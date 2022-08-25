ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers trade for elite defender Patrick Beverley, send THT to Utah

By William Hernandez
 5 days ago

The Lakers are less than two months away from tipping off the new regular season on Oct. 18 at Crypto.com Arena against the reigning NBA champion, the Golden State Warriors.

The Purple and Gold did not make many roster moves during the offseason that fans would have liked to see, like trading for All-Star guard Kyrie Irving.

However, the Lakers can certainly use a perimeter defender and they got just that trading for former Clipper Patrick Beverley.

Beverley, a three-time All-Defensive selection who played four seasons in Los Angeles with the Clippers, was acquired on Wednesday from the Utah Jazz in exchange for guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson.

In 58 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, Beverley averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He helped the team record its first playoff game victory since the 2017-18 season, knocking off the Clippers in a play-in game.

Beverley was shipped to Utah as part of a trade package that ultimately sent All-Star center and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to Minnesota.

Though Beverley has previously been considered as an antihero by Laker fans, Beverley's proven track record on the defensive end has swayed the Laker faithful to appreciating the acquisition.

Laker legends Magic Johnson and James Worthy took to Twitter to voice their support for Beverley now that he will be wearing Purple and Gold.

