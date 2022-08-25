ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topaz Farm Sunflower Maze

Take a trip to Sauvie Island for the city’s only sunflower maze at Topaz Farm. In 2019, Kruger’s Farm was sold and has since become Topaz Farm. For the fall season, the Sauvie Island farm has a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides and animal interactions. The farm has also planted a sunflower maze for visitors to enjoy.
Heat wave Number 5 expected to roll into September

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Just when you may think the summer heat was going to make a truce with early fall, they decided to break the deal. We are going to keep the toasty summer weather going for another week. This will be our fifth heat wave of the...
Readers Respond to Mormons Leaving Oregon for Idaho and Utah

Last week’s tour of Portland’s most baffling vacancies (“Chasing Ghosts,” WW, Aug. 17) drew plenty of response. But one property drew the most curiosity by far: an item considering the emptying of the Portland Stake Tabernacle of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-say Saints is already WW’s second-most-read story of the year. Perhaps that’s due to the explanation the church’s bishop gave for the closure: Mormons are fleeing Oregon. The numbers support his case. The church’s membership rolls statewide declined 1.5% in the past two years. “They’re moving to Utah and Idaho,” Bishop Dave Noble says. Here’s what our readers had to say:
As Forest Grove homeless campers move, their future remains murky

Forest Grove and Washington County agreed to relocate campers off B Street, but permanent solutions are more elusive.Mattina Gately is trying to stay positive. She had been living in a shack with an improvised roof over her head until Forest Grove took action to evict homeless campers from a slice of property off B Street in mid-August. Now Gately is a few hundred yards away in a tent, feeling very far away from that next roof. "I don't want to be here. Now I try to be patient and wait and see what's open. I know there are a couple...
Opening weekend 2022- Jossy Farms

We will be open today, Friday August 26 and Saturday August 27 for apples and pears. Available for u-pick is Bartlett Pears, Red Clapp Pears, Early Gold Apples and Gravenstein Apples. U-pick price is $1.50 per pound. We will be open the following two weeks Thursday-Saturday. 9/1-9/3 9/8-9/10. Open hours...
Free and Cheap Days at Portland’s Best Attractions

Here’s how you can see Portland’s best attractions on a budget. It can be expensive to see a city’s best sites. That is not the case for Portland’s best attractions. Many of the top attractions offer complimentary and reduced price days every month. If you have friends coming to town, vacationing in the city or wanting to get a discount on local entertainment, enjoy some of the best free and cheap attractions in Portland.
Willamette River Health Advisory Expanded

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) expanded a recreational use health advisory issued August 17 for the Willamette River near Cathedral Park in Portland to extend upstream (south) to the Willamette Cove area near the SP&S Railroad Bridge. The expanded advisory is due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxins...
Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon

Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Portland, Oregon on Petfinder.
Explosion rocks downtown Portland food cart pod

Police and Fire Bureau are investigating the early Sunday blast where no one was reported injured.The Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue are responding to an early Sunday explosion at the food cart pod located near the intersection of Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. No one was immediately reported injured. According to police, at 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 28, callers reported an explosion at the food cart pods in downtown Portland. Officers responded to find an explosion had shattered a large number of windows in the surrounding block. Officers searched the area...
Street racers take over at least 3 Portland intersections | RAW VIDEO

Street racers take over at least 3 Portland intersections | RAW VIDEO. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Street racers blocked intersections and took over streets...
Cougar sighting spooks West Linn residents in Hidden Springs area

School district aware of big cat sighting near Trillium Creek Primary and remaining vigilant.Around 11 p.m. Friday Aug. 19, a couple staying with family in West Linn's Hidden Springs area heard someone approach a window from the backyard. When Jeff, 31, flipped on the backyard lights, he saw not a person, but a cougar. He said the cougar ran under the back deck before sitting beside his mother's bird bath. The cougar wrapped its tail around the base of the bird bath and stared at Jeff for about 30 seconds, until the security lights shut back off, and it...
Seaside and Cannon Beach

With two popular beach towns just 90 minutes away, it’s easy to take a day trip to the Pacific Ocean from Portland. Travel west on U.S. Route 26, through the lush Coast Range mountains, until you reach U.S. Highway 101. Head south a few miles to Cannon Beach, an...
Hood to Coast Relay finishes in Seaside with music, awards

SEASIDE – Hood to Coast Relay, a nearly 200-mile running and walking relay race, will wrap up with a finish line and celebration in Seaside on Saturday. Sponsored by Providence, this year's relay will run multiple courses, stretching from Mt. Hood and Portland to the Pacific Ocean. More than 1,000 teams of 8 to 12 runners each, and their supporters, will celebrate the end of the relay.
