searches for the question ranked as the top rising searches year for people also Googling “South Carolina,” according to Google Trends data — beating questions about football schedules, the state fair and the University of South Carolina’s new mascot name (with “The General” replacing […]
LIFESTYLE
kiiky.com

15 Highest-paid Sheriff Department in North Carolina

Nobody wants to work in an environment that is too risky or has a shockingly high crime rate. Working somewhere where you continually feel like your life is in danger is not fun. Because of this, a lot of police job hopefuls are searching for openings in agencies with low crime rates and generally welcoming work environments. The best sheriff’s departments in North Carolina have these.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
my40.tv

One killed, one injured after box truck plunges down embankment in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Upstate South Carolina was killed after his truck ran off an embankment in Western North Carolina on Monday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 troopers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 to a single vehicle crash near the 3365 block of NC-63 (Doggett Mountain) in Madison County. The crash involved a box truck hauling supplies.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

NCDOT Building New $57 Million Bridge Across The Catawba

The NCDOT is about to completely replace the old Wilkinson Blvd. Bridge at an estimated costs of $57 million. The current bridge was built in 1933 and was officially named the Sloan’s Ferry Bridge. It was erected as a memorial to the Gaston and Mecklenburg County soldiers who fought in World War 1.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

14 North Carolina Theaters Where You Can Get $3 Tickets For National Cinema Day

This coming Saturday, September 3rd is National Cinema Day. And nationwide over 3,000 theaters will be offering $3 tickets for every movie and every show time that day. This includes 14 Charlotte and surrounding North Carolina theaters that are offering the $3 tickets. Movie theater chains AMC, Cinergy, Regal, are Cinemark are among the participating theaters.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Star

The Star

2K+
Followers
578
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shelby, NC from Shelby Star.

 http://shelbystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy