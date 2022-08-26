Read full article on original website
kpq.com
One person Arrested in Weekend Wenatchee Shooting
Police now say a person from East Wenatchee could be involved in a drive-by shooting that left a Wenatchee man injured Saturday evening. Officers went to the scene of a reported shooting in the 1600 block of South Mission Street, and then learned that a man with a gunshot wound had been taken to Central Washington Hospital.
Level 3 evacuations in place for wildfire burning on Windy Ridge Lane in Chelan County
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations are in place for a brush fire burning on Windy Ridge Lane in Chelan County. Level 3 evacuations mean GET OUT NOW for residents living in that area. According to Chelan County Emergency Management, Union Valley Road and Cagle Gulch Road are...
ncwlife.com
17-year-old named in Saturday drive-by shooting
WENATCHEE — Police say an East Wenatchee teenager was involved in a drive-by shooting Saturday that left a Wenatchee bystander wounded. Oscar Romero-Romero, 17, faces possible charges of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Police say the teen was the driver of a 2009 Honda Accord carrying two passengers who opened fire at 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. The shooting left a man with a gunshot wound to his arm.
kpq.com
Man Shot in Wenatchee Drive-by Saturday
A Wenatchee man is recovering after being injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening. Wenatchee Police Sergeant Nathan Hahn said they responded to shots fired in the 1600 block of South Mission Street around 7:00pm. "Eventually a victim was located at Central Washington Hospital who had been shot in the...
Grant County detectives revive cold case investigation into 1999 homicide
EPHRATA, Wash. — On May 9, 1999, the body of 45-year-old Jesse Loman was recovered from a lake near the edge of Grant County and Adams County. His wounds were consistent with a homicide, but no suspects were identified and his killer was never found. 23 years later, that won’t stop detectives from trying to find out what happened to him.
ncwlife.com
Level 3 evacuation notices issued in fire burning between Chelan and Manson
Level 3 - get out now - evacuation notices have been issued for Windy Ridge Lane and Horizon Lane as a fire burns in Union Valley between Chelan and Manson. The fire was first reported early this afternoon along Union Valley Road and is burning in brush and some timber.
kpq.com
Underage Suspect From Moses Lake Arrested in Connection to Stolen Car, Gun
An underage suspect from Moses Lake faces charges after being tracked down to a stolen car in Othello. Adams County deputies say they used a new license plate reader to identify and pull over a stolen car Friday, but say the juvenile successfully ran away from them on foot. They...
kpq.com
Wildfire Evacuations In Place Outside Chelan
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is now issuing a Level 3 Evacuation (GO NOW) Notice for 1224 Union Valley Road and above, to include all side roads. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 1 (get ready) advisory for Cagle Gulch Road to include Sunset Ridge Lane and Albers Lane.
nbcrightnow.com
truck fire closes I-82 near Ellensburg
A vehicle fire has closed I-82 near Ellensburg. The Washington State Department of Transportation has no timetable for when the roadway will reopen. A detour is in place.
KIMA TV
Man killed in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road
YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
Moses Lake woman, 42, missing since going on hiking trip
EPHRATA, Wash. — Law enforcement across Grant County is searching for 42-year-old Lyudmila Kibukevich, a woman from the Moses Lake area who left for a hiking trip on Sunday and hasn’t returned home. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Kibukevich is identifiable by her brown eyes and...
ifiberone.com
Troopers say Moses Lake woman avoids death, but not DUI in crash with tractor on I-90
MOSES LAKE - Troopers say a Moses Lake woman sustained only minor injuries despite the condition of her car after colliding with a tractor on I-90 Saturday. At around 10:30 a.m., state patrol officials say 33-year-old Brenda Cardenas Acuna of Moses Lake was going westward on I-90, two miles west of SR 17, when she approached a pilot truck and a tractor from behind.
ifiberone.com
Irving Peak, White River fires see growth on Monday; warmer weather expected this week
PLAIN — The Irving Peak Fire along Lake Wenatchee grew to the south and east on Monday as active fire behavior is expected throughout the week. The fire, burning about 15 miles northwest of Plain, has burned about 1,725 acres, up about 100 acres since Monday. The nearby White River Fire has burned 1,058 acres. Both fires remain 1 percent contained, according to fire command.
kpq.com
Grant County Deputies Looking For Domestic Violence Suspect
Grant County deputies are looking for a domestic violence suspect they say ran away from the scene Monday afternoon. Deputies and sheriff’s K9 were searching an area one mile north of Ephrata along State Route 28 at Desert Villa mobile home park. The suspect is described as a white...
kpq.com
Firefighters Dealt with Two Brush Fires in Douglas County
Douglas County firefighters had a close call this weekend after contending with two fires Saturday night. Around 6 p.m., both Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to a five-acre brush fire on Batterman Road in Rock Island. The first fire burned through an orchard...
ifiberone.com
GoFundMe created for 19-year-old killed in crash by wrong-way driver near Moses Lake
CASHMERE — A GoFundMe account has been started for a Cashmere woman who was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver near Moses Lake. Sierra R. Stoddard, 19, died on Aug. 25. She was driving her SUV west on I-90 when her vehicle was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving the wrong direction. State troopers say the driver, 47-year-old Jorge F. Sanchez, was driving impaired and he is expected to face a charge of vehicular homicide.
nbcrightnow.com
Missing person found dead in Lake Cle Elum in Kittitas County Saturday morning
LAKE CLE ELUM, Wash.- A person was found dead in Lake Cle Elum Saturday morning after being reported missing. Kittitas County Fire Protection District 6 says family members reported their loved one missing earlier in the day. The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office responded to the call. KCSO found the person...
ncwlife.com
Seven arrested in Grant County in 'Net Nanny' online sting
EPHRATA — Three men from Moses Lake, one from Quincy and one from Omak are suspected of seeking sex with a minor child, after a Washington State Patrol sting operation aimed at online predators. The five were among seven men arrested in Grant County over the course of several...
ncwlife.com
Trial kicks off in First Amendment lawsuit against the city of Yakima
The trial in a civil suit between a Yakima business owner and city officials he claimed tried to punish him for opposing downtown plaza plans began Monday. The dispute dates to November 2013, when a fire code inspector showed up at plaintiff Mark Peterson’s West Yakima Avenue furniture store hours after he and other business owners criticized former City Manager Tony O’Rourke over the downtown master plan, which included a plaza at the parking lot by Millennium Plaza, according to court documents.
kpq.com
Marine Killed in WW2 to be Buried in East Wenatchee Tuesday
A marine killed in World War 2 will be buried in East Wenatchee during a public funeral service Tuesday. Gunnery Sergeant Arthur Branson Summers was killed in the Battle of Tarawa November 23rd, 1943. Tarawa, an atoll in the South Pacific, saw a grueling three-day battle between occupying Japanese forces...
