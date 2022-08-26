Charles Oliveira says Islam Makhachev refused to fight him in Brazil in January: “They took it where they wanted”

Tai Tuivasa is heading into one of the biggest fights of his career and thinks the fans are writing him off. For many years MMA was illegal in France. Although some of the biggest stars of the UFC call Paris their home, it wasn’t until now that they were able to showcase their skills in “The City of Light.” The UFC will be holding its first-ever event in Paris this weekend. The event will be headlined by French native Ciryl Gane vs. Australian Tai Tuivasa. Gane is coming off a title shot in which he lost by decision to champion Francis Ngannou. Gane has a lot of momentum coming into this fight and perhaps a lot of pressure. He is the hometown guy and should, in the eyes of the fans, beat the brawler Tuivasa easily.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO