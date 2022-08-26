Shelby to host one of the largest Goodwill stores in the country

The new Goodwill store coming to Shelby isn’t the thrift shop of yesteryear.

Slated to open Friday, the former Lidl grocery store has been updated and reorganized to include a clothing store, an electronics section and a café.

Here’s what you need to know about the new store and the grand opening.

One opens, one closes

Goodwill is closing its current retail store in Shelby and opening a larger, more unique store right down the road at 1005 E. Dixon Blvd.

The new location will be one of the largest Goodwill stores in the country. It will include a café in partnership with a local business, a rentable community room and an entire electronics and gaming section hosted by tech store, The GRID.

More services

Goodwill stores use money raised by selling donated goods to fund career training courses, job search support, family stability services, and other services. Programs are free of charge to thousands of people in the community each year.

Opening day

The old store closed its doors Tuesday, and the one will open at 10 a.m. Friday.

Special events that day will include: