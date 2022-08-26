Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Albuquerque Police identifies man shot, killed by officers at gas station
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police has released new information surrounding the identity of the man shot and killed by officers on Sunday night at a northwest gas station. The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. at the Valero gas station on the southwest corner of Coors Boulevard and Quail Road. Albuquerque Police say officers shot and […]
Video shows arrest of Albuquerque bosque stabbing suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moment Albuquerque Police tracked down 19-year-old Reginald Hall. The young homeless man was accused of sexually assaulting a jogger in the Bosque and then trying to set the Bosque on fire. “If you don’t stop, force will be used upon you. This is the Albuquerque Police Department. You’re […]
Man charged in deadly South Valley Albuquerque shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting in a South Valley neighborhood Monday morning. Joseph Gonzales, 44, is facing an open count of murder after an alleged argument with a driver. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Val Verde Drive SW. […]
Albuquerque Police suspend officer accused of harassing ex-girlfriend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has suspended one of its officers, accused of stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend. According to a criminal complaint, last February Christopher Martinez showed up to the Snap Fitness in Bosque Farms where is ex-girlfriend was working out, in his partial uniform, in a marked unit while he was […]
Santa Fe man found dead, death ruled homicide
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating the homicide of 63-year-old Michael J. Trilling. Police say they responded around 4:30 p.m. on August 26 to the Casitas de Bella apartments for a welfare check. Officials say when officers arrived they were told about a possible altercation at the property the night […]
APD investigating suspicious death in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Monday in northeast Albuquerque. Officials say the man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound at the 5200 block of Na Pali St., near Juan Tabo Blvd. and Spain Rd. APD’s Violent Crimes section has been activated. No other details are available […]
Suspect in Los Chavez SWAT incident has long criminal history
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re learning more about the man arrested after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Los Chavez Friday afternoon. The man Valencia County sheriff’s deputies arrested Friday night is Jason Ramirez. The tense SWAT scene Friday lasted eight hours. At the end of it all, Valencia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people. According […]
rrobserver.com
APD investigates two pedestrian crashes, one fatal
A woman who was walking on Interstate 40 was struck and killed by a vehicle near Coors and the I-40 westbound off-ramp at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Albuquerque Police Department. “The vehicle left the scene and there is no information on the vehicle...
rrobserver.com
Woman charged in more than a dozen burglaries around ABQ
A woman is accused in more than a dozen burglaries of nail salons, cafes and other businesses around Albuquerque over the past few months — break-ins that attracted notice for the perpetrator’s habit of cutting out windows to evade alarms. Kellie Shugart, 40, is charged with more than...
KRQE News 13
Road rage leads to pedestrians almost being hit by a car
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother was crossing the street with her two kids when she was nearly struck by a driver in a stolen car. APD says moments before; the driver was involved in a road rage shooting. The mom says she had gone to the flea market at the Expo New Mexico with her two kids. One kid was walking beside her the other was in a stroller.
Trial begins for man accused in 2020 Albuquerque murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for Austin Crespin is set to begin Monday. Crespin is accused in the March 2020 murder of an Albuquerque man. Police say 27-year-old Crespin and 41-year-old Agatha Frost were part of a group that planned a robbery near Central and Coal in March 2020. Witnesses say gunfire broke out and four […]
KRQE News 13
“I thought I was dead”: Woman says she was shot at while helping man
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dodging bullets was not how one Albuquerque woman was expecting to spend her Saturday morning. The woman, who didn’t want to be identified for safety reasons, says she was driving with her son’s father last week near 86th and Bridge when they saw a man screaming in the road with a young child.
rrobserver.com
Man found dead from apparent gunshot wound, ABQ police say
Albuquerque Police Department’s Violent Crimes section is investigating a suspicious death at 5239 Na Pali NE, Lt. Ray Del Greco of the Albuquerque Police Department said Monday. “One male is deceased from an apparent gunshot wound,” Del Greco said. Updates as they come in.
New Mexico man and his mom facing charges for 2017 murder
A man and his mom are facing charges for their alleged role in a 2017 murder in New Mexico. According to court documents, Joaquin Roibal killed 51-year-old AJ Griffyn in 2017 and dumped his body off of a trail outside of Magdalena. The documents say Roibal was the caretaker of a rental property where Griffyn […]
Man accused of beating woman at bus stop ruled incompetent to stand trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has found a man accused of beating an elderly woman at a bus stop dangerous and incompetent to stand trial. In April, James Morrison is accused of badly beating the woman at a bus stop along Coors near Paseo, hitting her several times in the face, and stealing her purse before […]
Albuquerque doctor pleads guilty to DWI
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque doctor who blew by police going 116 miles an hour in his Porsche has pled guilty to DWI. State police say, Dr. Terry Hansen, a back and spine specialist, flew by them on I-25 in December. Officers say they smelled alcohol on him, and he didn’t do well on a field […]
BCSO deputies search for man who robbed Dunkin’ Donuts
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are seeking help identifying a man who robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts last week. On Thursday, a man was seen on security footage flashing a gun at the donut shop on La Orilla and Coors around 10:20 a.m. The man was wearing a white shirt and mask and a tan hat. […]
Albuquerque state senator involved in crash with 3 parked cars
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high-profile state senator who has been in the news for his battles with the governor, fellow lawmakers, and his own party explains why he rammed his car into three parked vehicles in the Old Town area. The homeowner said he’s frustrated with how things have turned out. Friday night, Senator Jacob Candelaria […]
Brother of Fabian Gonzales faces murder charge in South Valley shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One month after testifying in the trial tied to the 2016 killing of Victoria Martens, the brother of Fabian Gonzales is now charged in an unrelated fatal shooting. Joseph Gonzales, 44, is facing an open count of murder after investigators claim that Gonzales got in a fight with a driver on a […]
1 man, 1 woman dead in northeast Albuquerque homicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a double homicide in the northeast part of town. Officials say officers arrived around 5:21 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a shooting at 9223 Marron Cir. NE. Police found two dead bodies, one male and one female, at the home. They had both been shot. A homicide investigation […]
