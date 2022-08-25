FORT MADISON - City officials have reopened 8th Street in the area where reconstructive work was being done on Block Building at the corner of 8th Street and Avenue G. Fort Madison's City Council voted to make repairs to a portion of the west side exterior wall to secure the building from further crumbling and to entice potential developers into taking over the building and repurposing it into potential additional upper floor housing.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO