ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: Texas commit Sydir Mitchell rumbles for scoop and score TD

Texas interior defensive line commit Sydir Mitchell was dominant in a national showcase 49-14 victory vs. North Carolina powerhouse Cardinal Gibbons. The 6-foot-5, 335-pounder impacted the game in a number of different ways and showed significant growth as a pass rusher. However, no play was more entertaining than when the...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
New Braunfels, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Education
New Braunfels, TX
Football
New Braunfels, TX
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Texas Education
mesquite-news.com

Beto O’Rourke cancels San Antonio meet-and-greet because of illness

A Beto O’Rourke book signing and meet-and-greet on Aug. 26 at Nowhere Bookshop was abruptly canceled moments after it was due to start when the gubernatorial candidate began feeling unwell. The event was promoting “We’ve Got to Try,” O’Rourke’s new book about the history of voting suppression and restriction in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Student tip leads to arrest of Central Texas teen who posed with gun in front of school

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teen in the Austin area is facing charges after his arrest for posting a picture of himself with a gun in front of a school. The Leander Police Department says it was notified of the post on social media by a student. Investigators say the picture was taken in front of Rouse High School, a campus within the Leander Independent School District.
LEANDER, TX
Fox News

Texas high school hazing incident with hot sauce, lap dances sends student to emergency room

An alleged hazing incident at a Texas high school that sent one football player to the hospital with burn injuries has resulted in 21 students being suspended. The Alamo Heights Police Department is investigating after 21 students were suspended at Alamo Heights High School near San Antonio, Texas stemming from a hazing incident that sent one student to the emergency room with skin burns to his lower body, KENS-TV reported this week.
ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX
KTSM

O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Texas A M#High School Football#Football Season#Raiders#American Football#Highschoolsports#Unicorns
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole

After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
atasteofkoko.com

8 Best German Restaurants In Fredericksburg Texas

German cuisine is well-known for its hearty, filling dishes, and the German restaurants in Fredericksburg are no exception. From traditional favorites like schnitzel and sauerkraut to more modern takes on classic recipes, these eateries offer something for everyone. You’ll find that most of the restaurants have a beer garden (a loan translation from the German Biergarten). We’ve rounded up some of the best german restaurants in Texas Hill Country for you.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Awesome 98

Take a Look Inside the Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas

If you cruise just northwest of Fredericksburg, Texas you'll find a little town called Mason. You'll also find the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State. Keep reading to check out the inside of this massive mansion. Located in the Texas Hill country, the Seaquist House, which became a...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Cedar Park area floods following late night downpour

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Cedar Park area experienced heavy rainfall due to thunderstorms Saturday night. Several low-water crossings had to be closed due to minor flooding. Areas near Brushy Creek received 2-4 inches of rain. FOX 7 viewer Ed Turner shared this photo of his outdoor rain gauge, which...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Mix 93.1

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
365K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy