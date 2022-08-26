ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Why South Carolinians are quitting their jobs in near record numbers

By Jason Raven
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDsul_0hVgJJuT00

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — According to new data from the U.S. Department of Labor, about 82,000 South Carolinians quit their jobs in June 2022.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) says that number is tied for the second highest on record.

Federal data also shows more than 80,000 people have quit their jobs every month in South Carolina so far in 2022.

Officials say it’s not a bad thing. There are more than 160,000 open jobs and 108,000 hires were made in South Carolina in June.

DEW Research Economist Erica Von Nessen said these figures show the state’s job market has been and remains hot. “It’s not like those people are quitting and staying at home. They’re going right back into the workforce into different jobs whether that be for higher pay, greater flexibility, being closer to home, things like that.”

Von Nessen said the current trend started back in Summer 2020 and continued through 2021. She said employees are in a good position for bargaining right now. “There is optimism among individuals who think that quitting your jobs isn’t a risk but more of a reward for them.”

Population growth is also playing a role in the demand for jobs Von Nessen said. “We are one of the top ten states in terms of population growth over the past several years…For every person who moves here, they’re looking for a house, so there needs to be construction.”

Research Economist Dr. Joey Von Nessen for the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina said the pandemic also lead to more Baby Boomers exiting the workforce.

He said, “We’re seeing the younger generations, Gen Z and millennials, are simply smaller in size than the Baby Boomer generation and they won’t be able to replace them.”

He said in the short term, the job market could cool due to measures from the Federal Reserve to pull down inflation; “The job openings rate, and unemployment rate, may have reached it’s best point,” Von Nessen said.

According to DEW, South Carolina’s unemployment rate was at 3.2% in July.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Upstate town named ugliest in South Carolina

Attorneys with Strom Law Firm said they are representing multiple victims in incidents dating back more than 20 years. The attorneys, including Bakari Sellers, Jessica Fickling and Alexandra Benevento, are encouraging more people to come forward.
POLITICS
FOX Carolina

Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
country1037fm.com

A South Carolina Town Tops The List For The Friendliest In The Country

Well, bless your heart. Thank you so much! You look thirsty, would you like a glass of tea? I’m just trying to be friendly here. Double honors for South Carolina, it was recently named the friendliest state in the country and one of our towns has been named the friendliest city.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Business
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
msn.com

Rumbling returns to the Columbia area as earthquake is confirmed

It had been nearly two weeks since an earthquake was confirmed in the Columbia area, but that streak ended this weekend as the recent swarm of seismic activity in the Midlands resumed. A 1.3 magnitude earthquake was confirmed in the Elgin area at 2:41 p.m. Saturday, the South Carolina Emergency...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Tour of South Carolina’s top beaches

National Beach Day, the annual event that encourages people to clean up the shores, is being held today. To celebrate, we created a visual tour of some of the most beautiful beaches in South Carolina, listed by US News.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolinians#Linus Business#Business Economics#U S Department Of Labor#Dew Research
News19 WLTX

South Carolina city getting toy company headquarters expansion

GRAY COURT, S.C. — A supplier, distributor, and manufacturer of children's toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it's making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a news release Wednesday.
GRAY COURT, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Post and Courier

Publix announces plans to open new Columbia grocery store in Northeast

COLUMBIA — Publix will add a new grocery store location in Northeast Richland, the company announced Aug. 30. The store will be leased at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road, adding a grocery location amid the recent residential growth in that area. The location will...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DHEC holding hiring events for wastewater inspectors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hiring anyone looking for a career in protecting the environment and people’s health. DHEC is recruiting for onsite wastewater inspector openings statewide. The position entails work in DHEC’s Bureau of Environment Health Services to carry out inspections and evaluations of sites […]
COLUMBIA, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

USGA issues earthquake advisory for central South Carolina

A swarm of earthquakes is ongoing near the towns of Elgin and Lugoff. A swarm of earthquakes in the Elgin, South Carolina promoted the United States Geological Survey to create scenarios to estimate the chance of larger earthquakes as part of an ongoing swarm in the region. The swarm began...
ELGIN, SC
holycitysinner.com

State Superintendent Releases Statement on the Passing of Dr. Rose Wilder, Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman shared the following statement regarding the passing of Dr. Rose Wilder (right), Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District:. “This is a great loss, not only for the Williamsburg community but also for the state and for me personally. Rose was a dear friend, pioneer,...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy