Here's what four revenue cycle leaders recently told Becker's excites them most about the future:. Christopher Ault. Chief Revenue Officer at Cooper University Health Care (Camden, N.J.): I think we are just scratching the surface of how creative and consumer-friendly healthcare can be. Despite unprecedented attention, regulation and investment into price transparency and a consumer-friendly financial model, healthcare is a wildly consumer-unfriendly process for most patients. Regardless of how slick your intake process, there is typically a limit to how far a consumer can get on their own into the financial process. As long as there is still an underlying sea of red tape, preauthorization requirements, varying medical necessity guidelines and administrative burden, that will be the case.

ECONOMY ・ 21 HOURS AGO