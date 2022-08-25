Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businessesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Cracker Barrel Location ClosureCadrene HeslopPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily Scarvie
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Topaz Farm Sunflower Maze
Take a trip to Sauvie Island for the city’s only sunflower maze at Topaz Farm. In 2019, Kruger’s Farm was sold and has since become Topaz Farm. For the fall season, the Sauvie Island farm has a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides and animal interactions. The farm has also planted a sunflower maze for visitors to enjoy.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Homeless campsite in southeast Portland inconveniencing neighbors and pushing them out of Portland
Homeless campsite in southeast Portland inconveniencing neighbors and pushing them out of Portland. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A group of neighborhoods spent months getting...
Channel 6000
Heat wave Number 5 expected to roll into September
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Just when you may think the summer heat was going to make a truce with early fall, they decided to break the deal. We are going to keep the toasty summer weather going for another week. This will be our fifth heat wave of the...
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Mormons Leaving Oregon for Idaho and Utah
Last week’s tour of Portland’s most baffling vacancies (“Chasing Ghosts,” WW, Aug. 17) drew plenty of response. But one property drew the most curiosity by far: an item considering the emptying of the Portland Stake Tabernacle of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-say Saints is already WW’s second-most-read story of the year. Perhaps that’s due to the explanation the church’s bishop gave for the closure: Mormons are fleeing Oregon. The numbers support his case. The church’s membership rolls statewide declined 1.5% in the past two years. “They’re moving to Utah and Idaho,” Bishop Dave Noble says. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Oregon’s largest and ever-changing school district faces new problems
The new school year starts in portland next week and students are getting ready for what they hope is a normal school year.
Study shows eye test could screen children for autism
A new study published by researchers at Washington State University suggests testing how the eyes’ pupils change in response to light could potentially be used to screen for autism in young children.
As Forest Grove homeless campers move, their future remains murky
Forest Grove and Washington County agreed to relocate campers off B Street, but permanent solutions are more elusive.Mattina Gately is trying to stay positive. She had been living in a shack with an improvised roof over her head until Forest Grove took action to evict homeless campers from a slice of property off B Street in mid-August. Now Gately is a few hundred yards away in a tent, feeling very far away from that next roof. "I don't want to be here. Now I try to be patient and wait and see what's open. I know there are a couple...
pdxfoodpress.com
Opening weekend 2022- Jossy Farms
We will be open today, Friday August 26 and Saturday August 27 for apples and pears. Available for u-pick is Bartlett Pears, Red Clapp Pears, Early Gold Apples and Gravenstein Apples. U-pick price is $1.50 per pound. We will be open the following two weeks Thursday-Saturday. 9/1-9/3 9/8-9/10. Open hours...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Free and Cheap Days at Portland’s Best Attractions
Here’s how you can see Portland’s best attractions on a budget. It can be expensive to see a city’s best sites. That is not the case for Portland’s best attractions. Many of the top attractions offer complimentary and reduced price days every month. If you have friends coming to town, vacationing in the city or wanting to get a discount on local entertainment, enjoy some of the best free and cheap attractions in Portland.
iheart.com
Willamette River Health Advisory Expanded
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) expanded a recreational use health advisory issued August 17 for the Willamette River near Cathedral Park in Portland to extend upstream (south) to the Willamette Cove area near the SP&S Railroad Bridge. The expanded advisory is due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxins...
thereflector.com
Battle Ground groomer wins Best of Clark County recognition for second year in a row
Wags N’ Whiskers Pet Grooming in Battle Ground serves its furry clients with a thorough sense of care. The business recently won Best of Clark County recognition in the grooming category for the second year in a row. “It’s great,” owner Lloyd Neste said of the award. “The first...
3 dead including shooter at Bend shopping center
Three people are dead after a shooting at the Forum shopping center in Bend, police confirmed late Sunday.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon
Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Portland, Oregon on Petfinder.
Explosion rocks downtown Portland food cart pod
Police and Fire Bureau are investigating the early Sunday blast where no one was reported injured.The Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue are responding to an early Sunday explosion at the food cart pod located near the intersection of Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. No one was immediately reported injured. According to police, at 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 28, callers reported an explosion at the food cart pods in downtown Portland. Officers responded to find an explosion had shattered a large number of windows in the surrounding block. Officers searched the area...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Street racers take over at least 3 Portland intersections | RAW VIDEO
Street racers take over at least 3 Portland intersections | RAW VIDEO. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Street racers blocked intersections and took over streets...
Cougar sighting spooks West Linn residents in Hidden Springs area
School district aware of big cat sighting near Trillium Creek Primary and remaining vigilant.Around 11 p.m. Friday Aug. 19, a couple staying with family in West Linn's Hidden Springs area heard someone approach a window from the backyard. When Jeff, 31, flipped on the backyard lights, he saw not a person, but a cougar. He said the cougar ran under the back deck before sitting beside his mother's bird bath. The cougar wrapped its tail around the base of the bird bath and stared at Jeff for about 30 seconds, until the security lights shut back off, and it...
Helping pets pass across the “Rainbow Bridge” with Dove Lewis
It'll be a somber Sunday as a memorial service will be held in Portland, to honor any pets we lost.
travelportland.com
Seaside and Cannon Beach
With two popular beach towns just 90 minutes away, it’s easy to take a day trip to the Pacific Ocean from Portland. Travel west on U.S. Route 26, through the lush Coast Range mountains, until you reach U.S. Highway 101. Head south a few miles to Cannon Beach, an...
discoverourcoast.com
Hood to Coast Relay finishes in Seaside with music, awards
SEASIDE – Hood to Coast Relay, a nearly 200-mile running and walking relay race, will wrap up with a finish line and celebration in Seaside on Saturday. Sponsored by Providence, this year's relay will run multiple courses, stretching from Mt. Hood and Portland to the Pacific Ocean. More than 1,000 teams of 8 to 12 runners each, and their supporters, will celebrate the end of the relay.
Oregon fines construction firm just $5,400 after worker death, continuing state’s trend of small fines for unsafe companies
Santos Amador Chacon Geminiano and a coworker were compacting gravel at the bottom of a sloped street in West Linn on Jan. 3 when the driver of a heavy-duty loader bringing gravel to the two men realized neither the brakes nor horn were working. The driver desperately jerked the wheel...
