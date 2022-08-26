Read full article on original website
Related
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Responds to Rumors He’s Leaving the Show
People who watch Law & Order: SVU are just getting over the news of Kelli… The post ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Responds to Rumors He’s Leaving the Show appeared first on Outsider.
‘Law & Order’ Fans Say This Surprising Duo Is the Franchise’s Best
For over two decades, the beloved police procedural franchise Law & Order has captivated fans with its thrilling stories and endearing detectives and attorneys. From Rafael Barba to Melinda Warner to Jack McCoy, there’s no shortage of incredible characters. And while the nail-biting action and engrossing cases are crucial...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Executive Producer Assures Fans Rollins’ Exit Will Be a ‘Happy’ One
Kelli Giddish rocked Law & Order: SVU fans Wednesday with the news she’s leaving the… The post ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Executive Producer Assures Fans Rollins’ Exit Will Be a ‘Happy’ One appeared first on Outsider.
‘Law & Order’: Everyone Leaving and Joining the Franchise Ahead of Upcoming Season
With the oncoming of a new season, Law & Order will be going through some cast changes that will be interesting. As fans know, the show returned after a lengthy period of time not on primetime TV. The show did come back to NBC and is the start of Law & Order Thursdays on NBC. We will get to some cast changes involving the show in a minute.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kelli Giddish Isn’t Leaving ‘Law & Order: SVU’ by Choice: Report
Kelli Giddish announced earlier this week that, after starring in Law & Order: SVU for 12 years, the upcoming 24th season of the hit NBC series will be her last. But, multiple sources told Variety on Thursday, the exit wasn’t her idea. Nor was it showrunner David Graziano’s, the trade publication said. Instead, the “shake-up was a call made from above,” Variety reported, with one person close to the production saying “that the company is always looking to keep the show as up to date and current as possible.” Giddish’s bow was also reportedly cemented over the objections of SVU star Mariska Hargitay and at least one other heavyweight on the show. On Wednesday, Graziano, who became the target for many irate fans in the wake of the initial announcement, addressed the “complex” situation without going into detail. “You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” the showrunner wrote on Instagram. “All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment.”Read it at Variety
‘Chicago PD’ Alum Lisseth Chavez Lands Big New Role
ABC’s The Rookie is recruiting a new rookie. Season five is shaping up and the new cast member comes in the form of Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez. Chavez will be appearing as a guest star in multiple season five episodes. She’ll be playing the role of Celina, a new and overconfident rookie with high marks at the Academy. Her unconventional approach to police work will pose a unique challenge for her training officer.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Shows Off Wildly Impressive Singing Chops: VIDEO
Fans of Blue Bloods know Abigail Hawk can deliver in front of the camera in her role as Detective Abigail Baker. But few probably know just how talented the actress is. She might be hard at work behind the scenes filming the upcoming 13th season of Blue Bloods, but she took a little break from the set and shared another one of her talents with her more than 50,000 followers. Hawk showed off her singing chops in a wonderful performance shot in the quick clip.
‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan
Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return
NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show
Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Lands New Hosting Gig Amid Tensions on Show
The View doesn’t return for another brand new season for a few more weeks, however, the tension ensues off-screen. With the long-running talk show heading into its 26th season with not one but two brand new panelists, show stalwart Whoopi Goldberg has landed a secondary hosting gig as The View fans continue to call for her dismissal.
‘Chicago Fire’: Why Lauren German Left the Show After Just 2 Seasons
One of the great things about television is that, unlike movies, you’re presented with a new addition to the story every week – sometimes every day. The various twists and turns of any given show can stretch on for years, even decades. And while part of the appeal is not knowing what’s going to happen next, you always have a rough idea of what to expect from your favorite series.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Jenny McCarthy Speaks Out About Hugh Hefner
In a new documentary series from A&E, the network explores the lavish and sometimes peculiar life of Hugh Hefner, the Playboy empire, and the outlandish mansion. Hosting some of the biggest celebrities in the world, the Playboy mansion became somewhat of an urban legend as to what happened behind closed doors. With the new documentary sharing some light on the good and the bad, former Playboy, Jenny McCarthy, recently discussed her time at the mansion and why she refused to take part in the documentary.
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Star Kelly Ripa Makes Savage Comment About Husband On-Air
Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have a love story for the ages, no doubt. One that fans of the former soap stars and TV hosts love to follow. Especially as, decades into their love story, the longtime couple still appears to be as in love as they were when they first met.
‘Law & Order’ Boss Reveals Details Behind Anthony Anderson’s Exit
The 22nd season premiere of the hit NBC crime-drama TV series Law & Order is just around the corner. However, this recently revived series will be returning without one character who returned for season 21. Now, one of the minds behind the award-winning Law & Order franchise, showrunner Rick Eid, is explaining how this character will be written out of the series as the new season hits the airwaves on September 22.
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette’s New Take on Twitter Has Her Followers Weighing In
NCIS fans know Pauley Perrette best for her role as Abby Sciuto, the quirky yet ultra-endearing forensic scientist at the Naval Criminal Investigation Service headquarters. But acting is just one of Pauley’s many passions. In addition to bringing unique characters to life on TV, Pauley Perrette also has a strong passion for music, gardening, and animal welfare.
How old is Elliot Stabler on Law & Order?
Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is a Law & Order staple. The character thrilled us during his decade plus on Law & Order: SVU, and his premature exit only made his return on Law & Order: Organized Crime more exciting. Stabler’s veteran status is a point of discussion among fans, especially...
LOOK: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Posts Incredible Throwback From Her Wedding Day
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay and her husband Peter Hermann have been by each other’s sides for nearly two decades now. The couple met all the way back in 2001 on the set of the popular NBC crime-drama TV series when Hermann joined the SVU cast as defense attorney Trevor Langan.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Notice Curious Detail About One Character
Have you ever watched a show like Blue Bloods and wondered if you’d missed a clue about a character on there? It might have happened with this show or another one that you love to watch. Well, when it comes to one specific recurring character on the CBS police drama, some fans are asking questions. Which one is this confusing situation being asked about right now? It revolves around Archbishop Kevin Kearns, played by the magnificent Stacy Keach. We take a closer look at what fans are curious about through a thread on Reddit.
Outsider.com
551K+
Followers
59K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 3