MISSOULA, MT. – North Dakota volleyball secured the first win under first-year head coach Jesse Tupac against UT Arlington (3-2) on Saturday morning. North Dakota and UT Arlington split the first two sets in the day’s opening match. UND struggled early as UTA won 25-7 in the first, but they came out strong in the second set to win 25-21. North Dakota took the lead with 27-25 win in the third set, but they were unable to close it out as UT Arlington fought and took the fourth set (25-9). In the fifth set, the Fighting Hawks and Mavericks were neck-to-neck, but UND took the lead (11-7) with a four point run. The Mavericks battled, but they fell to the Hawks 15-12.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO