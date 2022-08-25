Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
15 recent hospital, health system CEO resignations
More than a dozen hospital and health system CEOs have left their positions or announced plans to do so since July 1. 1. Scott Ellner, DO, resigned as CEO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic in August. He was named CEO in January 2020. The Billings Clinic board appointed Clint Seger, MD, interim CEO.
beckershospitalreview.com
11 health systems adopting Oracle Cerner's EHR tech to improve patient safety, satisfaction
Oracle Cerner's clients have achieved top HIMSS Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model Stage 7 validation, the highest recognition for hospitals that have embraced the shift from paper to EHRs. Since 2021, the EHR giant has helped more than 20 health systems go through the HIMSS validation process, according to an...
beckershospitalreview.com
Minnesota hospital opens 5 cardiac cath labs
St. Paul, Minn.-based M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital openedfive cardiac catheterization labs. The hospital will be the only one in the area offering tertiary heart care, the hospital said in a news release shared with Becker's. Two of the new facilities are coronary labs, two are electrophysiology labs and one is a hybrid lab that can be flexed based on need.
beckershospitalreview.com
Penn State Health wraps construction on new medical center
Penn State Health in Hershey, Pa., has finished construction on its new acute care facility. Lancaster (Pa.) Medical Center is expected to open Oct. 3 and is 341,000 square feet, according to the health system's website. It has six stories and 132 private patient beds in addition to 10 observation beds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
10 health systems laying off workers
Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges. 1. Commonwealth Health, part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, will lay off 245 employees when it closes facilities at the end of October. The health system is closing First Hospital, a psychiatric hospital in Kingston, Pa., and its various outpatient centers on Oct. 30. Affected workers are encouraged to apply for open positions they're qualified for at other Commonwealth Health facilities, a system spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review in August.
beckershospitalreview.com
Penn State Health hospital president departs
Deborah Berini is no longer president of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center, according to a health system statement shared with Becker's on Aug. 30. The statement did not give a reason for Ms. Berini's departure and indicated plans to conduct a national search for her replacement.
beckershospitalreview.com
15 hospitals with highest coding rates for social-determinants-of-health diagnoses
In 2021, 14 percent of Omaha, Neb.-based Methodist Hospital's inpatient claims contained a social determinant of health diagnosis code, the highest percentage in the U.S, according to a study conducted by data analytics company Hospital Pricing Specialists. Hospital Pricing Specialists reviewed 8.4 million inpatient claims made in 2021 at 5,757...
beckershospitalreview.com
'It happens all the time': UPMC, Allegheny Health Network see discharge delays from lack of space at nursing homes
Pittsburgh area hospitals are experiencing significant delays when discharging patients because of nursing home closures and a lack of staff at long-term care facilities, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Aug. 29. Systemwide, Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network discharges between 100 and 250 patients per day, officials told the news outlet. About 10...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Violating EMTALA, state abortion bans: What's at stake for physicians, hospitals
HHS aimed to add some clarity to the nation's shifting abortion landscape in July when it issued guidance to hospitals underscoring that abortion is covered under a 36-year-old federal law requiring Medicare hospitals to provide all patients appropriate emergency care. The law has since become the center of legal disputes over abortion in Idaho and Texas.
beckershospitalreview.com
Florida hospital closes ED
ShorePoint Health Venice (Fla.) is no longer offering emergency services. The 312-bed hospital, part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, has permanently closed its emergency department before ending other services. ShorePoint Health said the hospital will close on Sept. 22. Hospital officials cited several reasons for the closure, including a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Kansas hospital CEO 2 months into administrative leave
Ben Quinton, CEO of William Newton Hospital, a critical access hospital in Winfield, Kan., remains on paid administrative leave two months after the leave initially began, the hospital confirmed in a statement shared with Becker's Aug. 30. Mr. Quinton is currently on leave not to exceed Aug. 31, the statement...
beckershospitalreview.com
How the future excites 4 revenue cycle leaders
Here's what four revenue cycle leaders recently told Becker's excites them most about the future:. Christopher Ault. Chief Revenue Officer at Cooper University Health Care (Camden, N.J.): I think we are just scratching the surface of how creative and consumer-friendly healthcare can be. Despite unprecedented attention, regulation and investment into price transparency and a consumer-friendly financial model, healthcare is a wildly consumer-unfriendly process for most patients. Regardless of how slick your intake process, there is typically a limit to how far a consumer can get on their own into the financial process. As long as there is still an underlying sea of red tape, preauthorization requirements, varying medical necessity guidelines and administrative burden, that will be the case.
beckershospitalreview.com
Texas health officials investigate US' 1st possible monkeypox death: 4 updates
Health officials in Harris County, Texas, said a resident with various severe illnesses who was also presumed to be positive for monkeypox died Aug. 28 at a local hospital. The official cause of death is unknown, and an autopsy report is expected in a few weeks, according to health officials. The Harris County health department said it is working with the CDC and state health department to determine whether monkeypox may have played a role in the person's death. It's unclear what other "various severe illnesses" the person had.
beckershospitalreview.com
New York nursing home opens COVID-19 wing after 40 residents, 8 employees infected
Forty residents of Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Syracuse, N.Y., have been moved to a special COVID-19 wing after testing positive for the virus, syracuse.com reported Aug. 29. The wing is staffed by employees who only care for COVID-19 patients. Eight employees of the center also tested positive. "In...
beckershospitalreview.com
Lawsuit accuses Kaiser Permanente medical school of discrimination
The Pasadena, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine is facing accusations of racial discrimination for the second time since opening in summer 2020. Derrick Morton, PhD, a former assistant professor of biomedical science at the medical school, filed the lawsuit Aug. 22, Time reported Aug. 29. Dr....
beckershospitalreview.com
PeaceHealth taps Michelle James, former Providence nurse executive, as chief nursing officer
Michelle James, BSN, RN, will join Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth as senior vice president for patient care services and chief nursing officer on Sept. 12. Ms. James has held both VP of operations and senior nursing roles at the regional and system levels for Renton, Wash.-based Providence. Most recently, she was the executive director of the health system's nursing institute, overseeing nursing practice innovation across more than 50 hospitals.
Preventing overdoses requires awareness — and action
Five people in Colorado will die from drug overdoses today. Another five will tomorrow. And five more every day into the future, until we reverse this devastating trend. Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day, a time to mourn those we lost to overdoses, support those who survived an overdose, and honor those grieving the […] The post Preventing overdoses requires awareness — and action appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Comments / 0