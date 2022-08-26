Crews to make improvements to I-85 at night

Drivers will see nightly closures on Interstate 85 in Cleveland County starting next week for interchange improvements near the Catawba Two Kings Casino.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is overseeing the construction at the I-85/Dixon School Road interchange.

From Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, I-85 North will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. near Dixon School Road.

From Sept. 6 through 8, I-85 South will be closed in the same area and for the same period.

During the closures, traffic will be detoured on and off the ramps with police presence.

This project is necessary to build a bridge to accommodate the additional traffic volumes resulting from the construction of the casino.

The DOT encourages drivers to plan ahead for delays and use extra caution in the work zone.