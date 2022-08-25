Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Utah’s 2022 summer was relatively smoke-free, but record heat is hurting air-quality
SALT LAKE CITY — This summer, Utah has experienced a lot less smoke pollution than last summer. Even though numerous heat records have been broken this summer, Utah air has been relatively smoke-free. Around this time last year, many of our communities suffered through some of the worst smoke...
KSLTV
UTA announces free fare days this Thursday and Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority will be holding Free Fare for Clean Air days on Thursday and Friday. This means that on those two days, all UTA bus and rail services, including bus, FrontRunner, TRAX, the S-Line streetcar, paratransit, the Park City-SLC Connect and UTA On Demand will be free of charge.
KSLTV
Utah couple frustrated by finger-pointing after sewage flooded their master suite
RIVERDALE, Utah — A young couple says everyone is pointing the finger after a horrifying amount of sewage flooded their new home in Riverdale. Some of it came from their neighbors. “It’s so surreal, you know, because we just moved in a month and a half ago,” said Chase...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KSLTV
Casey Scott hangs with royalty at Hooper Tomato Days
HOOPER, Utah — Hooper Tomato Days is going on right now, and Casey Scott joined us live from Weber County to break down what’s going on this week. Events continue Tuesday with the English Horse Show at 6 p.m. A full event schedule can be found here.
utahstories.com
Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?
If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
KSLTV
Controversy brewing over adding 2 Muslim holidays to California school calendar
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — San Francisco’s public schools will add two holidays next academic year. The school board voted to close all schools on two of the holiest Muslim days. This is not sitting well with some people who say we need more instruction not less. If all...
Atlas Obscura
Canyon Ferry Lake's Cemetery Island
Beneath its translucent green waves, Canyon Ferry Lake reservoir hides the remains of the small town of Canton, Montana. Founded in the 1860s, Canton’s cemetery was perched on top of a hill high enough to escape being flooded during the construction of the Canyon Ferry Dam between 1949 and 1954.
KSLTV
Citing ‘significant danger to public health,’ Utah regulators shutter pain clinic
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Suffering from debilitating foot pain, several Utahns trusted a Taylorsville clinic to help them feel better. Utahns like Larry Perkins, who has battled neuropathy for three decades. Peripheral neuropathy has overtaken his life. Perkins said he can’t drive more than a few miles without losing feeling...
Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton. The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
12news.com
Latest drought monitor in Arizona shows benefit of monsoon storms
The latest Arizona drought monitor released on Aug. 25 shoe how recent monsoon storms have helped improve our drought outlook. Krystle Henderson has the details.
KSLTV
Camper trailer catches fire in Kaysville
KAYSVILLE, Utah — A camping trailer caught fire in Kaysville early Tuesday morning, with flames spreading to a nearby barn. Firefighters responded to the area of 200 North and Flint Street just before 1 a.m. While crews were responding, the caller reported the fire had spread into the barn and set some hay on fire.
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
KSLTV
Volunteers from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints help with KY clean up
After devastating floods in eastern Kentucky, over 1,000 people from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints showed up to help. According to a release from the church, These “Helping Hands” volunteers spent the last two weekends cleaning up debris, shoveling mud, moving out furniture, preparing meals for those in need and other tasks.
Search in Utah for missing Arizona hiker ends in tragedy
ARIZONA, USA — At the end of a four-day-long search, Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson was found deceased in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park, Utah on Monday. Jetal had been swept away by severe flash flooding in the park on Friday, Aug. 19.
Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’
UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal. Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
LIST: Top 10 strange laws in Hawaii
Only in Your State, a website providing fun facts for all 50 states, came out with a list of 20 Hawaii laws that will leave your head scratching in confusion.
NBCMontana
40-acre wildfire reported within 1 mile of Montana-Idaho state line
MISSOULA, Mont. — A wildifre burning six miles east of Murray, Idaho, within a mile of the Montana-Idaho state line, has burned about 40 acres, according to Inciweb. The Bear Gulch Fire was first reported Aug. 18 near Maple Peak. It is believed to have started from lightning. The...
KSLTV
Parents outraged after preferred pronouns posted by Farmington Jr. High counselors
FARMINGTON, Utah — There was outrage at Farmington Junior High School after school counselors had new placards made that showed their preferred pronouns. The move motivated parents to send emails and make phone calls to the school. Some were angry enough that police were asked to investigate. Likewise, some...
Utah teacher questions whether 'posh, White parents' will oppose her classroom 'built for non-White students'
A fourth-grade teacher in Utah took to social media earlier this month, questioning how the parents and students in a majority-White school would react to her classroom, which she said was "built for non-White students." "For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White...
