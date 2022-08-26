Read full article on original website
Related
WPRI
Together RI Initiative
The RI Foundation re-booted its Together RI initiative to have everyday Rhode Islanders break bread and break through the polarization that increasingly is eroding their willingness to have civic and civil conversations. The statewide tour invites the community to break bread and get Rhode Islanders talking and listening to each other over a free meal. For more information about the next event go to rifoundation.org/togetherri.
WPRI
Support the RI Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association by walking to end Alzheimer’s
As Fall descends upon us, we are rapidly approaching Walk to End Alzheimer’s season here in Rhode Island and there are four walks in the state this season in which you can participate. Each event raises money to help care for the 24,000 people living with Alzheimer’s in this state as well as their caregivers.
Comments / 0