ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, NC

Shelby to host one of the largest Goodwill stores in the country

By Diane Turbyfill, The Shelby Star
The Star
The Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXSgT_0hVgM1DH00

The new Goodwill store coming to Shelby isn’t the thrift shop of yesteryear.

Slated to open Friday, the former Lidl grocery store has been updated and reorganized to include a clothing store, an electronics section and a café.

Here’s what you need to know about the new store and the grand opening.

One opens, one closes

Goodwill is closing its current retail store in Shelby and opening a larger, more unique store right down the road at 1005 E. Dixon Blvd.

The new location will be one of the largest Goodwill stores in the country. It will include a café in partnership with a local business, a rentable community room and an entire electronics and gaming section hosted by tech store, The GRID.

More services

Goodwill stores use money raised by selling donated goods to fund career training courses, job search support, family stability services, and other services. Programs are free of charge to thousands of people in the community each year.

Opening day

The old store closed its doors Tuesday, and the one will open at 10 a.m. Friday.

Special events that day will include:

  • The first 100 shoppers will receive a free reusable tote bag.
  • Coffee and doughnuts will be offered to the first people waiting in line.
  • King of Pops will be on-site from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Shoppers can spin a prize wheel to win a free King of Pops popsicle and other prizes and giveaways.
  • “Golden ticket” gift cards ranging from $5 to $20 will be hidden in the store throughout the day.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Charlotte Stories

One of The Largest Goodwills In America Just Opened in Shelby

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont just celebrated the grand opening of one of the largest Goodwill locations in the nation in the small city of Shelby, NC, about 40 miles west of Charlotte. The new location was built inside an old Lidl location. The 36,000 square feet facility is...
SHELBY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Brown Bag Seafood ready to open first local restaurant in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Brown Bag Seafood Co. cracks into the Tar Heel State with its first restaurant next week. It will open at Huntersville’s Birkdale Village on Monday. The Chicago-based fast-casual restaurant will operate a 2,300-square-foot, 50-seat restaurant at Birkdale Village. It is the latest concept to open as part of North American Properties’ ongoing $20 million revamp at the Huntersville shopping complex off Sam Furr Road.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
visitlakenorman.org

Top Things to Do in Cornelius

Cornelius is a beautiful lakeside destination full of great things to do. Whether you're a resident or just visiting the area, there is always something exciting to try. From restaurants, breweries, parks, shopping, or attractions, here are the top things to do in Cornelius!. Food & Drink. Restaurants. Cornelius is...
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

Fastest-selling new cars in Charlotte are quick to leave the lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re in the market for a new car, be prepared to burn rubber. , the microchip shortage continues to impact the auto industry, causing new car production to slow, and creating a dip in supply. Less supply means more competition for the vehicles that dealers are able to get on the lot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelby, NC
City
King, NC
Shelby, NC
Business
Statesville Record & Landmark

Stop the Violence Cookout brings community together in Statesville

A bit of humidity and heat couldn’t stop hundreds from coming together at Alex Cooper Park to share food, fun, and fellowship at the Stop the Violence Cookout. While hamburgers and chicken were on the grills and children played games and had fun, there was the seriousness of violence in the community was addressed by a number of speakers.
STATESVILLE, NC
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

China Grove, NC USA

The afternoon had been full of frustration because things were not going as planned. Driving through China Grove with a friend after a very late lunch, we noticed a new store that was holding a grand opening. I parked in the only nearby open space. As I walked by a small lace leaf Japanese maple tree that had branches stretching toward the sidewalk, I saw the quilted heart hanging on one of the branches. I came to a dead stop because I couldn’t understand right away why I was seeing a quilted heart hanging on the tree! It had a tag pinned to the front…I Need A Home! That pink heart brought me instant joy during what had been a frustrating afternoon! I plan to put it in a place where I can see it every day! I want to be reminded that someone took the time to make this heart and to spread a little kindness and joy.
CHINA GROVE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Movie tickets are just $3 for National Cinema Day Sep 3

More than 3,000 theaters, with more than 30,000 screens, are participating. Participating theaters are offering $3 tickets for every movie, every showtime, and every format. Participating theater chains include AMC, Cinergy, Regal, Cinemark, and more. You can plug your zip code into the National Cinema Day website and find all the theaters near you that are participating.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Store#Goodwill Store#Coffee And Doughnuts#Thrift Shop#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
kiss951.com

North Carolina Restaurant One of America’s Most Photo Worthy Places to Eat

“The camera eats first!” Listen, North Carolina is home to some of the best restaurants out there. Sometimes we let our cameras eat before we dive right in. You want to get the best photo-op of your surroundings or your meal or even your drinks. One Mills River, North Carolina restaurant has been named one of the most photo-worthy places to eat in the United States. Are you thinking about which restaurant it might be? Well, find out what Yelp had to say!
MILLS RIVER, NC
power98fm.com

Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte

Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte. Every Morning at 930am Nolimit Larry & the Morning Maddhouse gives us the hottest trending topics in the culture. If you want to know what is going viral tap into the madhouse at 930am every morning. Listen to what is Trending today. Tabitha Brown...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
businesstodaync.com

Lakefront Cornelius home hits market at $16 million, a record

Aug. 25. A 15,000-square-foot home at 18019 Harbor Light in Cornelius has come on the market at $16 million – the highest-priced listing for a home not just in Lake Norman, but the entire Charlotte market. Michelle Rhyne of Premier Sotheby’s International in Cornelius has the listing. “This...
CORNELIUS, NC
WRAL News

Story of NC woman ‘adopted’ at 43 is now a movie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jenna MacFarlane and Steve Kesler are laughing out loud at the memory — of the day Steve turned down Oprah. It was January 2007. Jenna, Steve and his wife, Karen, had just wrapped an interview with Juju Chang that aired on “Good Morning America,” which highlighted how Steve and Karen had “adopted” Jenna as she settled into middle age, and the most famous talk-show host in the world wanted a crack at the three Charlotte residents next.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

'Miss Betty' Day marks 60 years with Queens University of Charlotte

'Miss Betty' Day marks 60 years with Queens University of Charlotte. Campus community turns out for mayoral proclamation. Queens University of Charlotte employee Betty Davis, who has been on the staff since 1962 and is the school's longest-serving employee, was honored by Mayor Vi Lyles Thursday with the proclamation of "Miss Betty Day" in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina city getting toy company headquarters expansion

GRAY COURT, S.C. — A supplier, distributor, and manufacturer of children's toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it's making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a news release Wednesday.
GRAY COURT, SC
The Star

The Star

2K+
Followers
578
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shelby, NC from Shelby Star.

 http://shelbystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy