40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for post 9-11 service bonus
ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9-11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. The bonus is between $600 and $2,000 depending on the level of participation. Veterans must have served during that time, started their service in Minnesota and just prove that they are a Minnesota resident.
Pilot, passenger killed in ultralight crash in Minnesota
EMILY, Minn. – A pilot who gave rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed in north-central Minnesota, according to the Crow Wing County sheriff’s officials. Authorities identified the victims as 61-year-old Douglas Johnson and a 58-year-old...
State finds no takers for natural gas pipeline, extends deadline
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO KCND) – North Dakota’s Industrial Commission has again extended the deadline for pipeline companies to apply for a grant for a natural gas pipeline, which would run from the Bakken to eastern North Dakota. The deadline is now December 15th. An August 15th deadline passed...
Minnesota #hunters asked not to shoot ear-tagged, radio-collared research bears
The Minnesota bear hunting season opens Thursday, Sept. 1, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is once again asking hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars. Researchers with the DNR are monitoring 25 radio-collared black...
Big Game Transport Rules
Big game hunters should note requirements for transporting deer, elk and moose carcasses and carcass parts into and within North Dakota, as a precaution against the possible spread of chronic wasting disease. Hunters are prohibited from transporting into or within North Dakota the whole carcass of deer, elk, moose or...
California ISO says excessive heat to stress energy grid
(Reuters) – California’s grid operator said on Tuesday excessive heat, which is forecast to rise from Aug. 31, would stress the energy grid and that consumer conservation might be needed over the weekend to avert power outages. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued Restricted Maintenance Operations...
UND Volleyball earns first win of season
MISSOULA, MT. – North Dakota volleyball secured the first win under first-year head coach Jesse Tupac against UT Arlington (3-2) on Saturday morning. North Dakota and UT Arlington split the first two sets in the day’s opening match. UND struggled early as UTA won 25-7 in the first, but they came out strong in the second set to win 25-21. North Dakota took the lead with 27-25 win in the third set, but they were unable to close it out as UT Arlington fought and took the fourth set (25-9). In the fifth set, the Fighting Hawks and Mavericks were neck-to-neck, but UND took the lead (11-7) with a four point run. The Mavericks battled, but they fell to the Hawks 15-12.
