Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus
(St. Paul, MN--More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9/11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between $600 and $2,000, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16,000 veterans have already applied for a post 9/11 service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at mnveteran.org.
voiceofalexandria.com
Political divisions are on display at the Great Minnesota Get-Together
Republican nominee Scott Jensen posing for a photo with fairgoers. Photo by Baylor Spears/Minnesota Reformer. A mother crouched down to pin “Walz Failed” buttons on each of her children near Republican gubernatorial nominee Scott Jensen’s campaign booth. Outside the Miracle of Birth barn, fairgoers cooled themselves with “Walz Failed” fans. Overhead, a plane circled every few minutes with a banner screaming “Walz Failed.”
voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin governor tepid about Biden campaign event
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Democratic governor won’t be rude, but he’s also not rolling out the red carpet for President Joe Biden at an upcoming Labor Day campaign event. Gov. Tony Evers didn’t sound excited at all Monday when asked about the president’s upcoming visit...
voiceofalexandria.com
Brandtjen: 'Mind-boggling' decision given Wisconsin voter ID law
(The Center Square) – Few answers, if any, are being given about the move from Wisconsin’s election managers to put inactive voters back on the state’s voter rolls. “Why we are returning anyone to the rolls in a state where anyone can vote as long as you have a voter ID is mind-boggling,” said Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofalexandria.com
CO2 Pipelines in rural Iowa: A Democratic candidate’s view
I am Terry McGovern, the Democratic candidate for Iowa House District 67, which includes Buchanan and Delaware counties. I oppose the CO2 pipelines and, as a Delaware County landowner, I am 100 percent opposed to the use of eminent domain for private profits. Allowing eminent domain abuse like this sets a dangerous precedent for future generations of Iowa landowners. In Iowa, it is mainly the Republicans, led by Iowa’s wealthy GOP members Terry Branstad and Bruce Rastetter, who are behind the C02 pipelines and the use of eminent domain for private profits. Last session, Senate bill SF2160, called for a ban on eminent domain for private projects on agriculture land. Although that bill passed the Senate subcommittee, Republicans pulled the bill from the Senate agenda without explanation. For anyone with interest in this issue, I suggest you contact your Republican politicians, Dan Zumbach and Craig Johnson, for a straight answer on whether they support the pipeline and how they will vote regarding eminent domain abuse. If elected, I will fight to ban eminent domain for private profits and I will vote against running these dangerous, expensive, green-washed pipelines in our state. For other residents of Manchester and Independence, if a pipeline is run within a few miles of your home and it leaks, it will impact you as CO2 leaks are measured in miles not feet. See the story of Satartia, Mississippi to learn about the dangers of CO2 pipeline leaks.
voiceofalexandria.com
Roger Roth spent more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $2.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Roger Roth has spent more than any other Republican. Roth is the representative for Wisconsin State Senate District 19 and is running for Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin in 2022....
voiceofalexandria.com
Paul Gazelka spent more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Minnesota
Minnesota Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $2.1 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Paul Gazelka has spent more than any other Republican. Gazelka is the representative for Minnesota State Senate District 9 and ran for Governor of Minnesota in 2022. Gazelka raised...
voiceofalexandria.com
J.D. Scholten, Jacob Bossman are running unopposed for Iowa House seats in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Former congressional candidate J.D. Scholten has a clear path to his first term in the Iowa Legislature. "It's official. I'll be the only candidate for Iowa House District 1 on the Nov. 8 ballot!!!" Scholten, a Sioux City Democrat, tweeted on Saturday. Iowa's filing deadline for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofalexandria.com
Authorities ID man struck and killed by Amtrak train
(Clear Lake, MN)--Authorities have identified a man struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday while he stood on the tracks just south of Clear Lake, between Saint Cloud and the Twin Cities. Forty-eight-year-old Jeffrey Grewell of St. Cloud was the victim. An Amtrak spokesman says no one on the train was injured and it continued on its journey about an hour-and-half later.
Comments / 0