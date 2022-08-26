EPHRATA, Wash. — On May 9, 1999, the body of 45-year-old Jesse Loman was recovered from a lake near the edge of Grant County and Adams County. His wounds were consistent with a homicide, but no suspects were identified and his killer was never found. 23 years later, that won’t stop detectives from trying to find out what happened to him.

GRANT COUNTY, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO