ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Pervert arrested for series of sex attacks on Manhattan streets: NYPD

By Tina Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EIAMk_0hVgJQqK00

A serial pervert was arrested Wednesday after allegedly groping seven women in Manhattan — with six of the attacks occurring over two days last month, cops said.

Scott Blake, 55, was charged with seven counts of forcible touching, four counts of sex abuse and one count of stalking for the series of sickening crimes in July and early August, according to police.

In most of the incidents, Blake allegedly approached the victims from behind and forcibly grabbed their buttocks before fleeing the scene, police said. There were no injuries.

The crime spree began July 20 when Blake allegedly grabbed a 27-year-old woman at the corner of 5th Avenue and East 8th Street, police said.

About a half-hour later, he allegedly groped a 39-year-old nearby at Greenwich Avenue and Avenue of the Americas.

The third and fourth incidents both happened the next day around 12:50 p.m. in front of 229 East 12th Street when he allegedly victimized a 21-year-old and a 20-year-old.

He allegedly struck for a fifth time on the same day, grabbing a 25-year-old around 1 p.m. at the corner of Third Avenue and East 12th Street. About 50 minutes later, he’s accused of fondling a 44-year-old at the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 28 Street.

The seventh attack on a 27-year-old woman occurred Aug. 1 at the Avenue of the Americas and West 38th street, cops said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Michigan shooting: 3 dead, including child, in possible murder-suicide; 3 kids escape

PORTAGE, Mich. — A possible murder-suicide left three people, including a 6-year-old, dead in Michigan, authorities said. According to WOOD-TV and WXMI-TV, the incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment home on Milham Avenue in Portage. Portage police, SWAT officers and officials from other law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a shooting and possible hostages, the news outlets reported.
PORTAGE, MI
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
46K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy