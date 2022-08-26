Effective: 2022-08-30 10:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-30 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Graham and northern Cochise Counties through 715 PM MST At 634 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles east of Solomon, or 16 miles east of Safford, moving southwest at 35 mph. Blowing dust will also be possible. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, Safford Regional Airport, Swift Trail Junction, Mount Graham and Frye Mesa Dam. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 352 and 355. Route 70 between mile markers 336 and 364. Route 191 between mile markers 88 and 142. Route 266 between mile markers 105 and 119. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO