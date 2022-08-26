Read full article on original website
2 dead following crash on SC 64 Saturday afternoon
Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed two on SC 64 Saturday. 2 dead following crash on SC 64 Saturday afternoon. Georgetown PD: 1 hurt in early-morning shooting, …. Former Williamsburg County School District superintendent …. Lowcountry child credited with saving mom’s life …. Flooding forces road closures...
Lowcountry child credited with saving mom’s life after stroke
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 11 year old from Ladson is being praised for making what doctors said was a life-saving phone call after her mother suffered a stroke. Destiny Ned found her mother Monekia Ford (32) unresponsive in their home nearly two weeks ago. Ford had suffered a stroke caused by bleeding in her brain.
BCSO arrests car wash owner after report of drug activity
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office has arrested the owner of a car wash after a report of drug activity in the Burton area. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in June after police say that they received a complaint about drug activity taking place at a local car wash.
