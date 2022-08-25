ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KSLTV

UTA announces free fare days this Thursday and Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority will be holding Free Fare for Clean Air days on Thursday and Friday. This means that on those two days, all UTA bus and rail services, including bus, FrontRunner, TRAX, the S-Line streetcar, paratransit, the Park City-SLC Connect and UTA On Demand will be free of charge.
KSLTV

Casey Scott hangs with royalty at Hooper Tomato Days

HOOPER, Utah — Hooper Tomato Days is going on right now, and Casey Scott joined us live from Weber County to break down what’s going on this week. Events continue Tuesday with the English Horse Show at 6 p.m. A full event schedule can be found here.
utahstories.com

Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?

If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
Atlas Obscura

Canyon Ferry Lake's Cemetery Island

Beneath its translucent green waves, Canyon Ferry Lake reservoir hides the remains of the small town of Canton, Montana. Founded in the 1860s, Canton’s cemetery was perched on top of a hill high enough to escape being flooded during the construction of the Canyon Ferry Dam between 1949 and 1954.
ABC4

Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton.  The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
KSLTV

Camper trailer catches fire in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A camping trailer caught fire in Kaysville early Tuesday morning, with flames spreading to a nearby barn. Firefighters responded to the area of 200 North and Flint Street just before 1 a.m. While crews were responding, the caller reported the fire had spread into the barn and set some hay on fire.
12 News

Search in Utah for missing Arizona hiker ends in tragedy

ARIZONA, USA — At the end of a four-day-long search, Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson was found deceased in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park, Utah on Monday. Jetal had been swept away by severe flash flooding in the park on Friday, Aug. 19.
ABC4

Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’

UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal.   Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
NBCMontana

40-acre wildfire reported within 1 mile of Montana-Idaho state line

MISSOULA, Mont. — A wildifre burning six miles east of Murray, Idaho, within a mile of the Montana-Idaho state line, has burned about 40 acres, according to Inciweb. The Bear Gulch Fire was first reported Aug. 18 near Maple Peak. It is believed to have started from lightning. The...
