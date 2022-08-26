ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

TikTok car theft challenge: Chicago area sees 767% increase in Hyundai, Kia thefts

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

A car theft challenge going viral on TikTok and other social media apps has led to a 767% increase in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts in the Chicago area since the beginning of July compared to last year, according to authorities.

TikTok users are posting videos under the hashtag “Kia Boyz,” teaching people how to start Kia or Hyundai vehicles without keys, using the tip of a phone charger or USB cable, prompting juveniles across the country to try and steal those vehicles.

“Vehicle theft is up an astounding 767% due to an emerging TikTok challenge,” The Chicago Police Department’s 15th District said in an Aug. 24 community advisory. “This challenge is a play by play [sic] for young adults on how to steal both Hyundai and Kia vehicles. These automobile thefts are a crime of opportunity and can affect just about any member of the community.”

Between July 1 and mid-August, there were 642 reported Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts compared to just 74 last year, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZphm_0hVgJ9AS00
A viral TikTok challenge has led to a rise in Hyundai and Kia cars being stolen across the country.
Shutterstock

“This is an extremely concerning trend and the public needs to know so they can be vigilant in protecting themselves,” Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said in a statement earlier this month. “The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with other law enforcement agencies and engage automakers to reduce dangerous car thefts and carjackings in Cook County.”

The trend is occurring in cities across the country.

Community Advisory due uptick in Kia and Hyundai thefts as viral tictok challenge continues there were 74 thefts of these cars in July and part of August last year. This year there have been 642, which is an increase of 767%. https://t.co/zjX4ZZv1t9 pic.twitter.com/hTK2LPOva3

— 15th District – Austin (@ChicagoCAPS15) August 25, 2022

Earlier this month, a group of four children, ages 14-17, stole a 2021 Kia Forte from a rental lot in St. Paul, Minnesota, and led police on a highway chase with patrol cars and a helicopter in pursuit. The car crashed as the driver attempted to avoid a stop stick that had been set up in the road, and the group tried to flee on foot before they were apprehended.

Police in St. Petersburg, Florida, said that since mid-July, more than 40% of car thefts have involved Kia or Hyundai vehicles.

Police are encouraging Kia and Hyundai owners to “be alert” and take precautions — like parking in a busy or well-lit area rather than a dark, secluded area — to avoid vehicle theft.

KIA & Hyundai Theft Alert! #stpete pd is seeing an unusual trend.Since July 11th, 23 out of 56 stolen cars have been Kia/Hyundais models 2021 and older,that use keys to start.
Anyone with a KIA/Hyundai that uses a key, **please** #lockitup pic.twitter.com/l2ZwVHP7cd

— St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) July 27, 2022

Vehicle owners should also turn off and lock their vehicles while buying groceries or pumping gas, get insurance for their cars and install cameras or alarm systems with motor detection.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office also allows vehicle owners to fill out a consent form online, enabling law enforcement agencies to work with vehicle manufacturers to track cars.

The issue stems from the lack of an immobilizer system in some of the vehicles prior to the 2022 model year, mainly 2011-2021 Kias and 2015-2021 Hyundais equipped with ignitions requiring mechanical keys.

A Hyundai spokesman previously told Fox News Autos the carmaker has expanded a program supporting police departments that are distributing theft-preventive steering wheel locks and has also identified an aftermarket product that addresses the issue.

The Firstech/Compustar security kit “targets the method of entry thieves are using to access these vehicles” and disables the starter if the alarm is triggered.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Dart
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
46K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy