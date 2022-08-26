Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Long-time KELOLAND anchor to lead nonprofit group
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is saying good-bye to veteran anchor and investigative journalist Angela Kennecke. Kennecke is leaving the media business to devote her energies to Emily’s Hope, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of the opioid epidemic. “I have been incredibly fortunate...
KELOLAND TV
Poll shows marijuana referendum could fail in November
A statewide poll conducted in late July shows that support for legalizing recreational marijuana for adult use in South Dakota has waned in the past two years and also appears to indicate that a referendum on legalization in November could fail. The poll of 500 registered voters in July found...
KELOLAND TV
Public SD universities aiming for tuition freeze
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The cost of college won’t be increasing at South Dakota’s six public universities for the next few years if Dr. Brian Maher gets his way. The South Dakota Board of Regents Executive Director has said the board that governs the system of public higher education in South Dakota has set its top priority of a tuition freeze for the 2023-2024 academic year.
KELOLAND TV
The week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, August 29, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Auditors reaching out to state lawmakers over election security
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a dozen county auditors are inviting state lawmakers to an informational forum. The auditors want to make sure the people who make our state laws have a full understanding of election security measures already in place. The county auditors came up with...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota’s marijuana bottleneck
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana has been legal in South Dakota since July 1, 2021, but as of August 29, 2022, just a little over 420 days later, there is just one operational state licensed dispensary selling marijuana in South Dakota. With many dispensaries built, the key...
KELOLAND TV
Regulators grant Hutterian co-op a religious exemption
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Hutterian Co-Operative won’t have to comply with a state requirement that all other licensed grain buyers do in South Dakota — at least not for another 10 months. The state Public Utilities Commission agreed Tuesday to let the Aberdeen-based co-op...
KELOLAND TV
A South Dakota company’s connection with NASA
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — NASA is aiming to send people back to the moon and create a sustainable human presence on the moon. One South Dakota company is working with NASA to develop new technology for future rocket engines. NASA says its Artemis program, which aims to send people to Mars, has worked with all 50 states in America.
RELATED PEOPLE
KELOLAND TV
O’Gorman’s hair policy; Stolen cars in SD cities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A Springfield, South Dakota man is behind bars this morning, accused of trying to entice elementary school students in Sioux Falls. Police in Aberdeen are still...
KELOLAND TV
Social Studies revision process will cost nearly $500K
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On October 1, 2021, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced that a new review of the state’s social studies content standards would take place, effectively scrapping the work done by a previous workgroup. This moves came after revisions by the Dept. of Education sparked controversy due to the removal of elements of Native American history and culture from the draft.
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska man identified in fatal Custer County crash
HERMOSA, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been identified as the man who died in an August 26 crash near Hermosa, South Dakota. Dannie Barcal was travelling north on South Dakota Highway 79 when he tried to turn into a parking lot, colliding with a southbound semi-truck and trailer. Barcal was taken to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.
KELOLAND TV
2022 Sturgis Rally tax revenue worth $1.54 million
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Revenue (DOR) is reporting a total of $1,544,471 in taxes collected from the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Overall, the total revenue sum from temporary vendors was down 14% from 2021. According to the announcement, state sales tax accounted for the bulk of the $1.54 million, comprising $902,399, down from $1,038,561 in state sales tax in 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City man wins lottery following liver transplant
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — While recovering from surgery, Joel Nielsen became $63,221 richer thanks to the South Dakota lottery. The Rapid City resident had bought a ticket for the lottery in late July but after having a liver transplant, he didn’t even think to check if he was a winner. But after checking the ticket through the lottery app, he found he was one of two winners of the $126,442 jackpot.
KELOLAND TV
Xcel Energy warns of scam calls in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Xcel Energy will never ask a customer to pay a bill with a prepaid debit card, the company said Tuesday morning. Reports of phone calls in North Dakota and South Dakota show that a scam is asking customers to pay for overdue bills quickly with a prepaid card, available at retail stores.
Comments / 0