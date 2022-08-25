ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House Twitter account slams Marjorie Taylor Greene, reminding her that the federal government forgave her $183,000 business loan

By Alena Botros
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YWGPP_0hVgIkVl00

After announcing his student debt cancellation policy that will forgive up to $20,000 in student debt on Wednesday, President Joe Biden received some backlash from conservative critics. But the White House responded with its own heat.

The White House Twitter account reminded Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a frequent Biden critic, that she was once a recipient of the Paycheck Protection Program, established by former President Donald Trump during the pandemic to help small businesses.

“Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven,” it wrote above a clip of Greene in an interview with Newsmax.

In the clip Greene says the new loan forgiveness policy is unfair to taxpayers who will have to pay off the debt—and that it's a part of the administration's agenda to win votes in November, mockingly saying that the timing is purely coincidental.

In additional posts on Twitter Thursday, the White House called out Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL), who it says, had over $2.3 million in PPP loans forgiven; Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), who it says, had over $1.4 million in PPP loans forgiven; Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK), who it says, had over $1 million in PPP loans forgiven; and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who it says, had $482,321 in PPP loans forgiven.

Each Republican the White House put on blast had criticized Biden’s student loan forgiveness.

President Joe Biden also had his own response for congressional Republicans criticizing and mocking his student debt forgiveness plan.

“I will never apologize for helping America’s middle class – especially not to the same folks who voted for a $2 trillion tax cut for the wealthy and giant corporations that racked up the deficit,” he wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Biden’s tweet echoed his speech from Wednesday after announcing his student debt cancellation policy.

He based some of his presidential campaign on the potential of student loan forgiveness, and going through with the plan could be helpful for Democrats ahead of midterm elections in November. Loan forgiveness, like the Inflation Reduction Act before it that addressed climate change and health care, is giving Biden some policy wins to point to.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Twitter said Biden’s student debt cancellation is a “wildly unfair redistribution of wealth toward high-earning people,” with no comment on the policy’s income-based cap.

“Democrats’ student loan socialism is a slap in the face to working Americans who sacrificed to pay their debt or made different career choices to avoid debt,” he said in a statement posted to his website.

Sen. Ted Cruz called the policy insane and illegal.

“We have the highest inflation in 40 years/highest gas prices ever, but Biden wants to spend even more at the expense of hard-working Americans,” he wrote on Twitter. “The middle class will be stuck with the bill - it's debt transfer. This is just a Hail Mary before midterms.”

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

Comments / 292

ROBERT CAYE
4d ago

The thing is that the pop loans were for small business to make payroll and stay open. MTG doesn't even have employees, how did she and many others qualify for these loans?

Reply(24)
165
Mary Colorossi
4d ago

Then all those people in government who got those loans like she did should have to pay back every penny plus interest. I'm an American citizen I paid taxes I want my money back.

Reply(4)
88
James Sumner
4d ago

MTG needs some more hay in her stall. The 🍎 apples that she likes so much has been given to needy children. She should be ashamed of her bigotry and hate. Karma is ugly, MTG. Look in the mirror, you will see her! Our country is being torn apart by those who think like her. GOD BLESS AMERICA 🙏🇺🇸

Reply(5)
94
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hern
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Vern Buchanan
Person
Markwayne Mullin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Former attorney Michael Cohen suggests Trump kept seized docs to ‘extort America,’ release to foreign enemies

Estranged former Trump attorney Michael Cohen voiced a conspiracy theory about the former in a Sunday appearance on MSNBC. Former RNC Chairman-turned Never Trumper Michael Steele interviewed Cohen while guest-hosting "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart." During part of the segment, they discussed the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, purportedly to retrieve classified documents.
POTUS
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppp Loan#Student Loans#Business Loan#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ne White House#The White House#Newsmax#Republican
Business Insider

A Trump ally produced an unpublished letter meant to help him. It actually spells out even graver concerns over documents at Mar-a-Lago.

A conservative journalist posted a letter online between the NARA and a Donald Trump lawyer. The journalist pointed to the arm's-length involvement of President Joe Biden. It also showed the extent of classified information Trump took with him upon leaving office. An ally of former President Donald Trump triumphantly published...
POTUS
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
The List

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Ripped Apart On Twitter Over His Comments About Loan Forgiveness

When Joe Biden was campaigning for president, one of his promises was that he would do something about student loan debt. And as of this week, he's made good on that promise. President Biden announced a plan to reduce student loan debt for those making under $125,000 per year — $10,000 forgiven if you didn't get a federal Pell Grant and $20,000 forgiven if you did (via NPR). Like just about anything that a politician does, some people are excited and happy about it and some people are angry and irritated.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Trump fails to mention defunct Trump University in rant about ‘corrupt colleges’ and Biden’s student loan forgiveness

Donald Trump failed to mention his defunct Trump University in a rant about colleges and President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness scheme. “Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats have just orchestrated another election-enhancing money grab, this time to the tune of $300,000,000,000—and just like I predicted, it’s coming right out of the pocket of the working-class Americans who are struggling the most!” Mr Trump thundered on his struggling social media platform Truth Social. “Crippling inflation, unaffordable energy prices, and WAR—all things that should never have happened. But if that wasn’t enough, now Americans are bailing out College Administrators...
POTUS
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
Fortune

Fortune

202K+
Followers
8K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy