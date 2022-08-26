Charles Oliveira says Islam Makhachev refused to fight him in Brazil in January: “They took it where they wanted”

Read full article on original website
Ben Askren reveals the only fight he would end his retirement for
Ben Askren is happily retired from MMA but admits there is one fight that would draw him back in. Askren retired following his submission loss to Demian Maia but then made his pro boxing debut and was knocked out by Jake Paul. After the loss, he confirmed his career would be over as he needed hip surgery and cited his age. However, ‘Funky’ says he would end his retirement and return to fighting to face Jorge Masvidal.
Reports: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match booked for October
Editor’s note: This article was originally published at MMAJunkie.com. Try as he might, Jake Paul can’t seem to get away from boxing former MMA champions. After fights with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. fell apart earlier this month, Paul is set to fight former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a Showtime pay-per-view headliner on October 29, according to an initial report from NoSmokeBoxing on Monday.
Kamaru Usman says he was attempting to finish Leon Edwards moments before head kick KO: “I didn’t land it, [who knows] how much damage it could’ve done”
Kamaru Usman has admitted that he was attempting to finish Leon Edwards in the fifth round of their title fight. Heading into the final round of the UFC 278 main event, Kamaru Usman seemed to be well on his way to successfully defending the UFC welterweight championship against Leon Edwards. He was 3-1 up on the judges’ scorecards, he was in full control, and Edwards appeared to be fading down the stretch.
Jose Aldo’s coach denies retirement talk after disappointing UFC 278 loss
Leading up to his UFC 278 fight against Merab Dvalishvili earlier this month, Jose Aldo said he was still competing to become a UFC champion, and if he couldn’t win the belt then there wouldn’t be much reason to continue fighting. After Dvalishvili defeated Aldo via decision, the...
Khamzat Chimaev fighting ‘just for fun’ at UFC 279, eats unranked gangsters like Nate Diaz for breakfast
Nate Diaz will complete the final fight on his UFC contract by headlining the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event opposite undefeated 170-pound rising star Khamzat Chimaev, a five-round contest scheduled for Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A victory could lead to a title shot against...
Morning Report: Leon Edwards: Jorge Masvidal fight would be ‘massive’ but he needs to ‘get some wins’
Leon Edwards isn’t going to pick and choose who he faces as champion. “Rocky’s” life changed forever at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, two weekends ago. The Birmingham, England resident has found himself involved in several notable moments in recent years during his rise to fame, however, he was more on the wrong side than the right.
Jake Paul Set To Fight UFC Legend Anderson Silva In October
Jake Paul's next opponent could be his biggest challenge to date -- it's none other than UFC legend and pro boxer Anderson Silva, TMZ Sports has confirmed. 47-year-old Silva is the former UFC middleweight champ ... and some even consider him the greatest MMA fighter ever, beating names like Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort, Forrest Griffin and more.
Ex-UFC Star John Dodson KO’s Opponent In Bare-Knuckle Boxing Debut At BKFC 28
John Dodson stopped his fellow former UFC fighter Ryan Benoit in the first round of their BKFC 28 bout. “The Magician” was able to pull off a remarkable performance in his BKFC debut. Former UFC fighters John Dodson and Ryan Benoit came in at the Rio Rancho Events Center...
Blocked! Tai Tuivasa posts private messages from Jon Jones, is ‘scared’ and ‘turned on’ by ‘Bones’ fight
Tai Tuivasa was unranked after six fights inside the Octagon and was pretty much forgotten about in the 265-pound title chase. Then “Bam Bam” went on an absolute tear, racking up five straight wins with five consecutive knockouts, including his second-round destruction of Derrick Lewis earlier this year.
Jake Paul slight favorite in potential boxing match with Anderson Silva
Anderson Silva might not be the betting favorite heading into a fight with Jake Paul. Paul is currently a -120 favorite to defeat Silva in a boxing match according to initial odds set by DraftKings. On Tuesday, it was reported that a bout between Paul and Silva is in the works for this October, with Oct. 29 as a possibility. A location for the bout and a weight class is still being negotiated and the matchup is yet to be officially announced.
The UFC parts ways with three more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The three fighters recently removed...
IVC 10 & 11: Wanderlei Silva Bids Farewell to Brazil on the Night of the Bloodiest Tournament in MMA History
Wanderlei Silva, Jose "Pele" Landi-Jons, Eugene Jackson, Johil de Oliveira, Carlos "Carlao" Barreto, "The" Pedro Otavio, Milton Bahia, Nilson "Nilsao" de Castro, Alexandre Barros, Claudionor da Silva Fontinelle, Haroldo “Cabelinho” Bunn and Flavio Luiz Moura. With so many talents gathered, International Vale Tudo Championship promoter Sergio Batarelli knew he could easily produce two events in one. That would become IVC “Double Impact,” held in Maceio, Brazil, on April 28, 1999. In an era when many fight fans bought cassette tapes at video rental stores, this permitted Batarelli to produce two and double his profits. IVC 10 delivered four super fights: Silva vs. Jackson, “Carlao” vs. “The Pedro,” Bahia vs. Bunn and Silvio Urutum vs Augusto Menezes. The IVC 11 tape contained the rematch between “Pele” and de Oliveira, in addition to eight fights in the 80kg (176-pound) tournament.
Rockhold Explains What Contributed To UFC 278 Fatigue
Luke Rockhold has explained what he feels contributed to his fatigue in his UFC 278 loss to Paulo Costa. The former middleweight champion gave it his all in the bout, ensuring a memorable final outing for his fans. One of the main contributing factors that was picked up on was Rockhold’s apparent lack of stamina, as he looked winded early on. As many later correctly guessed, the event’s location in Utah made things difficult.
Marshall Inu launching cryto-based fight promotion with ‘King of Lethwei’ Dave Leduc
Marshall Inu is teaming up with King of Lethwei Dave Leduc to form Marshall Fighting Championship – ‘the World’s first cryptocurrency-based real world combat league.’. The Canadian is a multiple-time world champion in the ancient martial art of Lethwei – also referred to as Burmese bareknuckle boxing. ‘The Steel Giraffe’ is the face of the sport and has been hailed for his famed headbutts and general savagery by the likes of Bas Rutten Mark Coleman, Frank Shamrock, Cung Le and Joe Rogan.
Chael Sonnen details controversy surrounding Leon Edwards title win over Kamaru Usman: “Leon cheated in that match a whole bunch of times”
Chael Sonnen is detailing the controversy surrounding Leon Edwards title win over Kamaru Usman. It was Edwards (20-3 MMA) vs Usman (20-2 MMA) in the welterweight main event on Saturday, August 20th at UFC 278. It was to be Leon Edwards who stunned Kamaru Usman with a late knockout in round 5 to take the welterweight title.
Marvin Vettori says Israel Adesanya’s time as champ “is over” ahead of Alex Pereira fight: “He talks the talk but never walks the walk”
Marvin Vettori believes Israel Adesanya’s time as the UFC middleweight champion is nearly over. Adesanya is set to defend his title against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 in a highly-anticipated bout as Pereira is 2-0 against the champ in kickboxing, including knocking him out once. However, ‘The Last Stylebender’ has been vocal in saying he is confident he will get his hand raised this time around, but his former rival in Vettori doubts that.
Tai Tuivasa Would Welcome The Chance To Fight ‘D–khead’ Jon Jones, Thinks ‘Nerds Behind Computers’ Are Writing Him Off
Tai Tuivasa is heading into one of the biggest fights of his career and thinks the fans are writing him off. For many years MMA was illegal in France. Although some of the biggest stars of the UFC call Paris their home, it wasn’t until now that they were able to showcase their skills in “The City of Light.” The UFC will be holding its first-ever event in Paris this weekend. The event will be headlined by French native Ciryl Gane vs. Australian Tai Tuivasa. Gane is coming off a title shot in which he lost by decision to champion Francis Ngannou. Gane has a lot of momentum coming into this fight and perhaps a lot of pressure. He is the hometown guy and should, in the eyes of the fans, beat the brawler Tuivasa easily.
