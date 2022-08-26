RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — While recovering from surgery, Joel Nielsen became $63,221 richer thanks to the South Dakota lottery. The Rapid City resident had bought a ticket for the lottery in late July but after having a liver transplant, he didn’t even think to check if he was a winner. But after checking the ticket through the lottery app, he found he was one of two winners of the $126,442 jackpot.

