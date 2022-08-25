PREP VOLLEYBALL: Addison sweeps Decatur Heritage at home

ADDISON, Ala. — The defending state champion Lady Addison Bulldogs hosted the Decatur Heritage Lady Eagles Thursday night and sent them back to the nest with a resounding sweep (25-16, 25-10, 25-7).

The first set was actually pretty close as the Lady Eagles were holding their own with the heavily favored Lady Dawgs. Midway through the set the score was only 9-6 Addison. Addison’s Gracie “Bug” Manley led the Dawgs with timely assists and Dacey Baker along with the rest of the front line hammered the ball home for the Bulldogs as they pulled away winning 25-16.

The second set saw the Lady Eagles up 2-1 and that’s when it appeared that the Lady Dawgs woke up. Addison won 10 of the next 13 points to take a commanding lead. Again, Manley led in assists while Hadley Butler and Bailee Ory led in digs. Abby Waldrep and Katie Barrett dominated the net with a couple of blocks each. Addison pulled away and won 25-10.

The final set was no contest from the opening serve. The Lady Dawgs jumped out to a 9-1 lead and things looked good. The Lady Eagles tried to come back cutting the lead to 13-7. The Lady Dawgs showed their championship make up as Molly Gilbreath and Lauryn Cunningham led the Dawgs as they scored the last 12 points of the match. Addison dominated 25-7.

After the match, Addison’s Head Coach Kaydi Woodard wasn’t all smiles.

“This is our first game of the year against a school that is basically the same size as us. We were very sluggish to start the game, but we picked up our tempo and communicated well in the final two sets. The important thing is that we got the win, and we can move on.”

Unofficial stats for the three sets:

Katie Barrett and Abby Waldrep led the Dawgs with two blocks apiece. Manley had 27 assists with Cunningham having two. Baker had 15 kills while Barrett and Waldrep had 10 kills each. Gilbreath led the team with eight digs. Butler and Bailey had six digs apiece. Gilbreath led the team with three aces.

