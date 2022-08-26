ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Chet Holmgren injury shakes up 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year betting odds

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
Six weeks ago, Chet Holmgren was the favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year. That’ll have to wait at least another season.

The No. 2 pick is expected to miss the entire 2022-23 campaign with a foot injury that he suffered on Saturday in a Pro-Am in Seattle, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski . It’s a crushing blow for the Thunder rookie, whose injury occurred just 250 miles from where he starred in his lone collegiate season at Gonzaga.

2022 NBA Rookie of the Year odds ( FanDuel )
Paolo Banchero+200Jaden Ivey+500Keegan Murray+500Jabari Smith+600Bennedict Mathurin+1100Shaedon Sharpe+3000Johnny Davis+3300Dyson Daniels+3300Jaden Hardy+4000Jalen Williams+4200Jalen Duren+4200Ochai Agbaji+4200Mark Williams+4500Jeremy Sochan+5500AJ Griffin+5500Ousmane Dieng+5500Malaki Branham+6500Nikola Jovic+6500Tari Eason+10000Dalen Terry+10000Jake LaRavia+10000MarJon Beauchamp+10000TyTy Washington Jr.+13000Christian Braun+18000
Holmgren’s injury ends Rookie of the Year campaign

Holmgren opened as the clear second choice in the betting market in July despite some concerns about his rail-thin frame and raw skill set. After a record-setting Summer League debut – in which he scored 23 points and become the first player to ever hit four threes and block six shots in a Summer League game – he was briefly installed as the favorite before settling close behind top pick Paolo Banchero in the following weeks.

He was still dealing at +375 to win the award ahead of Saturday’s Pro-Am, which was headlined by LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Dejounte Murray, and rookies Banchero and Holmgren. It was short-lived, though, as Holmgren stumbled in transition trying to defend James in a game that was cut short minutes later due to condensation on the court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZf7h_0hVgJ6WH00
Chet Holmgren greets LeBron James at the CrawsOver Pro-Am.
Getty Images

While the circumstances around Saturday’s injury were bleak, it’s not as though this injury was entirely unpredictable. There were clear concerns ahead of the draft about the 7-foot, 195-pound forward’s ability to hold up physically at the next level, which may have contributed to the former No. 1 prospect out of high school falling to the second pick in the draft.

Saturday’s injury doesn’t mean that Holmgren can’t win Rookie of the year – it just won’t happen this year. We’ve seen numerous examples of players missing their first season only to win this award the following year: Ben Simmons (2017-18) and Blake Griffin (2010-11) both did it in recent years, while David Robinson (1989-90), Larry Bird (1979-80), and Jerry Lucas (1963-64) all won the award despite not playing in the year they were drafted.

Betting on Sports?

Who’s the favorite to win 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year?

Banchero was already priced as a +300 favorite to win Rookie of the Year before Holmgren’s injury, and his chances look a whole lot better as of Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01kaJN_0hVgJ6WH00
First overall pick Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic.
Getty Images

The Magic’s top overall pick is the clear choice for most bettors at +200 after an impressive Summer League stat line (20 points, five rebounds, six assists) of his own. He’s also in an ideal spot to post gaudy numbers as the top scoring option for Orlando, which was one of the few teams without a 20-PPG scorer a year ago.

Don’t sleep on Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (+500), who has the shooting touch and explosiveness to make waves as a rookie alongside former top pick Cade Cunningham. This award tends to cater to backcourt stars, too, which makes Ivey and Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (+1100) intriguing options further down the board.

