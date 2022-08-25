ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

geneseorepublic.com

Rebuilding Henry ascends to 300th ramp, more planned

The Rebuilding Together Henry County organization reached a major milestone on Aug. 24 when volunteers installed the 300th wheelchair-accessible ramp at a Geneseo home. That first wheelchair accessible ramp was installed in 1996 by RTHC (formerly known as Christmas in April) at the former location of the Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry on North Russell St. in Geneseo.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Police presence in Rock Island Tuesday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple squad cars responded to the 600 block of 11th Avenue Tuesday afternoon. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing multiple police officers canvassing the scene. A section of 11th Avenue was blocked for about 30 minutes. This is a developing story. TV6 will...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KBUR

Mental health treatment home to open in Burlington

Burlington, IA- A new five-bed mental health intensive residential service home will soon open in Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that the home will serve the mental health needs of 19 counties, including Des Moines County. Director of community services for Des Moines County Ken Hyndman said during the August...
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Police investigating vandalism at Moline High School

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police and fire departments are investigating what is believed to be vandalism at Moline High School. Police say they responded to the school just before 1 a.m. Monday. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing multiple squad cars, a fire truck, and firefighters. This...
MOLINE, IL
US 104.9

Three Arrested For Causing Significant Damage At Moline High School

Three people have been arrested in connection with the burglary that took place at Moline High School. Of the three individuals, two were adult males and the other was a juvenile female. The three suspects allegedly caused significant damage to Moline High School after breaking into the facility early Monday morning.
MOLINE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Update: S. Cameron reopened after vehicle fire

UPDATE (2:11 p.m.) — According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Anthony M. Carlyle, Cameron Road has been reopened to through traffic. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 7600 of S. Cameron is closed due to a vehicle fire, according to city officials. Drivers should find another route to...
PEORIA, IL
Pen City Current

City reopens 8th Street with Block Building secured

FORT MADISON - City officials have reopened 8th Street in the area where reconstructive work was being done on Block Building at the corner of 8th Street and Avenue G. Fort Madison's City Council voted to make repairs to a portion of the west side exterior wall to secure the building from further crumbling and to entice potential developers into taking over the building and repurposing it into potential additional upper floor housing.
FORT MADISON, IA
Central Illinois Proud

One dead after Woodford County crash

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 24 near County Road 1700 East in Woodford County, Saturday. According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 88-year-old Barbara Smith of New Haven, IN. was in the...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

No one hit after ‘directed’ shooting in Pekin Monday

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Cars and a house have numerous bullet holes after what police say was a directed shooting in Pekin Monday morning. Pekin Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Sherwood Drive on reports of shots fired at a home and observed numerous shots were fired at the home from the street.
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Two more teens arrested following Peoria Stadium fight

UPDATE (7:56 p.m.) — Peoria Police detectives have identified two more individuals related to a fight at Peoria Stadium Friday night. According to a Peoria police press release, a 15 and 16-year-old were arrested for mob action Tuesday. Both juveniles have been transported to the Peoria Juvenile Detention Center.
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Golf Carts and Permitted Non-Highway Vehicles Hitting City of Monmouth Streets

Golf carts and permitted non-highway vehicles are now legal on the streets within the City of Monmouth. Since the passing of the ordinance by the Monmouth City Council, residents are now able to have golf carts and permitted non-highway vehicles inspected for a one-time $50 fee and then registered and given a sticker for $50 yearly. A number of roads in the city are not to be driven on, but can be crossed, says Monmouth Police Chief Joe Switzer:
MONMOUTH, IL
